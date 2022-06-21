Log in
21 JUNE 2022 TINEXTA - NEW ACQUISITION FOR TINEXTA GROUP : Warrant Hub acquires Plannet
PU
TINEXTA S P A : New acquisition for Tinexta Group - Warrant Hub acquires Plannet and grows again in Digital Manufacturing with a view to Smart Industry 4.0
PU
TINEXTA S P A : Binding agreements for the sale of the Credit Information and Management division
PU
21 June 2022 Tinexta - New acquisition for Tinexta Group: Warrant Hub acquires Plannet

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

New acquisition for Tinexta Group

Warrant Hub acquires Plannet and grows again in Digital Manufacturing with a

view to Smart Industry 4.0

Milan, 21 June, 2022. Tinexta S.p.A., leading company in Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, announces the acquisition of Plannet S.r.l. (Plannet), through its subsidiary Warrant Hub, a leader in advising companies on subsidized finance operations to support innovation and development projects.

After the recent acquisition of Enhancers, aimed at strengthening the combination of design and engineering activities, with today's transaction Warrant Hub completes its service offering in the Digital Manufacturing area with Plannet's specialized skills aimed at optimizing supply chain control and planning processes.

Plannet, based in Reggio Emilia, with twenty years in business, offers consultancy on process innovation and digitalization and operates through proprietary software products.

The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of Plannet's shares whose consideration will be calculated at closing on the basis of an Enterprise Value of 6,5 million Euro plus the adjusted NFP, paid with the Group's existing cash. The transaction also provides for the payment of an Earn-Out calculated on the basis of the 2024 results.

Vincenzo Bo and Fabrizio Arnaldi, partners and current key managers of Plannet together with all the top management, will remain in force at the company.

"Strengthening digital skills in Italy remains one of the focus of the Group's strategy - commented Pier Andrea Chevallard, CEO of Tinexta S.p.A - Italian SMEs belonging to the most diverse industrial sectors increasingly need structured partners, which are at the same time flexible and close to business, to manage articulated and complex situations. Tinexta, with its network of companies, is increasingly a candidate for this role".

Fiorenzo Bellelli, CEO of Warrant Hub, added: "Industry 4.0 is today an established reality and an undisputed need for the growth of the manufacturing world. Being able to offer digital skills and targeted and concrete solutions, complementing our traditional areas of consultancy in the design and financing of investments, is an important competitive factor, which we are convinced the market will recognize us".

1

Warrant Hub S.p.A.

Founded in 1995 by Fiorenzo Bellelli, Warrant Hub is a leading name in concessional finance and consulting services for SMEs and large businesses. In addition to the head office in Correggio (RE), Warrant Hub has branches located in: Milan, Piossasco (Turin), Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), Rome, and Naples. It joined Tinexta Group in November 2017, in the innovation and marketing services business unit, and has over 300 professionals on its books, as well as more than 7000 client companies nationwide. Warrant Hub offers advice on the following areas to companies in all industries: Concessional finance (regional, national; automatic incentives; NRRP), European funding (through the European Funding Development, Warrant Hub supports companies within the European Framework Program in Research and Innovation - Horizon Europe), corporate finance, training (consulting and finance services to support company training), sustainability (consulting and finance services to assist companies with their ecological transition), energy ("110% Superbonus" subsidy for work to render buildings more energy-efficient - energy diagnoses - energy subsidies), as well as innovation, digital transformation, and technology transfer (through the subsidiaries "Warrant Innovation Lab S.r.l." and the newly acquired "Enhacers S.p.A."). In 2020, Warrant Hub also acquired a 60% share in PrivacyLab s.r.l., leading name in the sale of licences, consulting, and training on GDPR compliance, and created the subsidiary Trix S.r.l, the exclusive owner of the first cloud platform with the ability to perform checks to establish technological innovation levels in patents.

Warrant Hub also boasts a growing presence abroad, where it operates in the European financing area through the companies "beWarrant" (Belgium), Euroquality SAS (France), Europroject OOD (Bulgaria), and Evalue Innovation SL (Spain), the last of which is also extremely active in the field of concessional finance

Tinexta Group

Tinexta, listed on Euronext Star Milan, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2021: Revenues of € 375.4 million, EBITDA of € 93.0 million and Net Profit of € 39.6 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's leading operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companiesInfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As at 31 December 2021, the Group had 2,393 employees.

For further information:

Warrant Hub

Marketing and Communication Director

Media Advisor

Patrick Beriotto

BMP Comunicazione

patrick.beriotto@warranthub.it

team.warrant@bmpcomunicazione.it

Communication & Events Manager

Pietro Barrile +393207008732

Stefania Bacchi

Michela Mantegazza +393281225838

stefania.bacchi@warranthub.it

Francesco Petrella +393452731667

Tel. +39 0522 733718

2

Tinexta S.p.A.

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Media Advisor

Specialist

Josef Mastragostino

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122

Chief External Relations &

Milano

Milano

Communication Officer

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Alessandra Ruzzu

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

+39 331 622 4168

s.bassi@barabino.it

alessandra.ruzzu@tinexta.com

Press Office Manager

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

3

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
