TIME WATCH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(2033)
Time Watch Investments : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

09/16/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

Time Watch Investments Limited

時計寶投資有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2033)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Time Watch Investments Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 28 September 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and the publication of the relevant results announcement on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, and considering the declaration of a final dividend, if any.

By the order of the Board

Time Watch Investments Limited

Tung Koon Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tung Koon Ming, Mr. Tung Koon Kwok Dennis, Mr. Tung Wai Kit and Mr. Deng Guanglei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Ching Nam, Mr. Wong Wing Keung Meyrick and Mr. Choi Ho Yan.

