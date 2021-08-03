Tinexta S p A : The Board of Directors of Tinexta approved the results as at 30 June 2021

The first half of the year has also confirmed the effectiveness of the Group's M&A strategy, which concluded acquisition transactions, in Italy and abroad, that strengthen its competitive position, allowing it to seize the opportunities of a recovering economy, with a new, significant, international projection".

Chief Executive Officer Pier Andrea Chevallard added: "The first half of 2021 confirms the distinctive characteristics of the Tinexta Group, which position it at the heart of the economy's new growth phase, focused on digital. The results just approved highlight the growth of all Business Units with significant cash generation, thus enabling us to confirm the guidance shared with the market.

Chairman Enrico Salza commented: "The Group today presents the results of a positive half-year, with an uninterrupted growth trend that confirms the validity of the development strategies and the solidity of the project. The desire to grow, supporting businesses and accompanying the implementation and perfection of the digital pact, necessary for the Country and its economic recovery, remains Tinexta's main horizon".

3 August 2021. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., leading company in Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, today approved the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2021. In the first half of 2021, Revenues amounted to Euro 177.8 million (+43.6%), EBITDA to Euro 40.3 million (+17.0%),

1The comparable figures for the first half of 2020 have been restated in relation to the conclusion in the fourth quarter of 2020 of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of PrivacyLab S.r.l., which is consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 January 2020.

Income statement for the first half of 2021, compared with the same period of the previous year.

The results for the period include the contribution of the acquisitions: Corvallis S.r.l., Yoroi S.r.l., Queryo Advance S.r.l. (consolidated from 1 January 2021), Swascan S.r.l. (consolidated as of 1 October 2020), Euroquality S.A.S. and Europroject O.O.D. (consolidated as of 31 December 2020), Trix S.r.l. (incorporated at the end of December 2020) and Tinexta Cyber S.p.A. (incorporated in January 2021). The contributions from these companies are reported below as a change in the scope of consolidation.

Revenues are up 43.6% compared to the first half of 2020, EBITDA is up 17.0%, EBIT up 22.4%, and Net Profit up 29.5%.

The Group closed the first half of 2021 with Revenues of Euro 177.8 million. EBITDA amounted to Euro 40.3 million, equal to 22.6% of Revenues. Operating profit and Net profit amounted to Euro 26.4 million and Euro 20.6 million respectively, representing 14.8% and 11.6% of Revenues.

Profit before tax 24,429 13.7% 21,248 17.2% 3,181 15.0% Income taxes 3,787 2.1% 5,312 4.3% -1,525 -28.7% Net Profit 20,641 11.6% 15,936 12.9% 4,706 29.5% of which minority interests 281 0.2% 201 0.2% 80 39.9%

Personnel costs are recognised net of the Stock Option cost, shown below, in order to better understand the composition of EBITDA before the Stock Options.

Revenues increased from Euro 123.8 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 177.8 million in the first half of 2021. The increase in Revenues attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation was 31.0% (Euro 38.4 million), organic growth was 12.6% (Euro 15.6 million).

Operating costs increased from Euro 89.4 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 136.6 million in the first half of 2021. The increase is attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation for 37.3% (Euro 33.4 million), the remaining 15.6% is attributable to organic growth (Euro 13.9 million).

EBITDA before stock options increased from Euro 34.5 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 41.2 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of Euro 6.7 million or 19.5%.

At 30 June 2021, costs of Euro 0.9 million relating to the 2020-2022 Stock Option Plan and costs of Euro 0.01 million relating to the 2021-2023 Stock Option Plan were accrued.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by Euro 7.4 million, or 21.2%, attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation for 15.0% (Euro 5.2 million) and organic growth for 6.1% (Euro 2.1 million).

The item Amortisation, depreciation, impairment and provisions includes Euro 2.7 million of amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations (Euro 3.0 million in the first half of 2020), mainly of Warrant Hub, Visura and Innolva.

Net financial costs in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 1.8 million and compared with Net Financial Expenses in the same period of 2020 of Euro 0.4 million. The increase in Net financial costs was affected by the non-recurring income recognised in the first half of 2020 for the renegotiation of loans amounting to Euro 0.7 million. The further increase in Financial expenses is attributable to the increase in bank debt in support of the acquisitions carried out.

Taxes, calculated on the basis of the rates set out for the year by current legislation, amounted to Euro 3.8 million (compared to Euro 5.3 million in the first half of 2020). The tax rate is 15.5% (25.0% in the first half of 2020), due to non-recurring tax income of Euro 3.4 million resulting from the redemption of statutory/taxable value differentials, as well as income of Euro 0.8 million from the rebate of the first advance payment of IRAP 2020, recognised as a result of the extension of the ceiling to the benefit provided by Law Decree 41/2021, the so-called 'Support Decree'. The first half of 2020 had also benefited from non-recurring tax income of Euro 1.1 million.

Net profit in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 20.6 million (of which Euro 0.3 million attributable to minority interests), compared with Euro 15.9 million in the first half of 2020.

Free Cash Flow in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 29.7 million (Euro 28.9 million in the same period of 2020). The Free Cash Flow generated in the last twelve months as of 30 June 2021 amounted to Euro 67.5 million.

Adjusted Group Results

The adjusted income statement results are calculated gross of non-recurring items, of the cost related to stock option plans, of the amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations and of the adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions, net of related tax effects. These indicators reflect the Group's economic performance, adjusted for non-recurring factors that are not strictly related to the activity and management of the "core business".

