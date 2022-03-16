Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tinexta S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tinexta S p A : 16 Mar 2022 Tinexta - Warrant Hub acquires 100% of Enhancers

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

New acquisition for Tinexta Group

Warrant Hub acquires 100% of Enhancers, adding new technology components to

its traditional consulting business.

Milan, 16 March 2022 - Tinexta S.P.A., the leading provider of Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, continues its growth in Italy through selected M&A transactions and today closed the acquisition of Enhancers S.p.A. (Enhancers), through its subsidiary Warrant Hub, leader in businesses advisory services on concessional finance operations to support innovation and development projects.

The deal shows a high complementarity between Warrant Hub's Digital Manufacturing offering and Enhancers' competences. In fact, Warrant Innovation Lab, which currently operates in consulting and project management in digitalization projects, will be able to integrate its offer with the development and implementation of the technological component.

Enhancers, based in Turin and Bologna, combines design and engineering activities, aimed at improving the user experience, with the delivery of digital products and, in particular, with the design of task-oriented digital systems (Digital Product Suite) and services for manufacturing companies on products based on Internet of Things (ioT) and Human Machine Interface (HMI).

The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of Enhancers' shares for a consideration of €16.4 million, which was paid with the Group's existing cash.

Luca Troisi and Alessandro La Placa, partners and current key managers of Enhancers, will continue to work for the company.

"In line with what we stated a few days ago in the 22-24Three-Year Business Plan, the Enhancers acquisition confirms Tinexta's M&A strategy, aimed at completing the offer of our business units - commented Pier Andrea Chevallard, CEO of Tinexta S.p.A - In particular, with this transaction, Tinexta intends to position itself with even greater emphasis on the consulting market in the area of Digital Transformation & Innovation for SMEs".

Fiorenzo Bellelli, CEO of Warrant Hub, added: "The fact that Enhancers' technological expertise complements our Digital Manufacturing consulting offering will make the integration extremely

1

easy. The integrated offer will allow us to move from a project logic to a product logic, enriching our services and strengthening the relationship with the clients".

Warrant Hub S.p.A.

Founded in 1995 by Fiorenzo Bellelli, Warrant Hub is a leading name in concessional finance and consulting services for SMEs and large businesses. In addition to the head office in Correggio (RE), Warrant Hub has branches located in: Milan, Piossasco (Turin), Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), Rome, and Naples. It joined Tinexta Group in November 2017, in the innovation and marketing services business unit, and has over 300 professionals on its books, as well as more than 7000 client companies nationwide. Warrant Hub offers advice on the following areas to companies in all industries: Concessional finance (regional, national; automatic incentives; NRRP), European funding (through the European Funding Development, Warrant Hub supports companies within the European Framework Program in Research and Innovation - Horizon Europe), corporate finance, training (consulting and finance services to support company training), sustainability (consulting and finance services to assist companies with their ecological transition), energy ("110% Superbonus" subsidy for work to render buildings more energy-efficient - energy diagnoses - energy subsidies), as well as innovation, digital transformation, and technology transfer (through the subsidiary "Warrant Innovation Lab S.r.l "). In 2020, Warrant Hub also acquired a 60% share in PrivacyLab s.r.l., leading name in the sale of licences, consulting, and training on GDPR compliance, and created the subsidiary Trix S.r.l, the exclusive owner of the first cloud platform with the ability to perform checks to establish technological innovation levels in patents.

Warrant Hub also boasts a growing presence abroad, where it operates in the European financing area through the companies "beWarrant" (Belgium), Euroquality SAS (France), Europroject OOD (Bulgaria), and Evalue Innovation SL (Spain), the last of which is also extremely active in the field of concessional finance.

Tinexta Group

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2020: revenues of Euro 269.1 million, EBITDA of Euro 77.9 million and net profit of Euro

37.9 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's leading operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees.

2

For further information:

Warrant Hub

Marketing and Communication Director

Media Advisor

Patrick Beriotto

BMP Comunicazione

patrick.beriotto@warranthub.it

team.warrant@bmpcomunicazione.it

Communication & Events Manager

Pietro Barrile +393207008732

Stefania Bacchi

Michela Mantegazza +393281225838

stefania.bacchi@warranthub.it

Francesco Petrella +393452731667

Tel. +39 0522 733718

Tinexta S.p.A.

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Media Advisor

Specialist

Josef Mastragostino

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122

Chief External Relations &

Milano

Milano

Communication Officer

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Alessandra Ruzzu

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

+39 331 622 4168

s.bassi@barabino.it

alessandra.ruzzu@tinexta.com

Press Office Manager

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

3

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TINEXTA S.P.A.
02/28TINEXTA S P A : 28 Feb 2022 Tinexta - The BoD approves the 2021 Preliminary Results and th..
PU
02/28TINEXTA S P A : The BoD approves the 2021 Preliminary Results and the 2022-2024 Plan
PU
02/28Unicredit - unicredit and re valuta, a tinexta group company, t…
RE
02/03TINEXTA S P A : 03 Feb 2022 Tinexta - Closing of Bregal Milestone's investment in 16% of I..
PU
02/03TINEXTA S P A : Closing of Bregal Milestone's investment in 16% of InfoCert's capital
PU
01/25TINEXTA S P A : Market cap and “PMI” (“SME”) status
PU
01/18TINEXTA S P A : acquires in Spain the 70% of Evalue Innovation
PU
01/04TINEXTA S P A : 04 Gen 2022 Tinexta - Press release on press rumors
PU
01/04Tinexta Dismisses Report on Merger Discussions With Prelios
MT
01/04TINEXTA S P A : Press release on press rumors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 374 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2021 45,3 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net Debt 2021 236 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 281 M 1 281 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 318
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,42 €
Average target price 36,68 €
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.-33.39%1 281
ACCENTURE PLC-23.72%199 858
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.86%173 881
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.00%112 989
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.57%100 856
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.90%89 180