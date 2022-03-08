|
TINC N : TEST NL
TEST NL
Company Name
TINC
ISN
BE0974282148
Market
Euronext
Symbol
TINC
Source
TINC
Provider
Les Echos
|Sales 2021
|
40,0 M
43,4 M
43,4 M
|Net income 2021
|
31,1 M
33,7 M
33,7 M
|Net cash 2021
|
60,3 M
65,4 M
65,4 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,7x
|Yield 2021
|0,56%
|Capitalization
|
476 M
517 M
517 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|10,3x
|EV / Sales 2021
|9,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|77,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TINC N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
13,08 €
|Average target price
|
14,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
7,03%