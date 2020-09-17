Times China : OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH BY TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 UP TO THE MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT AND SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, THE NEW ISSUE CONDITION
0
09/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
時 代 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1233)
OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH
BY TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 UP TO THE MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT AND SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, THE NEW ISSUE CONDITION
(ISIN: XS1749435324; Common Code: 174943532; Stock Code: 5086)
Description of the
ISIN/Common
Outstanding
Maximum
Purchase Price(2)
Expiration
2021 Notes
Code
principal amount
Acceptance
Deadline
of the 2021 Notes
Amount(1)
6.25% Senior
XS1749435324/
US$500 million
the lower of the
US$1,008
4:00 p.m. (London
Notes due 2021
174943532
Outstanding
Time) on
Principal Amount
22 September
and the New Issue
2020(3)
Amount
As such amount may be changed by the Company in its sole discretion.
Per US$1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes accepted for purchase.
Unless extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated by the Company.
- 1 -
The Company is making an offer to purchase for cash its outstanding 2021 Notes up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount at a purchase price of US$1,008 per US$1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes. It is the current intention of the Company that the Maximum Acceptance Amount will be the lower of the Outstanding Principal Amount and the New Issue Amount, although the Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly more than or significantly less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, or to accept none of such 2021 Notes, for purchase pursuant to the Offer. The Company has made available today to the Eligible Holders the Offer to Purchase setting out, among other things, the terms, the New Issue Condition and other conditions of the Offer.
The Offer is being made as part of the Company's policy to actively manage its balance sheet liabilities and optimize its debt structure.
UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and CLSA are acting as the Dealer Managers and D.F.King Ltd. is acting as the Information and Tender Agent in relation to the Offer.
Background
The 2021 Notes are listed on the Stock Exchange. The obligations of the Company under the 2021 Notes are guaranteed by certain of the Company's existing subsidiaries. As of the date of this announcement, an aggregate principal amount of US$500 million of the 2021 Notes remains outstanding.
The Company is making an offer to purchase for cash its outstanding 2021 Notes up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount at a purchase price of US$1,008 per US$1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes. It is the current intention of the Company that the Maximum Acceptance Amount will be the lower of the Outstanding Principal Amount and the New Issue Amount, although the Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly more than or significantly less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, or to accept none of such 2021 Notes, for purchase pursuant to the Offer. The Company has made available today to the Eligible Holders the Offer to Purchase setting out, among other things, the terms and the New Issue Condition and other conditions of the Offer.
The Company is conducting a Concurrent New Money Issuance. The Concurrent New Money Issuance is not part of the Offer and is conducted pursuant to a separate offering memorandum. The Offer to Purchase is subject to, among others, the New Issue Condition. The Company expects to announce the pricing terms of the Concurrent New Money Issuance as soon as reasonably practicable following any such pricing or, if the Company decides not to proceed with the Concurrent New Money Issuance, it will announce such decision as soon as reasonably practicable following such decision being made. Pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is expected to occur on or about 16 September 2020, subject to market conditions. However, there can be no assurance that the Concurrent New Money Issuance will price at all.
- 2 -
The Offer
On the terms and subject to the New Issue Condition and other conditions of the Offer, the Company is offering to purchase for cash an aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as such amount may be changed by the Company in its sole discretion). The Company will determine, in its sole discretion, the aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes that it will accept (if any) for purchase pursuant to the Offer. It is the current intention of the Company that the Maximum Acceptance Amount will be the lower of the Outstanding Principal Amount and the New Issue Amount, although the company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly more than or significantly less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, or to accept none of such 2021 Notes, for purchase pursuant to the Offer.
Purchase Price
The Purchase Price payable to the Eligible Holders whose 2021 Notes are accepted for purchase will be equal to US$1,008 for each US$1,000 in principal amount of the 2021 Notes.
Proration
If the aggregate principal amount of 2021 Notes validly tendered is greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the Company will accept tenders of 2021 Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of 2021 Notes accepted for purchase is no greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount. Such pro rata application will be performed by accepting (in respect of each relevant Tender Instruction) that proportion of 2021 Notes validly tendered which is equal to the Maximum Acceptance Amount divided by the aggregate principal amount in respect of all 2021 Notes validly tendered, subject to rounding and as described below.
In the event of any such proration, the Company will round downward, if necessary, to ensure all purchases of the 2021 Notes will be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. However, the Company may elect to accept or reject such tender of the 2021 Notes in full if application of proration will otherwise result in either (i) the Company accepting the 2021 Notes from any Eligible Holder in a principal amount of less than US$200,000 or (ii) the principal amount of the 2021 Notes not purchased due to pro rata application being less than US$200,000. All the 2021 Notes not accepted as a result of proration will be returned to Eligible Holders.
