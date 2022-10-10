Tinexta S p A : 10 Oct 2022 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information

Periodic Information regarding Share Repurchase Program ("Buy-Back")

Rome, 10th October 2022. Regarding the Share Repurchase Program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022 and the initiation of which was authorized by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2022 ("Buyback"), as communicated to the market on the same date also under Article 144- bis of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, Tinexta S.p.A. (the "Company") communicates - under and for the effects of Art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and Article 2, Paragraph 3 of EU Delegated Regulation n. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission of 8 March 2016 - to have provided for the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market (MIC: MTAA), STAR Segment, between October, 3rd 2022 and up to and including October, 7th 2022 a total of 61,529 Own Shares (CODE ISIN: IT0005037210) at a unitary average price of € 18.89461 for a total value of € 1,162,566.29.

The purchases were made through the intermediary responsible for the implementation of the Buy- back program, Intesa Sanpaolo (code LEI 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08).

Restating what has already been communicated to the market on 12 May 2022, the purchases, have the main purpose of permitting the execution of the "Stock Option Plan 2020-2022" and the "Stock Option Plan 2021-2023" (each one the "Plan" and together the "Plans"). The Board reserves the right to allocate the Shares object of the Buyback to the additional purposes approved by the Meeting of 28 April 2022.

Based on the information provided by the above-mentioned delegated intermediary, the following is a summary of the purchase transactions made on the Electronic Stock Market on a daily basis in aggregate and, in the Annex, in detail:

Date Number of Common Shares Average Price (€) Countervalue (€) Purchased 03/10/2022 13.529 18,72754 253,364.89 04/10/2022 7.000 19,24910 134,743.70 05/10/2022 14.000 19,20127 268,817.78 06/10/2022 12.000 18,87886 226,546.32 07/10/2022 15.000 18,60624 279,093.60 Total 61.529 18,89461 1,162,566.29

As a result of the purchases announced today, Tinexta S.p.A. holds 1,367,276 Own Shares, equal to 2.896% of the current Share Capital.

