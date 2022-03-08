Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. TINC N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINC   BE0974282148

TINC N.V.

(TINC)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03/22 07:39:13 am
13 EUR   -0.61%
08:13aTINC N : Test nl
PU
08:13aTINC N : Test fr
PU
08:13aTINC N : Test eng
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TINC N : TEST ENG

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
TEST ENG
Subscribe

08 Mar 2022 14:00 CET

Company Name

TINC

ISN

BE0974282148

Market

Euronext

Symbol

TINC

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1054791_TEST_Persbericht_ENG.pdf

Source

TINC

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

TINC Comm. VA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TINC N.V.
01/31TINC N : Invitation to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
PU
01/24TINC Buys $6 Million Stake in Belgian Solar Farm Portfolio
MT
01/24TINC N : grows its portfolio with the acquisition of 12 MW operational solar farms (B) and..
PU
2021TINC COMM VA : General shareholders meeting of 20 October, 2021
PU
2021TINC N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
2021TINC COMM VA : Report of the statutory auditor on the statutory annual accounts
PU
2021TINC COMM VA : Report of the statutory auditor on the consolidated annual accounts
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net income 2021 31,1 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net cash 2021 60,3 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 476 M 517 M 517 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 9,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart TINC N.V.
Duration : Period :
TINC N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,08 €
Average target price 14,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
Managers and Directors
Manuel Vandenbulcke Chief Executive Officer
Filip Audenaert Chief Financial Officer
Philip Maeyaert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chrisbert van Kooten Chief Investment Officer
Jean Pierre Dejaeghere Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINC N.V.-2.68%517
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.05%102 943
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.32%82 395
UBS GROUP AG-13.31%52 240
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-13.89%40 363
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.85%34 974