Half-year

Financial

Report at 30/06/2023

This English version of Tinexta's Half-year Financial Report at 30/06/2023 is made available to provide non- Italian speakers a translation of the original document. Please note that in the event of any inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Italian version, the original Italian version shall prevail

CONTENTS

Company data and composition of corporate bodies

3

Summary of Group results

4

INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS

6

Group activities

6

Key events of the period

11

Definition of "non-GAAP" alternative performance indicators

17

Summary of results for the first half of 2023

20

Summary of second quarter 2023 results

29

Statement of financial position of the Group

35

Key events subsequent to the end of the half year

40

Outlook

42

Treasury share purchase programme

42

2020-2022 Stock Option Plan

44

2021-2023 Stock Option Plan

45

2023-2025 Performance Shares Plan

46

Main risks and uncertainties

46

Transactions with Related Parties

50

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

51

Consolidated Financial Statements

52

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2023

59

Information on the Statement of Financial Position

80

Information on the Comprehensive Income Statement

106

Additional information

118

Certification of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Tinexta Group at 30

June 2023 pursuant to Art. 154 bis, paragraph 5 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (Testo Unico

della Finanza)

124

Report on review of Condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements

125

Tinexta S.p.A. - Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2023

2

Company data and composition of corporate bodies

Parent Company's Registered Office

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Piazza Sallustio 9

00187 Rome - Italy

Statutory Information about the Parent Company

Share capital resolved, subscribed and paid-in €47,207,120 Rome Corporate Registry no. RM 1247386

Tax ID and VAT no. 10654631000 Institutional website www.tinexta.com

Corporate bodies currently in office

Board of Directors

Enrico Salza

Chairperson

Riccardo Ranalli

Deputy Chairperson

Pier Andrea Chevallard

Chief Executive Officer

Laura Benedetto

Director

Eugenio Rossetti

Director (independent)

Valerio Veronesi

Director (independent)

Elisa Corghi

Director (independent)

Paola Generali

Director (independent)

Caterina Giomi

Director (independent)

Laura Rovizzi

Director (independent)

Gianmarco Montanari

Director (independent)

Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee

Eugenio Rossetti

Chairperson

Riccardo Ranalli

Laura Rovizzi

Related Party Committee

Valerio Veronesi

Chairperson

Paola Generali

Caterina Giomi

Remuneration Committee

Elisa Corghi

Chairperson

Laura Benedetto

Gianmarco Montanari

Board of Statutory Auditors

Luca Laurini

Chairperson

Andrea Bignami

Standing Auditor

Monica Mannino

Standing Auditor

Maria Cristina Ramenzoni

Alternate Auditor

Umberto Bocchino

Alternate Auditor

Independent Auditors

KPMG S.p.A.

Manager responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents Oddone Pozzi

Registered and operating headquarters

Operating headquarters

Piazza Sallustio 9 - 00187 Rome

Via dei Valtorta 47 - 20127 Milan

Via Principi d'Acaia 12 - 10138 Turin

Tinexta S.p.A. - Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2023

3

Summary of Group results

Summary income statement data

1st half 2023

1st half 2022

Change

%

(Amounts in thousands of Euro)

Restated1

change

Revenues

182,476

168,001

14,475

8.6%

Adjusted EBITDA

37,905

37,055

849

2.3%

EBITDA

34,528

32,625

1,902

5.8%

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

28,015

28,771

(757)

-2.6%

Operating profit (loss)

15,235

15,818

(583)

-3.7%

Adjusted net profit from continuing operations

18,874

18,760

114

0.6%

Net profit from continuing operations

9,336

10,915

(1,579)

-14.5%

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

36,065

3,270

32,795

1002.9%

Net profit

45,401

14,185

31,216

220.1%

Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations

29,268

22,978

6,289

27.4%

Free cash flow from continuing operations

27,941

16,116

11,825

73.4%

Free cash flow

27,685

23,147

4,538

19.6%

Earnings per share (in Euro)

0.94

0.28

0.67

240.7%

Earnings per share from continuing operations (in Euro)

0.15

0.21

(0.06)

-28.5%

Summary income statement data

2nd quarter

2nd quarter

%

2022

Change

(Amounts in thousands of Euro)

2023

change

2

Restated

Revenues

96,424

89,851

6,573

7.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

22,953

22,551

401

1.8%

EBITDA

20,985

21,048

(63)

-0.3%

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

17,842

18,277

(436)

-2.4%

Operating profit (loss)

10,952

12,405

(1,454)

-11.7%

Adjusted net profit from continuing operations

12,205

12,105

100

0.8%

Net profit from continuing operations

7,249

9,588

(2,338)

-24.4%

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

(1,565)

1,687

(3,252)

-192.8%

Net profit

5,684

11,274

(5,590)

-49.6%

Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations

6,495

655

5,839

891.0%

Free cash flow from continuing operations

6,802

(4,303)

11,105

-258.1%

Free cash flow

6,789

(1,427)

8,216

-575.9%

Earnings per share (in Euro)

0.09

0.23

(0.13)

-58.4%

Earnings per share from continuing operations (in Euro)

0.12

0.19

(0.07)

-36.6%

  1. The comparative figures of first half of 2022 have been restated in relation to the completion, in the fourth quarter of 2022, of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of CertEurope S.A., consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2021, of Evalue Innovacion consolidated on a line-by-line-basis from 1 January 2022, of Enhancers S.p.A. consolidated from 1 April 2022 and of Sferabit S.r.l. consolidated from 1 May 2022.
  2. The comparative figures of the second quarter of 2022 have been restated in relation to the completion, in the fourth quarter of 2022, of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of CertEurope S.A., consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2021, of Evalue Innovacion consolidated on a line-by-line-basis from 1 January 2022, of Enhancers S.p.A. consolidated from 1 April 2022 and of Sferabit S.r.l. consolidated from 1 May 2022.

Tinexta S.p.A. - Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2023

4

Summary financial position statement data

30/06/2023

31/12/2022

Change

% change

(Amounts in thousands of Euro)

Share capital

47,207

47,207

0

0.0%

Shareholders' equity

447,411

402,015

45,396

11.3%

Total financial indebtedness

52,552

77,557

(25,005)

-32.2%

Summary financial position statement data

30/06/2023

30/06/20223

Change

% change

(Amounts in thousands of Euro)

Share capital

47,207

47,207

0

0.0%

Shareholders' equity

447,411

311,563

135,848

43.6%

Total financial indebtedness

52,552

267,834

(215,282)

-80.4%

3 The comparative figures at 30 June 2022 have been restated in relation to the completion, in the fourth quarter of 2022, of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of CertEurope S.A., consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2021, of Evalue Innovacion consolidated on a line-by-line-basis from 1 January 2022, of Enhancers S.p.A. consolidated from 1 April 2022 and of Sferabit S.r.l. consolidated from 1 May 2022.

Tinexta S.p.A. - Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 07:30:03 UTC.