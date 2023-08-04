Half-year
CONTENTS
INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS
6
Group activities
6
Key events of the period
11
Definition of "non-GAAP" alternative performance indicators
17
Summary of results for the first half of 2023
20
Summary of second quarter 2023 results
29
Statement of financial position of the Group
35
Key events subsequent to the end of the half year
40
Outlook
42
Treasury share purchase programme
42
2020-2022 Stock Option Plan
44
2021-2023 Stock Option Plan
45
2023-2025 Performance Shares Plan
46
Main risks and uncertainties
46
Transactions with Related Parties
50
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
51
Consolidated Financial Statements
52
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2023
59
Information on the Statement of Financial Position
80
Information on the Comprehensive Income Statement
106
Additional information
118
Certification of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Tinexta Group at 30
June 2023 pursuant to Art. 154 bis, paragraph 5 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (Testo Unico
della Finanza)
124
Report on review of Condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements
125
Company data and composition of corporate bodies
Parent Company's Registered Office
TINEXTA S.p.A.
Piazza Sallustio 9
00187 Rome - Italy
Statutory Information about the Parent Company
Share capital resolved, subscribed and paid-in €47,207,120 Rome Corporate Registry no. RM 1247386
Tax ID and VAT no. 10654631000 Institutional website www.tinexta.com
Corporate bodies currently in office
Board of Directors
Enrico Salza
Chairperson
Riccardo Ranalli
Deputy Chairperson
Pier Andrea Chevallard
Chief Executive Officer
Laura Benedetto
Director
Eugenio Rossetti
Director (independent)
Valerio Veronesi
Director (independent)
Elisa Corghi
Director (independent)
Paola Generali
Director (independent)
Caterina Giomi
Director (independent)
Laura Rovizzi
Director (independent)
Gianmarco Montanari
Director (independent)
Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee
Eugenio Rossetti
Chairperson
Riccardo Ranalli
Laura Rovizzi
Related Party Committee
Valerio Veronesi
Chairperson
Paola Generali
Caterina Giomi
Remuneration Committee
Elisa Corghi
Chairperson
Laura Benedetto
Gianmarco Montanari
Board of Statutory Auditors
Luca Laurini
Chairperson
Andrea Bignami
Standing Auditor
Monica Mannino
Standing Auditor
Maria Cristina Ramenzoni
Alternate Auditor
Umberto Bocchino
Alternate Auditor
Independent Auditors
KPMG S.p.A.
Manager responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents Oddone Pozzi
Registered and operating headquarters
Operating headquarters
Piazza Sallustio 9 - 00187 Rome
Via dei Valtorta 47 - 20127 Milan
Via Principi d'Acaia 12 - 10138 Turin
Summary of Group results
Summary income statement data
1st half 2023
1st half 2022
Change
%
(Amounts in thousands of Euro)
Restated1
change
Revenues
182,476
168,001
14,475
8.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
37,905
37,055
849
2.3%
EBITDA
34,528
32,625
1,902
5.8%
Adjusted operating profit (loss)
28,015
28,771
(757)
-2.6%
Operating profit (loss)
15,235
15,818
(583)
-3.7%
Adjusted net profit from continuing operations
18,874
18,760
114
0.6%
Net profit from continuing operations
9,336
10,915
(1,579)
-14.5%
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
36,065
3,270
32,795
1002.9%
Net profit
45,401
14,185
31,216
220.1%
Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations
29,268
22,978
6,289
27.4%
Free cash flow from continuing operations
27,941
16,116
11,825
73.4%
Free cash flow
27,685
23,147
4,538
19.6%
Earnings per share (in Euro)
0.94
0.28
0.67
240.7%
Earnings per share from continuing operations (in Euro)
0.15
0.21
(0.06)
-28.5%
Summary income statement data
2nd quarter
2nd quarter
%
2022
Change
(Amounts in thousands of Euro)
2023
change
2
Restated
Revenues
96,424
89,851
6,573
7.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
22,953
22,551
401
1.8%
EBITDA
20,985
21,048
(63)
-0.3%
Adjusted operating profit (loss)
17,842
18,277
(436)
-2.4%
Operating profit (loss)
10,952
12,405
(1,454)
-11.7%
Adjusted net profit from continuing operations
12,205
12,105
100
0.8%
Net profit from continuing operations
7,249
9,588
(2,338)
-24.4%
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
(1,565)
1,687
(3,252)
-192.8%
Net profit
5,684
11,274
(5,590)
-49.6%
Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations
6,495
655
5,839
891.0%
Free cash flow from continuing operations
6,802
(4,303)
11,105
-258.1%
Free cash flow
6,789
(1,427)
8,216
-575.9%
Earnings per share (in Euro)
0.09
0.23
(0.13)
-58.4%
Earnings per share from continuing operations (in Euro)
0.12
0.19
(0.07)
-36.6%
- The comparative figures of first half of 2022 have been restated in relation to the completion, in the fourth quarter of 2022, of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of CertEurope S.A., consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2021, of Evalue Innovacion consolidated on a line-by-line-basis from 1 January 2022, of Enhancers S.p.A. consolidated from 1 April 2022 and of Sferabit S.r.l. consolidated from 1 May 2022.
- The comparative figures of the second quarter of 2022 have been restated in relation to the completion, in the fourth quarter of 2022, of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of CertEurope S.A., consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2021, of Evalue Innovacion consolidated on a line-by-line-basis from 1 January 2022, of Enhancers S.p.A. consolidated from 1 April 2022 and of Sferabit S.r.l. consolidated from 1 May 2022.
Summary financial position statement data
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Change
% change
(Amounts in thousands of Euro)
Share capital
47,207
47,207
0
0.0%
Shareholders' equity
447,411
402,015
45,396
11.3%
Total financial indebtedness
52,552
77,557
(25,005)
-32.2%
Summary financial position statement data
30/06/2023
30/06/20223
Change
% change
(Amounts in thousands of Euro)
Share capital
47,207
47,207
0
0.0%
Shareholders' equity
447,411
311,563
135,848
43.6%
Total financial indebtedness
52,552
267,834
(215,282)
-80.4%
3 The comparative figures at 30 June 2022 have been restated in relation to the completion, in the fourth quarter of 2022, of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of CertEurope S.A., consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2021, of Evalue Innovacion consolidated on a line-by-line-basis from 1 January 2022, of Enhancers S.p.A. consolidated from 1 April 2022 and of Sferabit S.r.l. consolidated from 1 May 2022.
Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 07:30:03 UTC.