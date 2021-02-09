Tinexta S p A : 09 Feb 2021 Tinexta - Tinexta and SACE sign a strategic partnership

COMUNICATO STAMPA

TINEXTA AND SACE SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FOCUS ON SMES

Operational and commercial collaboration to expand and consolidate SME access to SACE's insurance and financial products, which will be strengthened through new credit management tools and new services in the green economy, and to digital services to support internationalisation.

Rome, 9 February 2021 - Tinexta S.p.A. and SACE announce the signing of a collaboration agreement to expand and facilitate the access of Italian SMEs to SACE's insurance and financial products and services, useful to strengthen their competitiveness and support their growth, which will be further supported by Tinexta's specialist skills and dedicated services.

More specifically, thanks to the new synergy, Tinexta will make available to SACE - in addition to a wide network of professionals and a sound experience gained through consultancy activities in the domestic credit sector - a variety of solutions: from Credit Information & Management tools for risk management activities, to consultancy services for "green economy" projects, as well as products and services dedicated to the internationalisation of Italian SMEs. SACE, on the other hand, will make available to the Tinexta network, for the benefit of the company's client companies, its range of products for the management of risks associated with operations on international markets and for credit access.

The agreement signed today will be further developed through the definition of specific implementing protocols in the described areas.

Pier Andrea Chevallard, Tinexta's CEO, commented: "Today's agreement and the implementing protocols that will follow, represent an extraordinary opportunity to combine the best operational support provided by the Tinexta Group with the activities carried out by SACE. We believe that there are important areas for cooperation in assisting the productive and economic framework of the country, especially in the current market context".

Pierfrancesco Latini, SACE's CEO declared: "This new partnership will allow us to reach an increasing number of SMEs that will be able to benefit from the solutions made available by SACE, to strengthen in a difficult situation like the one the country is facing and to continue to grow on international markets. We are delighted, thanks to this agreement, to be able to count on a partner like Tinexta to strengthen our contribution in favour of all Italian companies that are facing this particularly complex period".

In the definition of the agreement, Tinexta was assisted by Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.