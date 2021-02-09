Log in
TINEXTA S.P.A.

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
Tinexta S p A : 09 Feb 2021 Tinexta - Tinexta and SACE sign a strategic partnership

02/09/2021 | 10:45am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA

TINEXTA AND SACE SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FOCUS ON SMES

Operational and commercial collaboration to expand and consolidate SME access to SACE's insurance and financial products, which will be strengthened through new credit management tools and new services in the green economy, and to digital services to support internationalisation.

Rome, 9 February 2021 - Tinexta S.p.A. and SACE announce the signing of a collaboration agreement to expand and facilitate the access of Italian SMEs to SACE's insurance and financial products and services, useful to strengthen their competitiveness and support their growth, which will be further supported by Tinexta's specialist skills and dedicated services.

More specifically, thanks to the new synergy, Tinexta will make available to SACE - in addition to a wide network of professionals and a sound experience gained through consultancy activities in the domestic credit sector - a variety of solutions: from Credit Information & Management tools for risk management activities, to consultancy services for "green economy" projects, as well as products and services dedicated to the internationalisation of Italian SMEs. SACE, on the other hand, will make available to the Tinexta network, for the benefit of the company's client companies, its range of products for the management of risks associated with operations on international markets and for credit access.

The agreement signed today will be further developed through the definition of specific implementing protocols in the described areas.

Pier Andrea Chevallard, Tinexta's CEO, commented: "Today's agreement and the implementing protocols that will follow, represent an extraordinary opportunity to combine the best operational support provided by the Tinexta Group with the activities carried out by SACE. We believe that there are important areas for cooperation in assisting the productive and economic framework of the country, especially in the current market context".

Pierfrancesco Latini, SACE's CEO declared: "This new partnership will allow us to reach an increasing number of SMEs that will be able to benefit from the solutions made available by SACE, to strengthen in a difficult situation like the one the country is facing and to continue to grow on international markets. We are delighted, thanks to this agreement, to be able to count on a partner like Tinexta to strengthen our contribution in favour of all Italian companies that are facing this particularly complex period".

In the definition of the agreement, Tinexta was assisted by Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.

TINEXTA

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of € 258.7 million, EBITDA equal to € 71.3 million and Net Profit of € 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and solutions for digitization: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, e-mail invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and finance companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation and Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. On 12 October 2020, it was announced the creation of a new Cybersecurity Business Unit. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Web site: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

SACE

SACE is the Italian insurance and financial company specialising in supporting businesses and the national economy through a wide range of tools and solutions to boost competitiveness in Italy and worldwide. For more than forty years, SACE has been the reference partner for Italian companies which export and grow in foreign markets, forming with SIMEST the Export and Internationalisation Hub. SACE works with the banking system to facilitate companies' access to credit with the provision of financial guarantees, a role that has been strengthened by the extraordinary measures provided for in the Liquidity Decree. With a portfolio of secured transactions and guaranteed investments amounting to 134 billion euros, SACE serves over 23,000 companies, mainly SMEs, supporting their growth in Italy and in some 200 foreign markets, with a diversified range of insurance and financial products and services.

For further information:

Tinexta S.p.A.

Corporate & Financial

Media Advisor

Specialist

Communications

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Oddone Pozzi

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milan

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 -

investor@tinexta.com

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

20122 Milan

Carla Piro Mander

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Tel.: +39 06 42 01 26 31

s.bassi@barabino.it

carla.piro@tinexta.com

SACE S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa

Tel.: +39 06 67 36 888

ufficiostampa@sace.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
