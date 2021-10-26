Signinig CertEurope

Tinexta completes the signing of the acquisition of CertEurope, leader in

France and one of the top three local Certification Authorities

The internationalization process of the Digital Trust Division led by InfoCert continues

Rome, October 26, 2021. Following the press release of 21th July 2021, Tinexta S.p.A., a leading company in Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, announces that it has completed, through its subsidiary InfoCert S.p.A., the signing preparatory to the acquisition of 60% of the capital of CertEurope S.A.S..

The transaction will enable the Tinexta Group, and in particular its Digital Trust Division, to rapidly penetrate the French market, the second largest in the European Union. Thanks to CertEurope's qualifications and its widespread sales network, InfoCert will be able to distribute its solutions throughout France.

CertEurope, headquartered in Paris, is one of the largest Certification Authorities in France, with a well-known brand and a market share of around 40% in the eIDAS/RGS (Référentiel Général de Sécurité) certificate sector. The company has the authorizations and accreditations to issue all types of certificates required by the French market, in compliance with the technical requirements established by the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).

The Closing is expected by the end of 2021.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2020: revenues of EUR 269.1 million, EBITDA of EUR 77.9 million and net profit of EUR 37.9 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's leading operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees.

