Tinexta S p A : New acquisition for Tinexta Group - Warrant Hub acquires Plannet and grows again in Digital Manufacturing with a view to Smart Industry 4.0

New acquisition for Tinexta Group

Warrant Hub acquires Plannet and grows again in Digital Manufacturing with a

view to Smart Industry 4.0

Milan, 21 June, 2022. Tinexta S.p.A., leading company in Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, announces the acquisition of Plannet S.r.l. (Plannet), through its subsidiary Warrant Hub, a leader in advising companies on subsidized finance operations to support innovation and development projects.

After the recent acquisition of Enhancers, aimed at strengthening the combination of design and engineering activities, with today's transaction Warrant Hub completes its service offering in the Digital Manufacturing area with Plannet's specialized skills aimed at optimizing supply chain control and planning processes.

Plannet, based in Reggio Emilia, with twenty years in business, offers consultancy on process innovation and digitalization and operates through proprietary software products.

The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of Plannet's shares whose consideration will be calculated at closing on the basis of an Enterprise Value of 6,5 million Euro plus the adjusted NFP, paid with the Group's existing cash. The transaction also provides for the payment of an Earn-Out calculated on the basis of the 2024 results.

Vincenzo Bo and Fabrizio Arnaldi, partners and current key managers of Plannet together with all the top management, will remain in force at the company.

"Strengthening digital skills in Italy remains one of the focus of the Group's strategy - commented Pier Andrea Chevallard, CEO of Tinexta S.p.A - Italian SMEs belonging to the most diverse industrial sectors increasingly need structured partners, which are at the same time flexible and close to business, to manage articulated and complex situations. Tinexta, with its network of companies, is increasingly a candidate for this role".

Fiorenzo Bellelli, CEO of Warrant Hub, added: "Industry 4.0 is today an established reality and an undisputed need for the growth of the manufacturing world. Being able to offer digital skills and targeted and concrete solutions, complementing our traditional areas of consultancy in the design and financing of investments, is an important competitive factor, which we are convinced the market will recognize us".

1