Accrued Interest Payment
The Company will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of the 2021 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer (from and including the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date) on the Settlement Date.
Sources of Funds
The Company intends to finance the Offer with the proceeds from internal funding and the Concurrent New Money Issuance.
- 3 -
Tender Instruction
In order to participate in the Offer, Eligible Holders must validly tender their 2021 Notes for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Information and Tender Agent by the Expiration Deadline, unless extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Offer to Purchase. Separate Tender Instructions must be submitted on behalf of each individual beneficial owner due to potential proration. Tender Instructions will be irrevocable once delivered in accordance with the terms of the Offer.
Each Tender Instruction must specify the principal amount of the 2021 Notes that the relevant Eligible Holder is tendering at the Purchase Price. The 2021 Notes may be tendered only in minimum denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof.
Dealer Managers and Information and Tender Agent
The Company has appointed UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and CLSA as the Dealer Managers and D.F. King Ltd. as the Information and Tender Agent in relation to the Offer.
Indicative Timetable for the Offer
Events
Times and Dates
Commencement of the Offer
15 September 2020
The Offer is announced. Offer to Purchase available
from the Information and Tender Agent and on the
Offer Website, and notice of the Offer delivered to
the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct
Participants.
Announcement of the Pricing of the Notes
On or about 16 September 2020
The pricing and other terms of the Notes offered in
the Concurrent New Money Issuance are announced.
Expiration Deadline
4:00 p.m. (London Time) on
Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions
22 September 2020
by the Information and Tender Agent.
- 4 -
Announcement of Results
As soon as reasonably practicable
Announcement of whether the Company will accept
after the Expiration Deadline
valid tenders of the 2021 Notes pursuant to the
Offer and, if so accepted, (i) the aggregate principal
amount of the 2021 Notes accepted for tender and
any proration factor (if applicable), (ii) the Purchase
Price and (iii) the Accrued Interest (expressed per
US$1,000 in principal amount of the 2021 Notes
accepted for purchase by the Company).
The Company plans to cancel the 2021 Notes it
purchased pursuant to the Offer. The 2021 Notes
that have not been validly tendered and accepted
for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain
outstanding after the Settlement Date.
Settlement Date
On or about 25 September 2020
Expected settlement date for the Offer.
The above times and dates are subject to the right of the Company to extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Offer (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Offer to Purchase).
Eligible Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold the 2021 Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from an Eligible Holder in order for that Eligible Holder to be able to participate in the Offer by the deadline set out above. The deadline set by any such intermediary and each of the Clearing Systems for the submission of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the deadline described above.
Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offer will be made through the website of the Stock Exchange, the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service and/or the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Copies of the announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained from the Information and Tender Agent, the contact details for which are on page 6 of this announcement. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems, and Eligible Holders are urged to contact the Information and Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer using the contact details on page 6 of this announcement. In addition, Eligible Holders may contact the Dealer Managers for information using the contact details on page 6 of this announcement.
Offer to Purchase
The Offer to Purchase contains important information which should be read carefully by Eligible Holders before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. Eligible Holders are recommended to seek their own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from their broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser.
- 5 -
The terms of the Offer are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase, which sets out further details regarding the tender procedures and the conditions of the Offer.
None of the Company, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent (or any of their respective directors, employees or affiliates) makes any recommendation as to whether the Eligible Holders should tender their 2021 Notes in response to the Offer.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL, ANY SECURITIES. AN OFFER MAY ONLY BE MADE PURSUANT TO THE TERMS OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE.
the Information and Tender Agent for the purpose of the
Offer
"Outstanding Principal
US$500 million, the outstanding principal amount of the
Amount"
2021 Notes
"Purchase Price"
US$1,008 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes
"Settlement Date"
on or about 25 September 2020 (subject to the right of the
Company to extend, re-open, amend or terminate the Offer at
any time)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
- 8 -
"Tender Instruction"
the electronic tender and blocking instruction in the form
specified in the Clearing System Notice for submission by
Direct Participants to the Information and Tender Agent
via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with
the requirements of such Clearing System by the deadline
in order for Eligible Holders to be able to participate in the
Offer.
Such electronic tender and blocking instruction must specify
the principal amount of the 2021 Notes that the relevant
Eligible Holder is tendering at the Purchase Price. 2021
Notes may be tendered only in minimum denominations of
US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess
thereof.
"UBS"
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch
"United States"
the United States of America, its territories and possessions
(including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam,
American Samoa, Wake Island and The Commonwealth of
the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States
of America and the District of Columbia
"US$"
United States dollars
"%"
percent
By Order of the Board
Times China Holdings Limited
Shum Chiu Hung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 15 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr. Niu Jimin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.
- 9 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Times China Holdings Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:14:03 UTC