Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved today at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The voting results are as follows:

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 66,907,423 Total percentage of Common Shares voted: 61.55%

Matter Voted Upon Voting Result Fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5)



The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at five (5), by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For

Votes against



41,168,807

(99.97%) 13,080

(0.03%)

Election of Directors The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes Withheld Non Vote Dr. Rui Feng 39,468,607 (99.11%) 355,738 (0.89%) 1,357,542 Lorne Waldman 39,787,230 (99.91%) 37,115 (0.09%) 1,357,542 Bhakti Pavani 39,470,284 (99.11%) 354,061 (0.89%) 1,357,542 Alex Zhang 39,792,116 (99.92%) 32,229 (0.08%) 1,357,542 Hernan Uribe-

Zeballos 39,782,302 (99.89%) 42,043 (0.11%) 1,357,542 Appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of the Company Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes Withheld 41,159,732 (99.95%) 22,155 (0.05%) Approval of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") The Plan was approved by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes Against Non Vote 38,489,465 (96.65%) 1,334,880 (3.35%) 1,357,542

Approval of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan")

The Plan has been approved by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting, it replaces the Company's existing stock option plan and allows for the grant of options to purchase up to 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares calculated on the date of the grant, and the grant of other forms of equity incentive securities to acquire up to 6,690,742 common shares. The Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

Victor Feng, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, Tincorp Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 (604)-336-5919

Email: info@tincorp.com

www.tincorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding final approval of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan by the TSX Venture Exchange, the search for a permanent CEO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent annual information form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tincorp.com.

