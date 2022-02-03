Log in
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
Tinexta S p A : 03 Feb 2022 Tinexta - Closing of Bregal Milestone's investment in 16% of InfoCert's capital

02/03/2022 | 01:51pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Closing of Bregal Milestone's investment in 16% of InfoCert's capital for a total

commitment of EUR 100 million

The partnership with Bregal Milestone boosts the Group's international growth and supports

InfoCert on its path to become a leader in European Digital Trust

Rome, 3 February 2022. Following the announcement of 27 October 2021, Tinexta S.p.A., a leading company in Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, announces the closing of the transaction involving the entry of Bregal Milestone in the share capital of InfoCert, with a 16.09% stake.

The transaction, in execution of the agreements reached at the signing, provides for an investment by Bregal Milestone of EUR 100 million (of which EUR 70 million paid at today's closing and EUR 30 million to be paid within the next 12 months) through the subscription of a dedicated capital increase of InfoCert.

Bregal Milestone is an outstanding European private equity fund, with specific know-how in the technology sector and extensive relationship network of companies in Europe. It will work alongside the Tinexta Group, and InfoCert in particular, to accelerate the internationalisation process that has already begun with some recent acquisitions (Camerfirma, CertEurope and Authada).

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2020: revenues of Euro 269.1 million, EBITDA of Euro 77.9 million and net profit of Euro 37.9 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's leading operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees.

1

BREGAL MILESTONE

Bregal Milestone is a leading European technology growth capital firm managing more than Euro 1.1 billion dedicated to investments in high-growth technology companies. The firm provides growth capital and strategic assistance to support market-leading companies in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment firm that has invested over Euro 15 billion since 2022 and currently has assets under management of over Euro 12 billion.

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Media Advisor

Specialist

Josef Mastragostino

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milan

Chief External Relations & Communication

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Officer

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Alessandra Ruzzu

s.bassi@barabino.it

alessandra.ruzzu@tinexta.com

Press Office

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

Bregal Milestone contacts:

BregalM@edelmansmithfield.com

Jess Gill - +44 (0)7980 684247

Catriona Crellin - +44 (0)7971 117506

2

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
