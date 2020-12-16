Tinexta S p A : 16 Dec 2020 Tinexta - 2021 Financial Calendar

PRESS RELEASE

2021 Financial Calendar

Rome, 16 December 2020 - The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., in compliance with the current regulations, announces the calendar of corporate events for the year 2021, approved today. The following events are foreseen:

19 March 2021 : Approval of the Draft Parent Company and Consolidated Annual Report as 31 December 2020

: Approval of the Draft Parent Company and Consolidated Annual Report as 31 December 2020 27 April 2021 : Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 12 May 2021 : Approval of the Interim Management Report as 31 March 2021

: Approval of the Interim Management Report as 31 March 2021 3 August 2021 : Approval of the Half Year Financial Report as 30 June 2021

: Approval of the Half Year Financial Report as 30 June 2021 10 November 2021: Approval of the Interim Management Report as 30 September 2021

Conference calls with institutional investors and financial analysts are scheduled for the day after the Boards of Directors on 12 May 2021, 3 August 2021 and 10 November 2021. Any changes and/or additions regarding the dates indicated above will be promptly communicated to the market.

TINEXTA

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of € 258.7 million, EBITDA equal to € 71.3 million and Net Profit of € 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and solutions for digitization: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, e-mail invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and finance companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. In the Credit Information

Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information. aggregated reports. synthetic ratings. decision models. credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation and Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. On 12 October 2020, it was announced the creation of a new Cybersecurity Business Unit. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Sito web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210