Tinexta S p A : 07 Sep 2020 Tinexta - Public disclosure Half-Year Financial Report (English)

09/07/2020 | 09:24am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Public Disclosure Requirements:

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2020 in English is available

Rome, 7 September 2020. The Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2020 (in English) of Tinexta S.p.A., approved by the Board of Directors on 4 August 2020, together with the related report of the external auditor, is now available to the public at the Corporate Registered Office, on the authorized storage mechanism NIS-storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the corporate website: http://tinexta.com/investor-relations/.

TINEXTA GROUP

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated results as of 31 December

2019: Revenues of € 258.7 million, EBITDA equal to € 71.3 million and Net Profit of € 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and solutions for digitization: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, e-mail invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and finance companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. InfoCert is the largest Certification Authority in Europe and purchased in 2018 a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of digital trust activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information. aggregated reports. synthetic ratings. decision models. credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation and Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

.

Site web: www.tinexta.com,Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTATTI

Corporate & Financial Communications Lawrence Y. Kay lawrence.kay@tinexta.com Ufficio Stampa

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31 carla.piro@tinexta.com

Media Advisor

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667 s.bassi@barabino.it

Specialist Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano Tel.: +39 02 771151

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 13:24:01 UTC
