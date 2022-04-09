Time Technoplast : Outcome of Board Meeting

TIMET
April 9, 2022
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5' Floor,
Plot No. C-1, Block G,
Bandra - Kurla
Complex,
Bandra Mumbai - 400 051
(East),
Symbol: TIMETECHNO
BSE Limited
1° Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building,
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,
Fort, Mumbai -
400 001
Scrip Code: 532856
Meeting
Commencement Time
Meeting Conclusion Time
Dear Sir/Madam,Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation
30 of SEBI
11:30 a.m.
OLIKB poem.
(Listing Obligations
and Disclosure
Requirements)
Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Time Technoplast Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on 9
April, 2022, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses:
April, 2022, inter-alia, transacted and approved
1) Board has accorded its approval for restructuring of overseas business subject to
approval of members to capture the through Joint Venture/Special Purpose
partner
by
way
of
sale/transfer/disposal
|
the
|
growth
|
in
|
USA
|
Vehicle
|
by
of
Asian Countries, Middle East and onboarding strategic partner/investor
of
part
subsidiaries/material subsidiaries/step down subsidiaries.
In this regard, the Board of Directors have also approved
Company debt, Capex
be benefitted by utilizing proceeds of the restructuring for Repayment
Composite Cylinders (LPG/CNG/Hydrogen)
meet huge market demand and Benefit to the shareholders.
assets/investments
Core Business in India to
Notice of Postal Ballot
seeking enabling approval of the members of the Company under the applicable laws.
TIME
2) Considered and approved Notice
Company for:-
a) Ratification of appointment the Company with effect from
|
seeking
|
the
|
Mr.
|
Bharat
|
Kumar
|
Vageria
|
of
|
6"
|
February,
|
2022.
Postal Ballot for
approval of Members of
as a Managing Director
b) Appointment of Mr. Vishal
Anil Jain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
c) Restructuring
of business to capture growth in Asian
overseas
|
Joint
|
Venture/Special
|
Purpose
|
onboarding
|
Strategic
|
Partner.
|
appointment
|
of
|
Mr.
|
Practicing
|
Company
Dash,
and USA through Partner/Investor
3)
and
approved
Proprietor of Arun Dash and
Ballot and and transparent manner.
e-voting process in a fair
You are requested to take note of the same.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For TIME TECHNOPLAST LIMITED
~
BHARAT KUMAR VAGERIA MANAGING DIRECTOR DIN: 00183629
countries, Middle EastVehicle by
Arun
Associates as a scrutinizer for conducting Postal
