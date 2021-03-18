PRESS RELEASE

Public Disclosure Requirements: Filing of documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

Rome, 18 March 2021. Tinexta S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that the following documents are available to the public at the registered office, as well as on the Company's website(www.tinexta.com)in the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting", and on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com)

• Information on the company share capital

• Illustrative reports of the Board of Directors on points 1, 2 and 5 on the Agenda, ordinary section

• Update of the Information Document Stock Option Plan 2020-2022

• Information Document Stock Option Plan 2021-2023

• Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors - Guidelines for shareholders

Moreover,

• Forms for voting by proxy (ordinary and by designated representative)

• Templates for the presentation of appointments are available on the Company's website(www.tinexta.com)in the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting"

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2020: Revenues of €269.1 million, EBITDA equal to €77.9 million and Net Profit of €37.9 million. Tinexta Group is among the leading operators in Italy in four business areas: Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and solutions for digitalisation: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, electronic invoicing and certified electronic mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cybersecurity Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services in support of decision-making processes (chamber of commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit evaluation and recovery) and RE Valuta S.p.A. offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in subsidized finance and industrial innovation consultancy, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees

