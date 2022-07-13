Log in
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25 2022-07-13 am EDT
22.39 EUR   -3.66%
04:14aCHANGE IN THE CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS : Postponed to 4 August the Board of Directors Meeting called to Approve the Half-Year Financial Report
PU
06/21Italian Group Tinexta Buys Plannet in $7 Million Deal
MT
06/2121 JUNE 2022 TINEXTA - NEW ACQUISITION FOR TINEXTA GROUP : Warrant Hub acquires Plannet
PU
Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events: Postponed to 4 August the Board of Directors Meeting called to Approve the Half-Year Financial Report

07/13/2022 | 04:14am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events:

Postponed to 4 August the Board of Directors Meeting called to Approve the

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022

Rome, 13 July 2022 Tinexta S.p.A. communicates that, as a partial variation of that which was indicated in the Corporate Events Calendar published on 16 December 2021, the Board of Directors meeting called to approve the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022 will be postponed to Thursday 4 August 2022 instead of Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

Therefore, the Corporate Events Calendar of corporate for the year 2022 is updated as follows:

  • 4 August 2022 Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022.
    The dates of the other corporate events remain unchanged as already communicated.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of Euronext Milan, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2021: Revenues of € 375.4 million, EBITDA of € 93.0 million and Net Profit of € 39.6 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's leading operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitization, digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As at 31 December 2021, the Group had 2,393 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Media Advisor

Specialist

Josef Mastragostino

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milan

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milan

Chief External Relations & Communication

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Officer

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Alessandra Ruzzu

s.bassi@barabino.it

alessandra.ruzzu@tinexta.com

Press Office

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 368 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2022 78,5 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
Net Debt 2022 34,5 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 276
Free-Float 40,6%
