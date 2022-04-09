Time Technoplast : Outcome of Board Meeting

TIMET

April 9, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5' Floor,

Plot No. C-1, Block G,

Bandra - Kurla

Complex,

Bandra Mumbai - 400 051

(East),

Symbol: TIMETECHNO

BSE Limited

1° Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort, Mumbai -

400 001

Scrip Code: 532856

Meeting

Commencement Time

Meeting Conclusion Time

Dear Sir/Madam,Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation

30 of SEBI

11:30 a.m.

(Listing Obligations

and Disclosure

Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Time Technoplast

Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on 9 the following businesses:

April, 2022, inter-alia, transacted and approved

1) Board has accorded its approval for restructuring of overseas business subject to

approval of members to capture the through Joint Venture/Special Purpose

partner

by

way

of

sale/transfer/disposal

the growth in USA Vehicle by of

Asian Countries, Middle East and onboarding strategic partner/investor

of

part

subsidiaries/material subsidiaries/step down subsidiaries.

The will of for & the In this regard, the Board of Directors have also approved

Company debt, Capex

be benefitted by utilizing proceeds of the restructuring for Repayment

Composite Cylinders (LPG/CNG/Hydrogen)

meet huge market demand and Benefit to the shareholders.

assets/investments

Core Business in India to

Notice of Postal Ballot

seeking enabling approval of the members of the Company under the applicable laws.

TIME TECHNOPLAST

Bringing Polymers To Life

CIN : L27203DD1989PLC003240

LTD.

Regd. Office : 101, 1st Floor, Centre Point, Somnath Daman Road, Somnath, Dabhel, Nani Daman, Daman - 396210

Corp. Off. : 55, Corporate Avenue, 2nd Floor, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 072

Bangalore : (080) 26608056/61

Baddi : 9816720202/9816700202/9816820202

Chennai

INDIA 9999 Fax (044) Delhi : Tel. : 91-22-7111 4501 0019/29

: 91-22-2857 5672 E-mail : ttl@timetechnoplast.com Website : www.timetechnoplast.com

(0120) 4326144/4284946

Hyderabad : 9849019428 Kolkata : (033) 46037097/98

TIME

2) Considered and approved Notice

Company for:-

a) Ratification of appointment the Company with effect from

of of seeking the Mr. Bharat Kumar Vageria of 6" February, 2022. Postal Ballot for

approval of Members of

as a Managing Director

b) Appointment of Mr. Vishal

Anil Jain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

c) Restructuring

of business to capture growth in Asian

overseas

Considered Secretary, Joint Venture/Special Purpose onboarding Strategic Partner. appointment of Mr. Practicing Company Dash,

and USA through Partner/Investor

3)

and

approved

Proprietor of Arun Dash and

Ballot and and transparent manner.

e-voting process in a fair

You are requested to take note of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For TIME TECHNOPLAST LIMITED

BHARAT KUMAR VAGERIA MANAGING DIRECTOR DIN: 00183629

countries, Middle EastVehicle by

Arun

Associates as a scrutinizer for conducting Postal

