  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Times Guaranty Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511559   INE289C01025

TIMES GUARANTY LIMITED

(511559)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
46.60 INR   -2.92%
Times Guaranty : Newspaper Advertisements

08/03/2022 | 01:32am EDT
TIMES GUARANTY

Times Guaranty Limited. The Times of India Building, Dr. D.N. Road, Mumbai - 400 001.

Tel.: 2273 1386 / 9869209996 Fax: 2273 1587 E-mail:corporate.secretarial@timesgroup.com

Website: www.timesguarantylimited.com CIN: L65920MH1989PLC054398

2nd August, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

C-1,G-Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Scrip Code: 511559

Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code: TIMESGTY

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper advertisement titled "Notice regarding Board Meeting of Times Guaranty Ltd."

Please find enclosed herewith newspaper advertisement of the public notice published on 2nd August, 2022 intimating that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022, in the following newspapers:

  1. The Economic Times (English) and
  2. The Maharashtra Times (Regional)

This will also be hosted on Company's website at www.timesguarantylimited.com.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Times Guaranty Limited

Shweta Chaturvedi

Company Secretary

Encl : As above

Registered Office:5thFloor, Times Tower,Kamala Mills Compound,Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel,Mumbai .400 013.

Disclaimer

Times Guaranty Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 15,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 419 M 5,34 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 25,1%
Managers and Directors
Anita Malusare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pramod Karmakar Chief Financial Officer
Sundaram Sivakumar Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shweta Chaturvedi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Arun Faqirchand Arora Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMES GUARANTY LIMITED4.72%5
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-15.12%12 272
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.13.53%7 043
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.14.13%4 554
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.21%3 916
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.66%3 513