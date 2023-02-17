Tinexta S p A : Capital Markets Day 2022 Results & 2023-2025 BP
Capital Markets Day
2022 Results & 2023-2025 Business Plan
Milan - March 9, 2023
15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT / 09:30 EST
Attendance options:
In person* (seats are limited, RSVP and company confirmation required)
Via livestreaming (link and the dial-in numbers to be sent)
For information: investor@tinexta.com
*Reserved to professional operators of the financial community
Disclaimer
Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 15:15:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
364 M
389 M
389 M
Net income 2022
97,2 M
104 M
104 M
Net Debt 2022
52,2 M
55,7 M
55,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,60x
Yield 2022
1,34%
Capitalization
1 126 M
1 202 M
1 202 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,23x
EV / Sales 2023
2,76x
Nbr of Employees
2 276
Free-Float
41,7%
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
24,70 €
Average target price
30,85 €
Spread / Average Target
24,9%
