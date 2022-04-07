Tinexta S p A : Public Disclosure Requirements

PRESS RELEASE

Public Disclosure Requirements

Rome, 7 April 2022. Tinexta S.p.A. (the "Company") communicates that the Remuneration Report drafted under Article 123-ter of the Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 n. 58, as well as the Illustrative Reports of the Fourth and Fifth point to the Order of the Day are also available to the public at the registered office in Rome, as well as on the Company's website (www.tinexta.com) in the "Governance - Shareholders' Assembly" section, as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2021: Revenues of € 375.4 million, EBITDA of € 93.0 million and Net Profit of € 39.6 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's leading operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As at 31 December 2021, the Group had 2,393 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210