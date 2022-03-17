Tinexta S p A : 17 Mar 2022 Tinexta - Results at 31 December 2020
The Board of Directors approved the 2021 Financial Statements and 2021 Consolidated Results in line with preliminary results
Revenues: €375.41 million, +39.5%
EBITDA Adjusted: €98.7 million, +21.5%
Operating profit: €56.9 million, +8.1%
Net profit: €39.6 million, +4.9%
Net financial debt: €263.32 million (€92.0 million at 31/12/2020)
Dividend 2021: The Board of Directors proposes to the Shareholders' Meeting a dividend of€0.30 per share
In today's meeting, the Board of Directors also approved:
the consolidated Statement containing non-financial information 2021
the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures and the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid
a proposal to authorise the purchase and disposal of Treasury Shares
the convening of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022 (single convocation)
17 March 2022. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., a leading provider of Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services, listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, met today under the chairmanship of Enrico Salza and approved the Parent Company's Draft Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, the Statement of Non-Financial Data as at 31 December 2021, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid. The Draft Financial Statements and Reports will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders'Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022.
President Enrico Salza said: "The year 2021 closed with positive results. The strength acquired by our Group in terms of size, skills and breadth of offering allows us to look to the future with confidence, despite the serious international crisis".
The comparative figures for 2020 have been recalculated in relation to the completion in 2021 of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Swascan S.r.l., which is consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 October 2020, and Euroquality S.A.S., which is consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 31 December 2020.
Net financial debt does not include the effects of the €70 million capital increase, finalised on 3 February 2022, in which Bregal Milestone acquired an 11.83% stake in the capital of its subsidiary InfoCert. For further details, please refer to the section "Subsequent events".
Chief Executive Officer Pier Andrea Chevallard commented: "Our Group'srevenues and margins increased at extremely significant rates in the year that is just behind us, enhancing our strategies. As the focus on the integration of our businesses accelerates, our ability to expand the Group's scope of operations towards selectivehigh-potentialmarkets in Italy and abroad is also reinforced. With an increasingly efficient management and a solid financial structure, Tinexta can aim at new and challenging growth targets, even in a problematic and very uncertain international context."
CONSOLIDATED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 20213
Condensed Consolidated Income
Statement
2021
%
20204
%
Change
% change
(€ '000)
Revenues
375,353
100.0%
269,084
100.0%
106,269
39.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
98,717
26.3%
81,219
30.2%
17,498
21.5%
EBITDA
93,024
24.8%
77,912
29.0%
15,112
19.4%
Operating profit
56,944
15.2%
52,691
19.6%
4,253
8.1%
Net profit
39,644
10.6%
37,778
14.0%
1,866
4.9%
The Group closed the 2021 financial year with Revenues of €375.4 million (+39.5% compared to 2020). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €98.7 million, or 26.3% of revenues. EBITDA amounted to €93.0 million. Operating profit and net profit amounted to €56.9 million and €39.6 million respectively, representing 15.2% and 10.6% of revenues. The lower increase in profitability compared with revenues is due to the different mix of sales, and in particular to the consolidated revenues of the Cybersecurity BU, whose results are in line with expectations but whose activity is still in the start-up phase, and to the lower volumes of activity connected with the pandemic, as explained in detail below in the comments on the results of the BUs.
Income statement 2021, compared with the same period of the previous year
Consolidated Income Statement
2021
%
2020
%
Change
% change
(€ '000)
Revenues*
375,353
100.0%
269,010
100.0%
106,343
39.5%
Total Operating Costs*
276,636
73.7%
187,791
69.8%
88,845
47.3%
Costs of raw materials
12,668
3.4%
8,869
3.3%
3,798
42.8%
Service costs
115,950
30.9%
85,666
31.8%
30,284
35.4%
Personnel costs*
137,699
36.7%
83,851
31.2%
53,848
64.2%
Contract costs
7,809
2.1%
7,436
2.8%
373
5.0%
Other operating costs
2,510
0.7%
1,968
0.7%
542
27.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
98,717
26.3%
81,219
30.2%
17,498
21.5%
Stock Option cost**
2,804
0.7%
909
0.3%
1,895
208.5%
Non-recurring components
2,889
0.8%
2,398
0.9%
491
20.5%
EBITDA
93,024
24.8%
77,912
29.0%
15,112
19.4%
Amortisation and depreciation
33,631
9.0%
22,453
8.3%
11,178
49.8%
Provisions
1,225
0.3%
628
0.2%
598
95.2%
Impairment
1,224
0.3%
2,140
0.8%
-917
-42.8%
Operating profit
56,944
15.2%
52,691
19.6%
4,253
8.1%
Financial income
1,116
0.3%
3,559
1.3%
-2,443
-68.6%
The results for the period include the contribution of the acquisitions: Corvallis S.r.l., Yoroi S.r.l., Queryo Advance S.r.l. (consolidated from 1 January 2021), Swascan S.r.l. (consolidated as of 1 October 2020), Euroquality S.A.S. and Europroject O.O.D. (consolidated as of 31 December 2020), Trix S.r.l. (incorporated at the end of December 2020), Tinexta Cyber S.p.A. (incorporated in January 2021), Forvalue S.p.A. (consolidated as of 1 July 2021), Financial Consulting Lab S.r.l. and Financial CLab S.r.l. (consolidated as of 1 October 2021) and CertEurope S.A.S (consolidated as of 1 November 2021).
