Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tinexta S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
18.48 EUR   -2.48%
10/03Tinexta S P A : 03 Oct 2022 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
PU
09/26Tinexta S P A : 26 Sep 2022 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
PU
09/26Tinexta S.p.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,720,712 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on April 28, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tinexta S p A : 10 Oct 2022 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information

10/10/2022 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Periodic Information regarding Share Repurchase Program ("Buy-Back")

Rome, 10th October 2022. Regarding the Share Repurchase Program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022 and the initiation of which was authorized by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2022 ("Buyback"), as communicated to the market on the same date also under Article 144- bis of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, Tinexta S.p.A. (the "Company") communicates - under and for the effects of Art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and Article 2, Paragraph 3 of EU Delegated Regulation n. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission of 8 March 2016 - to have provided for the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market (MIC: MTAA), STAR Segment, between October, 3rd 2022 and up to and including October, 7th 2022 a total of 61,529 Own Shares (CODE ISIN: IT0005037210) at a unitary average price of € 18.89461 for a total value of € 1,162,566.29.

The purchases were made through the intermediary responsible for the implementation of the Buy- back program, Intesa Sanpaolo (code LEI 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08).

Restating what has already been communicated to the market on 12 May 2022, the purchases, have the main purpose of permitting the execution of the "Stock Option Plan 2020-2022" and the "Stock Option Plan 2021-2023" (each one the "Plan" and together the "Plans"). The Board reserves the right to allocate the Shares object of the Buyback to the additional purposes approved by the Meeting of 28 April 2022.

Based on the information provided by the above-mentioned delegated intermediary, the following is a summary of the purchase transactions made on the Electronic Stock Market on a daily basis in aggregate and, in the Annex, in detail:

Date

Number of Common Shares

Average Price (€)

Countervalue (€)

Purchased

03/10/2022

13.529

18,72754

253,364.89

04/10/2022

7.000

19,24910

134,743.70

05/10/2022

14.000

19,20127

268,817.78

06/10/2022

12.000

18,87886

226,546.32

07/10/2022

15.000

18,60624

279,093.60

Total

61.529

18,89461

1,162,566.29

As a result of the purchases announced today, Tinexta S.p.A. holds 1,367,276 Own Shares, equal to 2.896% of the current Share Capital.

1

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2021: Revenues of € 375.4 million, EBITDA of € 93.0 million and Net Profit of € 39.6 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's top operators in its three business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A., the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A. and the French company CertEurope S.A., products and services for digitalization, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. At 31 December 2021, the Group had 2,393 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Media Advisor

Specialist

Josef Mastragostino

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Galleria De Cristoforis, 7/8 - 20122 Milan

Chief External Relations & Communication

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Officer

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Alessandra Ruzzu

s.bassi@barabino.it

alessandra.ruzzu@tinexta.com

Press Office

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

2

Annex

Date

Time

Type (Purchase/Sale)

Price (Euro)

