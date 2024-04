TINC N.V. is an investment company that participates in companies that realize and operate infrastructure. TINC N.V. aims to create sustainable value by investing in the infrastructure for the world of tomorrow. At the end of June 2023, the company has a diversified portfolio of EUR 442.4 million in the fields of Public infrastructure (PPP), Energy infrastructure, Digital infrastructure and Real estate. The portfolio by value is distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (58%), the Netherlands (36%) and Ireland (6%).