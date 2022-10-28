Tinexta S p A : 8 Oct 2022 Tinexta - Warrant Hub (Tinexta Group) enters with the 12% in the capital of the company
10/28/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA
WARRANT HUB (TINEXTA GROUP): INTESA SANPAOLO TAKES A 12% STAKE IN THE
COMPANY'S CAPITAL
The strategic partnership between Tinexta and Intesa Sanpaolo to support the digitalization of Italian
SMEs is confirmed
Rome 28 October 2022.Tinexta S.p.A., a leading company in Digital Trust, Cyber Security and Innovation & Marketing services, listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, has signed binding agreements with Intesa Sanpaolo relating to its entry into the share capital of Warrant Hub S.p.A., a subsidiary of Tinexta and leader in business consulting to facilitate funding opportunities and support innovation and development projects.
The transaction provides for an investment by Intesa Sanpaolo in Warrant Hub - a company that currently holds 100% of Forvalue's share capital - of € 55.0 million, proceeds from the sale to CRIF S.p.A. of its stake in Innolva. The investment in Warrant Hub will take place through a capital increase, as a result of which Intesa Sanpaolo will hold 12% of the share capital.
The current strategic partnership between Tinexta and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is confirmed and strengthened through commercial agreements relating to Forvalue's activities, aimed at supporting Italian SMEs in their growth path.
CEO Pier Andrea Chevallard commented: 'We are extremely pleased that the partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo, thanks to this agreement, will continue in the long term. With this investment, the leading Italian bank confirms to share our Group's strategic vision focused on supporting businesses, particularly SMEs, by offering services and solutions to accelerate their growth through innovation and sustainable development projects.
The closing is expected to take place in November following the adoption of the resolution for the capital increase and the approval of the new bylaws. Upon completion of the transaction, 88% of Warrant Hub's share capital will be held by Tinexta, which expresses corporate governance, and 12% by Intesa Sanpaolo
Furthermore, put & call option rights are in place on the portion of the share capital held by Intesa Sanpaolo in Warrant Hub, which are conditional - among others - to the termination of the partnership and/or on specific results with respect to the plan targets. An earn-out is also provided for if certain plan targets are met, subject to approval of Forvalue's 2025 annual report.
* * * * *
TINEXTA S.p.A.
Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2021: Revenues of € 375.4 million, EBITDA of € 93.0 million and Net Profit of € 39.6 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's top operators in its three business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A., the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A. and the French company CertEurope S.A., products and services for digitalization, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. At 31 December 2021, the Group had 2,393 employees.
Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 18:56:02 UTC.