Quantity

03/10/2022

17:35

Purchase

19.09

39

03/10/2022

17:25

Purchase

19.02

490

03/10/2022

13:43

Purchase

18.55

262

03/10/2022

13:43

Purchase

18.55

150

03/10/2022

13:32

Purchase

18.55

165

03/10/2022

13:32

Purchase

18.55

423

03/10/2022

13:31

Purchase

18.60

615

03/10/2022

13:31

Purchase

18.60

100

03/10/2022

13:31

Purchase

18.60

100

03/10/2022

13:31

Purchase

18.60

100

03/10/2022

13:31

Purchase

18.60

85

03/10/2022

13:28

Purchase

18.65

280

03/10/2022

13:28

Purchase

18.65

150

03/10/2022

13:28

Purchase

18.65

58

03/10/2022

13:27

Purchase

18.65

42

03/10/2022

13:27

Purchase

18.65

53

03/10/2022

13:27

Purchase

18.65

417

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.76

76

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.76

280

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.76

33

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.76

150

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.75

140

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.75

27

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.74

150

03/10/2022

13:16

Purchase

18.72

45

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.70

56

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.70

460

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.76

973

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.76

140

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.76

1.400

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.76

117

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.76

950

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.75

270

03/10/2022

13:14

Purchase

18.74

150

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.70

150

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.68

46

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

100

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

100

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

51

3

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

50

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

250

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

116

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

150

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.63

70

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

626

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

55

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

63

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.66

150

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.64

57

03/10/2022

13:13

Purchase

18.63

49

03/10/2022

12:53

Purchase

18.82

692

03/10/2022

12:52

Purchase

18.82

100

03/10/2022

12:52

Purchase

18.82

50

03/10/2022

12:52

Purchase

18.82

36

03/10/2022

12:52

Purchase

18.82

15

03/10/2022

12:52

Purchase

18.82

100

03/10/2022

12:52

Purchase

18.82

50

03/10/2022

12:50

Purchase

18.82

1.449

03/10/2022

12:50

Purchase

18.80

8

04/10/2022

17:21

Purchase

19.35

285

04/10/2022

17:21

Purchase

19.35

150

04/10/2022

17:20

Purchase

19.29

178

04/10/2022

17:20

Purchase

19.29

1.078

04/10/2022

17:20

Purchase

19.29

9

04/10/2022

15:37

Purchase

19.17

200

04/10/2022

15:37

Purchase

19.17

50

04/10/2022

15:37

Purchase

19.17

50

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.17

29

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.17

435

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.23

323

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.23

1.973

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.23

144

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.23

270

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.22

140

04/10/2022

15:36

Purchase

19.21

150

04/10/2022

13:00

Purchase

19.23

263

04/10/2022

13:00

Purchase

19.23

37

04/10/2022

12:26

Purchase

19.30

49

04/10/2022

12:26

Purchase

19.30

549

04/10/2022

12:26

Purchase

19.30

268

4

04/10/2022

12:26

Purchase

19.30

134

05/10/2022

14:51

Purchase

19.15

1.702

05/10/2022

14:51

Purchase

19.15

50

05/10/2022

14:51

Purchase

19.15

50

05/10/2022

14:51

Purchase

19.15

50

05/10/2022

14:51

Purchase

19.15

100

05/10/2022

14:51

Purchase

19.15

48

05/10/2022

13:54

Purchase

19.15

62

05/10/2022

13:54

Purchase

19.15

438

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.15

260

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.22

176

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.22

261

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.22

1.347

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.21

66

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.20

150

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.15

540

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.22

153

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.22

135

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.22

1.500

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.21

50

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.21

62

05/10/2022

12:43

Purchase

19.19

100

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.15

488

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.22

349

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.22

875

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.22

1.406

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.22

140

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.22

132

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.21

126

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.21

124

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.21

150

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.20

138

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.20

140

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.20

270

05/10/2022

12:41

Purchase

19.19

150

05/10/2022

12:40

Purchase

19.15

12

05/10/2022

12:40

Purchase

19.15

500

05/10/2022

12:34

Purchase

19.27

62

05/10/2022

12:34

Purchase

19.27

66

05/10/2022

12:34

Purchase

19.27

121

05/10/2022

12:34

Purchase

19.26

1.000

05/10/2022

12:34

Purchase

19.26

91

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TINEXTA S.P.A.
10/03Tinexta S P A : 03 Oct 2022 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
PU
09/26Tinexta S P A : 26 Sep 2022 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
PU
09/26Tinexta S.p.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,720,712 shares, representing 10% of it..
CI
08/05Public Disclosure Requirements : Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022 is available
PU
08/04Tinexta to Seek M&A
CI
08/04Transcript : Tinexta S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Tinexta S P A : 04 Aug 2022 Tinexta - Results First Half 2022
PU
08/04The Bod Of Tinexta S.p.a. Approves R : growth continues in first half 2022
PU
08/04Tinexta S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/03Tinexta Completes $172 Million Sale of Innolva Stake
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 365 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 98,1 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net Debt 2022 52,3 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,14x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 850 M 831 M 831 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 576
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,48 €
Average target price 30,95 €
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.-51.57%831
ACCENTURE PLC-37.35%164 279
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.01%135 783
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.10%107 316
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.89%94 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.13%73 703