TINC Comm VA : Invitation to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

09/18/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Invitation to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of

shareholders

Regulated information

Antwerp, under embargo till 18 September 2020, 17h45 CET

The statutory manager has the pleasure to invite all shareholders of TINC Comm.VA. (the "Company") to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 21 October 2020 at 10.00h, at BluePoint Antwerpen, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Berchem.

Subsequently also an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will take place (as a consequence of not reaching the required quorum at the first meeting).

The convocation containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions, and the related documents can be consulted on TINC's website (www.tincinvest.com/generalmeeting).

In order to be admitted to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders must comply with the formalities set forth in the convocation.

The shareholders are advised that measures of the public authorities within the framework of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, may still be in force on the date of the general meeting. Consequently, the statutory manager may be obliged to adopt measures, whether or not based upon applicable regulation, which restrict or deny access to the meeting in order to saveguard the health of the shareholders and the persons involved with the organization of the meeting. Shareholders who wish to participate to the general meeting are therefore encouraged to make use, as much as possible, of the right to vote by letter or by proxy and to exercise their right to ask questions in writing. For an updated situation shareholders are invited to regularly consult the TINC website.

Contact:

Manu Vandenbulcke, CEO TINC

T +32 3 290 21 73 - manu.vandenbulcke@tincinvest.com

Bruno Laforce, Investor Relations TINC

T +32 3 290 21 73 - bruno.laforce@tincinvest.com

About TINC

TINC Comm. VA - Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium - T +32 3 290 21 73 - www.tincinvest.com Page | 1

TINC is a listed investment company, participating in companies that realise and operate infrastructure. TINC holds a diversified investment portfolio of participations in Public Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Demand Based Infrastructure, located in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland. This investment portfolio generates cash flows of a long term sustainable nature, which form the basis for TINC's distribution policy. The participations are actively monitored by an experienced team of investment and infrastructure professionals with offices in both Antwerp and the Hague. TINC is listed on Euronext Brussels since May 12, 2015.

For more information please visit www.tincinvest.com.

TINC Comm. VA - Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium - T +32 3 290 21 73 - www.tincinvest.com Page | 2

