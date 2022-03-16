New acquisition for Tinexta Group

Warrant Hub acquires 100% of Enhancers, adding new technology components to

its traditional consulting business.

Milan, 16 March 2022 - Tinexta S.P.A., the leading provider of Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, continues its growth in Italy through selected M&A transactions and today closed the acquisition of Enhancers S.p.A. (Enhancers), through its subsidiary Warrant Hub, leader in businesses advisory services on concessional finance operations to support innovation and development projects.

The deal shows a high complementarity between Warrant Hub's Digital Manufacturing offering and Enhancers' competences. In fact, Warrant Innovation Lab, which currently operates in consulting and project management in digitalization projects, will be able to integrate its offer with the development and implementation of the technological component.

Enhancers, based in Turin and Bologna, combines design and engineering activities, aimed at improving the user experience, with the delivery of digital products and, in particular, with the design of task-oriented digital systems (Digital Product Suite) and services for manufacturing companies on products based on Internet of Things (ioT) and Human Machine Interface (HMI).

The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of Enhancers' shares for a consideration of €16.4 million, which was paid with the Group's existing cash.

Luca Troisi and Alessandro La Placa, partners and current key managers of Enhancers, will continue to work for the company.

"In line with what we stated a few days ago in the 22-24Three-Year Business Plan, the Enhancers acquisition confirms Tinexta's M&A strategy, aimed at completing the offer of our business units - commented Pier Andrea Chevallard, CEO of Tinexta S.p.A - In particular, with this transaction, Tinexta intends to position itself with even greater emphasis on the consulting market in the area of Digital Transformation & Innovation for SMEs".

Fiorenzo Bellelli, CEO of Warrant Hub, added: "The fact that Enhancers' technological expertise complements our Digital Manufacturing consulting offering will make the integration extremely

