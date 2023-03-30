Time Out revenue rises; Arbuthnot gets rates boost

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Time Out Group PLC - London-based media and hospitality firm - Gross revenue in the six months ended December rises 68% on-year to GBP53.8 million from GBP32.0 million in 2021. Net revenue, which strips out concessionaire share, rose 60% to GBP39.5 million from GBP24.7 million a year prior. Time Out says its pretax loss widens to GBP12.5 million from GBP10.5 million. Administrative expenses were 45% higher at GBP38.6 million from GBP28.2 million. "We are encouraged by the momentum and progress we have seen across the business," Chief Executive Chris Ohlund says. The company operates two divisions, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The market arm is focused on its operated bars, as well as events and sponsorship. Media includes the sale of digital and print advertising, as well as fees from franchise partners.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC - London-based bank - Net interest income in 2022 surges 55% to GBP99.1 million from GBP64.1 million. Net fee and commission income rises 16% to GBP21.0 million from GBP18.1 million. Operating income from banking activities improves 46% to GBP120.1 million from GBP82.2 million. Pretax profit jumps to GBP20.0 million from GBP4.6 million. Puts profit rise down to a number of factors, "but the most important of those is the increase of the Bank of England base rate". Lifts final dividend to 25 pence from 22p. Total dividend lifted by 11% to 42p from 38p.

Gresham House PLC - specialist alternative asset manager - Assets under management grow 20% to GBP7.85 billion at end of 2022, from GBP6.54 billion in 2021. Total income improves 18% to GBP83.4 million from GBP70.4 million. Pretax profit, however, falls 16% to GBP13.8 million from GBP16.3 million. Lifts proposed dividend by 60% to 16.0p from 10.0p. "We move into 2023 in a good position and with a broadening range of innovative asset classes and strategies as we aim to continue to generate strong investment returns," company adds.

Catalyst Media Group - owns just under a 21% stake in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd, a services provider for betting firms - Net asset value per share at December 31 half-year ended surges to 170.4 pence from 54.5p. Says Sports Information Services achieves revenue of GBP125.8 million for six months to September 30, an improvement of 11% from GBP113.4 million. "SIS's trading remains robust and its management continues to pursue and win new business opportunities both in terms of content acquisition, most recently securing new rights for Australian horse racing from Victorian Thoroughbred Racing and Racing South Australia, and new customers, with the most recent deals announced being with BetGo+ and Kiron Interactive," CMG says. CMG expects SIS to report revenue and pretax profit growth for its financial year ending Friday.

XLMedia PLC - digital media firm - Revenue in 2022 rises 24% to USD71.8 million from USD57.8 million. Pretax profit jumps to USD4.0 million from USD1.2 million. "The group has made a solid start to 2023 with the launch of online sports betting in Ohio on 1 January 2023 with early performance in-line with management's expectation. The immediate focus is now on growing revenues from the recent launch of online sports betting in Massachusetts which went live after the NFL season had finished, and as a result, we expect revenues in this state to grow more gradually," XLMedia adds.

Robinson PLC - Chesterfield, England-based plastic and paperboard packaging manufacturer - Revenue in 2022 improves 10% to GBP50.5 million from GBP46.0 million. Swings to pretax profit of GBP2.3 million from GBP148,000 loss. "Robinson made good progress in 2022. We were able to improve profits, achieve a surplus property sale, consolidate our UK plastics operations and with the support of the pension trustees, move closer to a full buy-out of the scheme liabilities. I look forward to building on these foundations and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders," Chair Alan Raleigh said. Robinson declared a 3.0p per share final dividend, in line with a year earlier. It maintained its total payout at 5.5p.

Poolbeg Pharma PLC - London-based infectious disease-focused biopharmaceutical company - Pretax loss in 2022 widens to GBP4.8 million from GBP2.3 million. Research and development expenses jump to GBP2.2 million from GBP414,000. Administrative expenses are 51% higher at GBP3.1 million from GBP2.0 million. Like in 2021, Poolbeg reports no revenue. Chair Cathal Friel adds: "2022 was a year of significant progress for Poolbeg, we strategically expanded our pipeline and successfully achieved our stated objectives on time and in line with our disciplined capital allocation approach. We enter 2023 well capitalised with a fully diversified pipeline and positive data from our first clinical trial for our potential blockbuster treatment for severe influenza."

Bowleven PLC - Africa-focused oil and gas exploration firm - Expects to raise additional equity capital this year to fund its operations. It warns, dependent on timings of certain transactions related to Etinde, it could use up all its existing cash resources by the end of the year without further capital.

"We remain on the verge of what we believe to be a major turning point in the business with the expected upcoming change of the Etinde operatorship once Perenco secures regulatory approval," said CEO Eli Chahin. Reports no revenue in half-year ended December 31, unchanged year-on-year. Pretax loss slims to USD1.0 million from USD1.2 million.

