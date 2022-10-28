Tinexta S p A : 8 Oct 2022 Tinexta - Warrant Hub (Tinexta Group) enters with the 12% in the capital of the company

COMUNICATO STAMPA

WARRANT HUB (TINEXTA GROUP): INTESA SANPAOLO TAKES A 12% STAKE IN THE

COMPANY'S CAPITAL

The strategic partnership between Tinexta and Intesa Sanpaolo to support the digitalization of Italian

SMEs is confirmed

Rome 28 October 2022. Tinexta S.p.A., a leading company in Digital Trust, Cyber Security and Innovation & Marketing services, listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, has signed binding agreements with Intesa Sanpaolo relating to its entry into the share capital of Warrant Hub S.p.A., a subsidiary of Tinexta and leader in business consulting to facilitate funding opportunities and support innovation and development projects.

The transaction provides for an investment by Intesa Sanpaolo in Warrant Hub - a company that currently holds 100% of Forvalue's share capital - of € 55.0 million, proceeds from the sale to CRIF S.p.A. of its stake in Innolva. The investment in Warrant Hub will take place through a capital increase, as a result of which Intesa Sanpaolo will hold 12% of the share capital.

The current strategic partnership between Tinexta and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is confirmed and strengthened through commercial agreements relating to Forvalue's activities, aimed at supporting Italian SMEs in their growth path.

CEO Pier Andrea Chevallard commented: 'We are extremely pleased that the partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo, thanks to this agreement, will continue in the long term. With this investment, the leading Italian bank confirms to share our Group's strategic vision focused on supporting businesses, particularly SMEs, by offering services and solutions to accelerate their growth through innovation and sustainable development projects.

The closing is expected to take place in November following the adoption of the resolution for the capital increase and the approval of the new bylaws. Upon completion of the transaction, 88% of Warrant Hub's share capital will be held by Tinexta, which expresses corporate governance, and 12% by Intesa Sanpaolo

Furthermore, put & call option rights are in place on the portion of the share capital held by Intesa Sanpaolo in Warrant Hub, which are conditional - among others - to the termination of the partnership and/or on specific results with respect to the plan targets. An earn-out is also provided for if certain plan targets are met, subject to approval of Forvalue's 2025 annual report.