Financial charges
4,415
1.2%
2,959
1.1%
1,457
49.2%
Net financial charges
3,299
0.9%
-600
-0.2%
3,899
-649.8%
Profit of equity-accounted investments
-200
-0.1%
-969
-0.4%
769
79.4%
Profit before tax
53,445
14.2%
52,322
19.4%
1,123
2.1%
Income taxes
13,802
3.7%
14,544
5.4%
-742
-5.1%
Net profit
39,644
10.6%
37,778
14.0%
1,866
4.9%
of which minority interests
1,323
0.4%
635
0.2%
688
108.4%
Revenues and Operating Costs are stated net of non-recurring components and net of the cost relating to the Stock Option Plans and the medium-term incentive for the Key manager (recognised under "Personnel costs").
** The Stock Option Cost includes the cost of the medium-term incentive of the key manager.
Revenues increased from €269.0 million in 2020 to €375.4 million in 2021, a growth of 39.5%. The increase in revenue attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation was 31.8%, organic growth was 7.7%.
AdjustedEBITDA increased from €81.2 million in 2020 to €98.7 million in 2021, an increase of 21.5%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA attributable to the change in scope was 18.9% (€15.3 million), organic growth was 2.7% (€2.2 million).
EBITDA rose from €77.9 million in 2020 to €93.0 million in 2021, an increase of 19.4%. The increase in EBITDA attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation is 17.9% (€13.9 million), organic growth is 1.5% (€1.2 million).
Amortisation and depreciation, provisions and impairment for a total of €36.1 million (€25.2 million in 2020) includes €11.7 million of amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in theBusiness Combinations(€6.2 million in 2020), mainly of Cyber Security, Warrant Hub, Innolva, Queryo and Visura. The increase was substantially due to the amortisation ofIntangible Assets(+€9.5 million), for theabove-mentionedOtherBusiness CombinationIntangible Assets and for Software and Databases, andProperty, Plant and Equipment(+€1.7 million) partially offset by lowerImpairment(-€0.9million).Provisions for risksincreased by €0.6 million.
Net financial charges in 2021 amount to €3.3 million (€0.6 million net financial income in 2020). The increase in Net financial charges was affected by 2020 non-recurring income, such as the capital gain of €2.2 million from the sale of LuxTrust and income of €1.1 million for the renegotiation of loans, and higher financial charges attributable to the increase in bank debt as a result of the acquisitions made.
Taxes amounted to €13.8 million (€14.5 million in 2020). The tax rate is 25.8% (27.8% in 2020) due to non- recurring tax income of €2.7 million, mainly due to the realignment (pursuant to Article 110 of Decree-Law No. 104/2020) and redemption (pursuant to Article 176, paragraph 2-ter, of Presidential Decree No. 917/86 and Article 15, paragraph 10, of Decree-Law No. 185/2008) of statutory/fiscal value differentials for a total of €2.7 million. In 2020, there was also non-recurring tax income of €1.4 million.
Net profit in 2021 is €39.6 million (of which €1.3 million is minority interest) compared to €37.8 million in 2020.
Adjusted Group Results
Adjusted Results of Operations are shown gross of non-recurring items, the cost related to stock option plans, the amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in Business Combinations and the adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions, net of related tax effects.
Adjusted Income Statement5
2021
%
2020
%
Change
% change
(€ '000)
Revenues
375,353
100.0%
269,010
100.0%
106,343
39.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
98,717
26.3%
81,219
30.2%
17,498
21.5%
Adjusted operating profit
74,290
19.8%
62,160
23.1%
12,130
19.5%
Adjusted net profit
49,492
13.2%
40,595
15.1%
8,898
21.9%
The adjusted results show an increase in revenue compared to 2020 of 39.5%, EBITDA of 21.5%, operating profit of 19.5% and net profit of 21.9%.
Non-recurring components
Non-recurring operating expenses of €2.9 million related to acquisitions and non-recurring tax income of €3.2 million were recognised in 2021, mainly related to the redemption of statutory/fiscal value differentials.
Stock option costs
The costs, amounting to €2.8 million, relate to the 2020-2022 Stock Option Plan and the 2021-2023 Stock Option Plan.
Amortisation of Other intangible assets from Business Combinations
The amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations amounted to €11.7 million (€6.2 million in the previous year).
Adjustment of the contingent considerations connected to acquisitions
Adjustments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions led to the recognition of net financial income of €0.4 million (€0.2 million in the previous year).
RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Adjusted condensed Income
EBITDA
EBITDA
% change
Statement by business segment
2021
%
2020
%
Change
Total
Organic
Scope of consolidation
2021
2020
Revenues
Digital Trust
131,296
115,843
15,452
13.3%
11.0%
2.3%
Cybersecurity
72,825
743
72,082
9700,3%
104.2%
9596,1%
Credit Information & Management
78,989
77,251
1,738
2.2%
-2.4%
4.7%
Innovation & Marketing Services
94,833
76,511
18,322
23.9%
11.3%
12.7%
Other Segments (Parent Company)
2,317
2,186
131
6.0%
6.0%
0.0%
Intra-segment
-4,906
-3,524
-1,382
39.2%
-10.6%
49.8%
Total adjusted revenues
375,353
269,010
106,343
39.5%
7.7%
31.8%
EBITDA
Digital Trust
36,392
27.7%
31,045
26.8%
5,347
17.2%
13.5%
3.8%
Cybersecurity
10,098
13.9%
140
18.8%
9,958
7118,7%
215.6%
6903,1%
Credit Information & Management
22,812
28.9%
23,678
30.7%
-866
-3.7%
-7.0%
3.3%
Innovation & Marketing Services
41,100
43.3%
36,067
47.1%
5,033
14.0%
3.7%
10.3%
Other Segments (Parent Company)
-11,686
n.a.
-9,711
n.a.
-1.974
-20.3%
-20.3%
0.0%
Total adjusted EBITDA
98,717
26.3%
81,219
30.2%
17,498
21.5%
2.7%
18.9%
Digital Trust
These indicators reflect the Group's economic performance, excluding non-recurring factors that are not strictly related to the activity and management of the business.
The Revenues of the Digital Trust segment amounted to €131.3 million. The increase over 2020 is 13.3%, 11.0% of which is attributable to organic growth and 2.3% to the change in the scope of consolidation, due to the consolidation of CertEurope S.A.S. from 1 November 2021. During 2021, the growth in demand for digital and dematerialisation services continued, such as Certified Electronic Mail (Legalmail) in both the private market and public administration and healthcare tenders, Digital Signature, which includes signature- related products (LegalCert), the enterprise signature service called GoSign (which has received significant investment in recent years) as well as time stamping and signature software. Growth continued in Off the Shelf revenues (Telematic Trust Solutions) also sold through the proprietary e-commerce channel and through its distributors, and in the product linked to SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale - Public Digital Identity System), also for the introduction of identities for professional use. Revenues related to Enterprise Solutions also increased, featuring a significant share of recurring revenues- for fees and consumption, as a result of both the consolidation of existing projects and new commercial initiatives, and for the Cybersecurity component. Numerous projects and/or service integrations have been launched, such as the Face Matching and Self Id. Third-party resales are also growing, especially in the world of document management software, particularly in the Utilities sector. The BU continues to develop its digital onboarding offering, which enables it to provide remote business continuity to its customers with high standards of security and functionality.
The segment's adjusted EBITDA amounted to €36.4 million. The increase compared to 2020 is 17.2%, of which 13.5% is attributable to organic growth and 3.8% to changes in the scope of consolidation. In percentage terms, the EBITDA margin is 27.7% compared to 26.8% in 2020.
Cyber Security
The Revenues of the Cybersecurity segment amounted to €72.8 million, while Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €10.1 million and the EBITDA margin to 13.9%. The results achieved by the BU in 2021 are in line with expectations in terms of both revenues and margins. The areas of greatest development concern the Finance sector, mainly aimed at the banking sector characterised by innovative products such as asset management and payments, as well as the insurance sector with dedicated products with respect to anti-money laundering and compliance issues and important functional skills in the CRM, motor and life claims areas. In the Industry sector, in addition to consultancy on third-party products, typically provided to Oil&Gas and Large-Scale Projects markets, a significant innovation activity on IoT (Internet of Things) processes was launched, in order to exploit the important skills acquired in R&D projects. The BU is active in Implementation Services related to security architecture for its customers, as well as in the development of cyber products with solutions for Data Loss Prevention, SASE, identity & access management; data security and application security.
Credit Information & Management
In the Credit Information & Management segment, the Revenues amounted to €79.0 million, an increase of 2.2% compared to 2020, of which 4.7% was attributable to the change in scope due to the consolidation of Forvalue S.p.A. from 1 July 2021. External growth more than offset an organic contraction of 2.4% caused by the lower number of files handled for access to the Central Guarantee Fund during the second half of 2021 compared to 2020. The BU's activities benefited both from a market more oriented towards the use of the digital channel and web sales, and from the contribution of the Forvalue sales channel, due to the widespread network distributed throughout the country. During the period, there was a recovery in demand for Real Estate appraisal services from major national banking groups and an increase in Business Information activities, which overcame the contraction caused in 2020 by the health emergency.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.7% compared to the same period last year to €22.8 million. The change in the scope of consolidation of 3.3% did not offset the organic contraction of 7.0%. The EBITDA margin is 28.9% compared to 30.7% in 2020. The reduction in the marginality can be accounted for by the higher volume of activity in the previous year caused by companies' recourse to the Central Guarantee Fund.
