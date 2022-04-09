Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Time Technoplast Limited
  News
  Summary
    532856   INE508G01029

TIME TECHNOPLAST LIMITED

(532856)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
82.70 INR   +4.55%
04/04TIME TECHNOPLAST : TTL Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
03/03Time Technoplast to Supply LPG Cylinders Worth Around $24 Million to Indian Oil; Shares Surge 6%
MT
03/03Time Technoplast Limited Announces Single Largest Order for Type-IV LPG Composite Cylinder from Indian Oil Corporation Limited
CI
Time Technoplast : Outcome of Board Meeting

04/09/2022 | 05:29am EDT
TIMET

April 9, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5' Floor,

Plot No. C-1, Block G,

Bandra - Kurla

Complex,

Bandra Mumbai - 400 051

(East),

Symbol: TIMETECHNO

BSE Limited

Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort, Mumbai -

400 001

Scrip Code: 532856

Meeting

Commencement Time

Meeting Conclusion Time

Dear Sir/Madam,Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation

30 of SEBI

11:30 a.m.

OLIKB poem.

(Listing Obligations

and Disclosure

Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Time Technoplast

Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on 9 the following businesses:

April, 2022, inter-alia, transacted and approved

1) Board has accorded its approval for restructuring of overseas business subject to

approval of members to capture the through Joint Venture/Special Purpose

partner

by

way

of

sale/transfer/disposal

the

growth

in

USA

Vehicle

by

of

Asian Countries, Middle East and onboarding strategic partner/investor

of

part

subsidiaries/material subsidiaries/step down subsidiaries.

The

will

of

for

&

the

In this regard, the Board of Directors have also approved

Company debt, Capex

be benefitted by utilizing proceeds of the restructuring for Repayment

Composite Cylinders (LPG/CNG/Hydrogen)

meet huge market demand and Benefit to the shareholders.

assets/investments

Core Business in India to

Notice of Postal Ballot

seeking enabling approval of the members of the Company under the applicable laws.

TIME TECHNOPLAST

Bringing Polymers To Life

CIN : L27203DD1989PLC003240

LTD.

Regd. Office : 101, 1st Floor, Centre Point, Somnath Daman Road, Somnath, Dabhel, Nani Daman, Daman - 396210

Corp. Off. : 55, Corporate Avenue, 2nd Floor, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 072

Bangalore : (080) 26608056/61

Baddi : 9816720202/9816700202/9816820202

Chennai

INDIA

9999

Fax

(044)

Delhi

:

Tel. : 91-22-7111 4501 0019/29

: 91-22-2857 5672 E-mail : ttl@timetechnoplast.com Website : www.timetechnoplast.com

of

(0120) 4326144/4284946

Hyderabad : 9849019428 Kolkata : (033) 46037097/98

TIME

2) Considered and approved Notice

Company for:-

a) Ratification of appointment the Company with effect from

of

of

seeking

the

Mr.

Bharat

Kumar

Vageria

of

6"

February,

2022.

Postal Ballot for

approval of Members of

as a Managing Director

b) Appointment of Mr. Vishal

Anil Jain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

c) Restructuring

of business to capture growth in Asian

overseas

Considered

Secretary,

Joint

Venture/Special

Purpose

onboarding

Strategic

Partner.

appointment

of

Mr.

Practicing

Company

Dash,

and USA through Partner/Investor

3)

and

approved

Proprietor of Arun Dash and

Ballot and and transparent manner.

e-voting process in a fair

You are requested to take note of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For TIME TECHNOPLAST LIMITED

~

BHARAT KUMAR VAGERIA MANAGING DIRECTOR DIN: 00183629

countries, Middle EastVehicle by

Arun

Associates as a scrutinizer for conducting Postal

TIME TECHNOPLAST

Bringing Polymers To Life

CIN : L27203DD1989PLC003240

LTD.

Regd. Office : 101, 1st Floor, Centre Point, Somnath Daman Road, Somnath, Dabhel, Nani Daman, Daman - 396210

Corp. Off. : 55, Corporate Avenue, 2nd Floor, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 072 INDIA Tel. : 91-22-7111 9999 Fax : 91-22-2857 5672 E-mail : tti@timetechnoplast.com Website : www.timetechnoplast.com Bangal:o(r08e0) 26608056/61 Baddi : 9816720202/9816700202/9816820202 Chennai (044) 4501 0019/29 Delhi : (0120) 4326144/4284946 Hyder: 9a84b90a19d428 Kolk:a(t03a3) 46037097/98

Disclaimer

Time Technoplast Limited published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 09:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
