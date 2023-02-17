Advanced search
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
2023-02-17
24.54 EUR   -0.65%
10:16aTinexta S P A : Capital Markets Day 2022 Results & 2023-2025 BP
PU
02/15Bullish futures; TIM presents business plan
AN
02/14Mib green; Tenaris bullish on eve of accounts
AN
Tinexta S p A : Capital Markets Day 2022 Results & 2023-2025 BP

02/17/2023 | 10:16am EST
Capital Markets Day

2022 Results & 2023-2025 Business Plan

Milan - March 9, 2023

15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT / 09:30 EST

Attendance options:

  1. In person* (seats are limited, RSVP and company confirmation required)
  2. Via livestreaming (link and the dial-in numbers to be sent)

For information: investor@tinexta.com

*Reserved to professional operators of the financial community

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 15:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 364 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2022 97,2 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 52,2 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,60x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 1 126 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 276
Free-Float 41,7%
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,70 €
Average target price 30,85 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.8.33%1 202
ACCENTURE PLC5.39%177 096
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.25%157 308
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.18%122 057
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.61%94 257
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%79 670