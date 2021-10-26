Log in
Signinig CertEurope
PU
TINEXTA S P A : Information regarding Share Purchase Program ('Buy Back')
PU
Tinexta Mulls Acquisitions
CI
Signinig CertEurope

10/26/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Tinexta completes the signing of the acquisition of CertEurope, leader in

France and one of the top three local Certification Authorities

The internationalization process of the Digital Trust Division led by InfoCert continues

Rome, October 26, 2021. Following the press release of 21th July 2021, Tinexta S.p.A., a leading company in Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, announces that it has completed, through its subsidiary InfoCert S.p.A., the signing preparatory to the acquisition of 60% of the capital of CertEurope S.A.S..

The transaction will enable the Tinexta Group, and in particular its Digital Trust Division, to rapidly penetrate the French market, the second largest in the European Union. Thanks to CertEurope's qualifications and its widespread sales network, InfoCert will be able to distribute its solutions throughout France.

CertEurope, headquartered in Paris, is one of the largest Certification Authorities in France, with a well-known brand and a market share of around 40% in the eIDAS/RGS (Référentiel Général de Sécurité) certificate sector. The company has the authorizations and accreditations to issue all types of certificates required by the French market, in compliance with the technical requirements established by the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).

The Closing is expected by the end of 2021.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2020: revenues of EUR 269.1 million, EBITDA of EUR 77.9 million and net profit of EUR 37.9 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's leading operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees.

1

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Media Advisor

Specialist

Josef Mastragostino

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milan

Chief External Relations & Communication

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Officer

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Alessandra Ruzzu

s.bassi@barabino.it

alessandra.ruzzu@tinexta.com

Press Office

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

2

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 373 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2021 46,7 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net Debt 2021 221 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,8x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 1 977 M 2 292 M 2 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 209
Free-Float 41,9%
Managers and Directors
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.99.62%2 242
ACCENTURE PLC36.46%225 142
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.22.01%172 194
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.59%114 406
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.36%102 757
INFOSYS LIMITED35.97%95 366