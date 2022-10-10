Tinexta S p A : 10 Oct 2022 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
10/10/2022 | 01:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Periodic Information regarding Share Repurchase Program ("Buy-Back")
Rome, 10thOctober 2022. Regarding the Share Repurchase Program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022 and the initiation of which was authorized by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2022 ("Buyback"), as communicated to the market on the same date also under Article 144- bis of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, Tinexta S.p.A. (the "Company") communicates - under and for the effects of Art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and Article 2, Paragraph 3 of EU Delegated Regulation n. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission of 8 March 2016 - to have provided for the purchase on the Euronext Milan regulated market (MIC: MTAA), STAR Segment, between October, 3rd 2022 and up to and including October, 7th 2022 a total of 61,529 Own Shares (CODE ISIN: IT0005037210) at a unitary average price of € 18.89461 for a total value of € 1,162,566.29.
The purchases were made through the intermediary responsible for the implementation of the Buy- back program, Intesa Sanpaolo (code LEI 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08).
Restating what has already been communicated to the market on 12 May 2022, the purchases, have the main purpose of permitting the execution of the "Stock Option Plan 2020-2022" and the "Stock Option Plan 2021-2023" (each one the "Plan" and together the "Plans"). The Board reserves the right to allocate the Shares object of the Buyback to the additional purposes approved by the Meeting of 28 April 2022.
Based on the information provided by the above-mentioned delegated intermediary, the following is a summary of the purchase transactions made on the Electronic Stock Market on a daily basis in aggregate and, in the Annex, in detail:
Date
Number of Common Shares
Average Price (€)
Countervalue (€)
Purchased
03/10/2022
13.529
18,72754
253,364.89
04/10/2022
7.000
19,24910
134,743.70
05/10/2022
14.000
19,20127
268,817.78
06/10/2022
12.000
18,87886
226,546.32
07/10/2022
15.000
18,60624
279,093.60
Total
61.529
18,89461
1,162,566.29
As a result of the purchases announced today, Tinexta S.p.A. holds 1,367,276 Own Shares, equal to 2.896% of the current Share Capital.
1
TINEXTA S.p.A.
Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2021: Revenues of € 375.4 million, EBITDA of € 93.0 million and Net Profit of € 39.6 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's top operators in its three business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A., the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A. and the French company CertEurope S.A., products and services for digitalization, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. At 31 December 2021, the Group had 2,393 employees.
Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 05:51:03 UTC.