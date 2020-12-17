Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tinexta S.p.A.    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replacement: Financial Calendar

12/17/2020 | 09:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

2021 Financial Calendar

Rome, 16 December 2020 - The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., in compliance with the current regulations, announces the calendar of corporate events for the year 2021, approved today. The following events are foreseen:

  • 12 March 2021: Approval of the Draft Parent Company and Consolidated Annual Report as 31 December 2020
  • 27 April 2021: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
  • 12 May 2021: Approval of the Interim Management Report as 31 March 2021
  • 3 August 2021: Approval of the Half Year Financial Report as 30 June 2021
  • 10 November 2021: Approval of the Interim Management Report as 30 September 2021

Conference calls with institutional investors and financial analysts are scheduled for the day after the Boards of Directors on 12 May 2021, 3 August 2021 and 10 November 2021. Any changes and/or additions regarding the dates indicated above will be promptly communicated to the market.

TINEXTA

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of € 258.7 million, EBITDA equal to € 71.3 million and Net Profit of € 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and solutions for digitization: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, e-mail invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and finance companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. In the Credit Information

  • Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation and Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. On 12 October 2020, it was announced the creation of a new Cybersecurity Business Unit. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Sito web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Corporate & Financial Communications;

Media Advisor

Specialist

Investor Relations

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Oddone Pozzi

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano

investor@tinexta.com

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Press Office

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Carla Piro Mander

s.bassi@barabino.it

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:36:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TINEXTA S.P.A.
12/16TINEXTA S P A : 16 Dec 2020 Tinexta - 2021 Financial Calendar
PU
12/11TINEXTA S P A : 11 Dec 2020 Tinexta - Integration of the lower wage recived
PU
11/12TINEXTA S P A : 12 Nov 2020 Tinexta - 3Q 2020 Results
PU
11/12TINEXTA : Positive Trend of Results Accelerates in Q3 Guidance for 2020 Raised
PU
10/22TINEXTA S P A : 20 Oct 2020 Tinexta - The acquisition of the majority stake in S..
PU
10/20TINEXTA S P A : Closing of the acquisition of the majority stake in Swascan
PU
10/13TINEXTA S P A : 13 Oct 2020 Tnexta - Tinexta enters the Cybersecurity market
PU
09/07TINEXTA S P A : 07 Sep 2020 Tinexta - Public disclosure Half-Year Financial Repo..
PU
09/07PUBLIC DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS : Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2020 in E..
PU
08/06ADEMPIMENTI INFORMATIVI VERSO IL PUB : la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 269 M 330 M 243 M
Net income 2020 37,9 M 46,4 M 34,2 M
Net Debt 2020 95,3 M 117 M 85,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 955 M 1 163 M 860 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,50 €
Last Close Price 20,60 €
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.77.59%1 163
ORACLE CORPORATION18.50%184 826
SAP SE-14.56%149 089
SERVICENOW INC.93.04%106 302
INTUIT INC.40.98%101 933
DOCUSIGN, INC.219.90%44 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