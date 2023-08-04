Tinexta SpA is an Italy-based holding company primarily engaged in the Software and Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries it operates into three segments: Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, and Business Innovation. Digital Trust offers solutions for the digital identity and the dematerialization of the processes with products and services, such as: certified electronic mail, electronic archiving, digital signature, electronic invoicing, and solutions for safe and simplified transmission of legal and financial documents. Cybersecurity helps clients in any process related to the digital transformation with products related to digital identity and security. Moreover, it provides solution to organizations that need to manage cyber risk, to prevent and reduce the damage resulting from cyber-attacks. Business Innovation provides services to enterprises by supporting and providing consulting services and by facilitating access to financing and to the internationalization processes.