    TMST   US8873991033

TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION

(TMST)
TimkenSteel : Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

07/22/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
CANTON, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST) will release its 2021 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, August 5, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The live conference call will be broadcast at investors.timkensteel.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available at investors.timkensteel.com.

About TimkenSteel Corporation
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301339784.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
