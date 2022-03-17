PRESS RELEASE The Board of Directors approved the 2021 Financial Statements and 2021 Consolidated Results in line with preliminary results Revenues: €375.4 1 million, +39.5%

million, +39.5% EBITDA Adjusted: €98.7 million, +21.5%

Operating profit: €56.9 million, +8.1%

Net profit: €39.6 million, +4.9%

Net financial debt: €263.3 2 million (€92.0 million at 31/12/2020)

million (€92.0 million at 31/12/2020) Dividend 2021: The Board of Directors proposes to the Shareholders' Meeting a dividend of €0.30 per share In today's meeting, the Board of Directors also approved: the consolidated Statement containing non-financial information 2021

non-financial information 2021 the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures and the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid

a proposal to authorise the purchase and disposal of Treasury Shares

the convening of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022 (single convocation) * * * * 17 March 2022. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., a leading provider of Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services, listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, met today under the chairmanship of Enrico Salza and approved the Parent Company's Draft Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, the Statement of Non-Financial Data as at 31 December 2021, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid. The Draft Financial Statements and Reports will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders'Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022. President Enrico Salza said: "The year 2021 closed with positive results. The strength acquired by our Group in terms of size, skills and breadth of offering allows us to look to the future with confidence, despite the serious international crisis". The comparative figures for 2020 have been recalculated in relation to the completion in 2021 of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Swascan S.r.l., which is consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 October 2020, and Euroquality S.A.S., which is consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 31 December 2020. Net financial debt does not include the effects of the €70 million capital increase, finalised on 3 February 2022, in which Bregal Milestone acquired an 11.83% stake in the capital of its subsidiary InfoCert. For further details, please refer to the section "Subsequent events". 1

Chief Executive Officer Pier Andrea Chevallard commented: "Our Group's revenues and margins increased at extremely significant rates in the year that is just behind us, enhancing our strategies. As the focus on the integration of our businesses accelerates, our ability to expand the Group's scope of operations towards selective high-potentialmarkets in Italy and abroad is also reinforced. With an increasingly efficient management and a solid financial structure, Tinexta can aim at new and challenging growth targets, even in a problematic and very uncertain international context." CONSOLIDATED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 20213 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement 2021 % 20204 % Change % change (€ '000) Revenues 375,353 100.0% 269,084 100.0% 106,269 39.5% Adjusted EBITDA 98,717 26.3% 81,219 30.2% 17,498 21.5% EBITDA 93,024 24.8% 77,912 29.0% 15,112 19.4% Operating profit 56,944 15.2% 52,691 19.6% 4,253 8.1% Net profit 39,644 10.6% 37,778 14.0% 1,866 4.9% The Group closed the 2021 financial year with Revenues of €375.4 million (+39.5% compared to 2020). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €98.7 million, or 26.3% of revenues. EBITDA amounted to €93.0 million. Operating profit and net profit amounted to €56.9 million and €39.6 million respectively, representing 15.2% and 10.6% of revenues. The lower increase in profitability compared with revenues is due to the different mix of sales, and in particular to the consolidated revenues of the Cybersecurity BU, whose results are in line with expectations but whose activity is still in the start-up phase, and to the lower volumes of activity connected with the pandemic, as explained in detail below in the comments on the results of the BUs. Income statement 2021, compared with the same period of the previous year Consolidated Income Statement 2021 % 2020 % Change % change (€ '000) Revenues* 375,353 100.0% 269,010 100.0% 106,343 39.5% Total Operating Costs* 276,636 73.7% 187,791 69.8% 88,845 47.3% Costs of raw materials 12,668 3.4% 8,869 3.3% 3,798 42.8% Service costs 115,950 30.9% 85,666 31.8% 30,284 35.4% Personnel costs* 137,699 36.7% 83,851 31.2% 53,848 64.2% Contract costs 7,809 2.1% 7,436 2.8% 373 5.0% Other operating costs 2,510 0.7% 1,968 0.7% 542 27.6% Adjusted EBITDA 98,717 26.3% 81,219 30.2% 17,498 21.5% Stock Option cost** 2,804 0.7% 909 0.3% 1,895 208.5% Non-recurring components 2,889 0.8% 2,398 0.9% 491 20.5% EBITDA 93,024 24.8% 77,912 29.0% 15,112 19.4% Amortisation and depreciation 33,631 9.0% 22,453 8.3% 11,178 49.8% Provisions 1,225 0.3% 628 0.2% 598 95.2% Impairment 1,224 0.3% 2,140 0.8% -917 -42.8% Operating profit 56,944 15.2% 52,691 19.6% 4,253 8.1% Financial income 1,116 0.3% 3,559 1.3% -2,443 -68.6% The results for the period include the contribution of the acquisitions: Corvallis S.r.l., Yoroi S.r.l., Queryo Advance S.r.l. (consolidated from 1 January 2021), Swascan S.r.l. (consolidated as of 1 October 2020), Euroquality S.A.S. and Europroject O.O.D. (consolidated as of 31 December 2020), Trix S.r.l. (incorporated at the end of December 2020), Tinexta Cyber S.p.A. (incorporated in January 2021), Forvalue S.p.A. (consolidated as of 1 July 2021), Financial Consulting Lab S.r.l. and Financial CLab S.r.l. (consolidated as of 1 October 2021) and CertEurope S.A.S (consolidated as of 1 November 2021). 2

Financial charges 4,415 1.2% 2,959 1.1% 1,457 49.2% Net financial charges 3,299 0.9% -600 -0.2% 3,899 -649.8% Profit of equity-accounted investments -200 -0.1% -969 -0.4% 769 79.4% Profit before tax 53,445 14.2% 52,322 19.4% 1,123 2.1% Income taxes 13,802 3.7% 14,544 5.4% -742 -5.1% Net profit 39,644 10.6% 37,778 14.0% 1,866 4.9% of which minority interests 1,323 0.4% 635 0.2% 688 108.4% Revenues and Operating Costs are stated net of non-recurring components and net of the cost relating to the Stock Option Plans and the medium-term incentive for the Key manager (recognised under "Personnel costs").

