Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events:

Postponed to 4 August the Board of Directors Meeting called to Approve the

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022

Rome, 13 July 2022 Tinexta S.p.A. communicates that, as a partial variation of that which was indicated in the Corporate Events Calendar published on 16 December 2021, the Board of Directors meeting called to approve the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022 will be postponed to Thursday 4 August 2022 instead of Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

Therefore, the Corporate Events Calendar of corporate for the year 2022 is updated as follows:

4 August 2022 Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022.

The dates of the other corporate events remain unchanged as already communicated.

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