** The Stock Option Cost includes the cost of the medium-term incentive of the key manager. Revenues increased from €269.0 million in 2020 to €375.4 million in 2021, a growth of 39.5%. The increase in revenue attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation was 31.8%, organic growth was 7.7%. Adjusted EBITDA increased from €81.2 million in 2020 to €98.7 million in 2021, an increase of 21.5%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA attributable to the change in scope was 18.9% (€15.3 million), organic growth was 2.7% (€2.2 million). EBITDA rose from €77.9 million in 2020 to €93.0 million in 2021, an increase of 19.4%. The increase in EBITDA attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation is 17.9% (€13.9 million), organic growth is 1.5% (€1.2 million). Amortisation and depreciation, provisions and impairment for a total of €36.1 million (€25.2 million in 2020) includes €11.7 million of amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations (€6.2 million in 2020), mainly of Cyber Security, Warrant Hub, Innolva, Queryo and Visura. The increase was substantially due to the amortisation of Intangible Assets (+€9.5 million), for the above-mentionedOther Business Combination Intangible Assets and for Software and Databases, and Property, Plant and Equipment (+€1.7 million) partially offset by lower Impairment (-€0.9million). Provisions for risks increased by €0.6 million. Net financial charges in 2021 amount to €3.3 million (€0.6 million net financial income in 2020). The increase in Net financial charges was affected by 2020 non-recurring income, such as the capital gain of €2.2 million from the sale of LuxTrust and income of €1.1 million for the renegotiation of loans, and higher financial charges attributable to the increase in bank debt as a result of the acquisitions made. Taxes amounted to €13.8 million (€14.5 million in 2020). The tax rate is 25.8% (27.8% in 2020) due to non- recurring tax income of €2.7 million, mainly due to the realignment (pursuant to Article 110 of Decree-Law No. 104/2020) and redemption (pursuant to Article 176, paragraph 2-ter, of Presidential Decree No. 917/86 and Article 15, paragraph 10, of Decree-Law No. 185/2008) of statutory/fiscal value differentials for a total of €2.7 million. In 2020, there was also non-recurring tax income of €1.4 million. Net profit in 2021 is €39.6 million (of which €1.3 million is minority interest) compared to €37.8 million in 2020. Adjusted Group Results Adjusted Results of Operations are shown gross of non-recurring items, the cost related to stock option plans, the amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in Business Combinations and the adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions, net of related tax effects. 3

Adjusted Income Statement5 2021 % 2020 % Change % change (€ '000) Revenues 375,353 100.0% 269,010 100.0% 106,343 39.5% Adjusted EBITDA 98,717 26.3% 81,219 30.2% 17,498 21.5% Adjusted operating profit 74,290 19.8% 62,160 23.1% 12,130 19.5% Adjusted net profit 49,492 13.2% 40,595 15.1% 8,898 21.9% The adjusted results show an increase in revenue compared to 2020 of 39.5%, EBITDA of 21.5%, operating profit of 19.5% and net profit of 21.9%. Non-recurring components Non-recurring operating expenses of €2.9 million related to acquisitions and non-recurring tax income of €3.2 million were recognised in 2021, mainly related to the redemption of statutory/fiscal value differentials. Stock option costs The costs, amounting to €2.8 million, relate to the 2020-2022 Stock Option Plan and the 2021-2023 Stock Option Plan. Amortisation of Other intangible assets from Business Combinations The amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations amounted to €11.7 million (€6.2 million in the previous year). Adjustment of the contingent considerations connected to acquisitions Adjustments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions led to the recognition of net financial income of €0.4 million (€0.2 million in the previous year). RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Adjusted condensed Income EBITDA EBITDA % change Statement by business segment 2021 % 2020 % Change Total Organic Scope of consolidation 2021 2020 Revenues Digital Trust 131,296 115,843 15,452 13.3% 11.0% 2.3% Cybersecurity 72,825 743 72,082 9700,3% 104.2% 9596,1% Credit Information & Management 78,989 77,251 1,738 2.2% -2.4% 4.7% Innovation & Marketing Services 94,833 76,511 18,322 23.9% 11.3% 12.7% Other Segments (Parent Company) 2,317 2,186 131 6.0% 6.0% 0.0% Intra-segment -4,906 -3,524 -1,382 39.2% -10.6% 49.8% Total adjusted revenues 375,353 269,010 106,343 39.5% 7.7% 31.8% EBITDA Digital Trust 36,392 27.7% 31,045 26.8% 5,347 17.2% 13.5% 3.8% Cybersecurity 10,098 13.9% 140 18.8% 9,958 7118,7% 215.6% 6903,1% Credit Information & Management 22,812 28.9% 23,678 30.7% -866 -3.7% -7.0% 3.3% Innovation & Marketing Services 41,100 43.3% 36,067 47.1% 5,033 14.0% 3.7% 10.3% Other Segments (Parent Company) -11,686 n.a. -9,711 n.a. -1.974 -20.3% -20.3% 0.0% Total adjusted EBITDA 98,717 26.3% 81,219 30.2% 17,498 21.5% 2.7% 18.9% Digital Trust These indicators reflect the Group's economic performance, excluding non-recurring factors that are not strictly related to the activity and management of the business. 4