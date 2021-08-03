Tinexta S p A : The Board of Directors of Tinexta approved the results as at 30 June 2021
PRESS RELEASE
TINEXTA: THE GROWTH CONTINUES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021
The Board of Directors of Tinexta approved the results as at 30 June 2021:
Revenues: €177.8 million, +43.6%
EBITDA: €40.3 million, +17.0%.
Adjusted EBITDA: €42.3 million, +21.2%.
Net profit: €20.6 million, +29.5%.
Adjusted net profit: €20.4 million, +22.6%.
Free Cash Flow: €29.7 million (€67.5 million in the last twelve months to 30 June 2021)
Net Financial Position: €205.2 million
Guidance for 2021 confirmed
3 August 2021. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., leading company in Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, today approved the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2021. In the first half of 2021, Revenues amounted to Euro 177.8 million (+43.6%), EBITDA to Euro 40.3 million (+17.0%),
Adjusted EBITDA to Euro 42.3 million (21.2%) and Net profit stood at Euro 20.6 million (+29.5%).
Chairman Enrico Salzacommented: "The Group today presents the results of a positive half-year, with an uninterrupted growth trend that confirms the validity of the development strategies and the solidity of the project. The desire to grow, supporting businesses and accompanying the implementation and perfection of the digital pact, necessary for the Country and its economic recovery, remains Tinexta's main horizon".
Chief Executive Officer Pier Andrea Chevallardadded: "The first half of 2021 confirms the distinctive characteristics of the Tinexta Group, which position it at the heart of the economy's new growth phase, focused on digital. The results just approved highlight the growth of all Business Units with significant cash generation, thus enabling us to confirm the guidance shared with the market.
The first half of the year has also confirmed the effectiveness of the Group's M&A strategy, which concluded acquisition transactions, in Italy and abroad, that strengthen its competitive position, allowing it to seize the opportunities of a recovering economy, with a new, significant, international projection".
CONSOLIDATED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
Summary economic data
1st Half
1st Half
Change
Change
(€'000s)
2021
20201
Revenues
177,813
123,817
53,996
43.6%
EBITDA
40,270
34,412
5,858
17.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
42,287
34,903
7,385
21.2%
Operating Profit
26,403
21,576
4,827
22.4%
Adjusted operating profit
31,071
25,053
6,018
24.0%
Net Profit
20,641
15,936
4,706
29.5%
Adjusted Net Profit
20,426
16,667
3,759
22.6%
Free cash flow
29,663
28,919
744
2.6%
The Group closed the first half of 2021 with Revenues of Euro 177.8 million. EBITDA amounted to Euro 40.3 million, equal to 22.6% of Revenues. Operating profit and Net profit amounted to Euro 26.4 million and Euro 20.6 million respectively, representing 14.8% and 11.6% of Revenues.
Revenues are up 43.6% compared to the first half of 2020, EBITDA is up 17.0%, EBIT up 22.4%, and Net Profit up 29.5%.
The results for the period include the contribution of the acquisitions: Corvallis S.r.l., Yoroi S.r.l., Queryo Advance S.r.l. (consolidated from 1 January 2021), Swascan S.r.l. (consolidated as of 1 October 2020), Euroquality S.A.S. and Europroject O.O.D. (consolidated as of 31 December 2020), Trix S.r.l. (incorporated at the end of December 2020) and Tinexta Cyber S.p.A. (incorporated in January 2021). The contributions from these companies are reported below as a change in the scope of consolidation.
Income statement for the first half of 2021, compared with the same period of the previous year.
Consolidated Income Statement
1st half 2021
%
1st Half 2020
%
Change
Change %
(€'000s)
Revenues
177,813
100.0%
123,817
100.0%
53,996
43.6%
Total Operating Costs*
136,640
76.8%
89,366
72.2%
47,274
52.9%
Costs of raw materials
5,970
3.4%
4,515
3.6%
1,456
32.2%
Service costs
56,111
31.6%
39,905
32.2%
16,207
40.6%
Personnel costs*
69,550
39.1%
40,201
32.5%
29,349
73.0%
Contract costs
4,050
2.3%
3,831
3.1%
219
5.7%
Other operating costs
958
0.5%
915
0.7%
44
4.8%
EBITDA before Stock Options
41,173
23.2%
34,451
27.8%
6,722
19.5%
Stock Option cost
903
0.5%
39
0.0%
864
2240,1%
EBITDA
40,270
22.6%
34,412
27.8%
5,858
17.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
42,287
23.8%
34,903
28.2%
7,385
21.2%
Amortisation and depreciation
12,754
7.2%
10,598
8.6%
2,155
20.3%
Provisions
444
0.2%
360
0.3%
84
23.2%
Impairment
670
0.4%
1,878
1.5%
-1,207
-64.3%
Operating Profit
26,403
14.8%
21,576
17.4%
4,827
22.4%
Financial income
83
0.0%
951
0.8%
-868
-91.3%
Financial charges
1,877
1.1%
1,370
1.1%
506
37.0%
Net Financial Charges
1,794
1.0%
419
0.3%
1,374
327.7%
Profit of equity-accounted investments
-180
-0.1%
91
0.1%
-271
-297.5%
1The comparable figures for the first half of 2020 have been restated in relation to the conclusion in the fourth quarter of 2020 of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of PrivacyLab S.r.l., which is consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 January 2020.
Profit before tax
24,429
13.7%
21,248
17.2%
3,181
15.0%
Income taxes
3,787
2.1%
5,312
4.3%
-1,525
-28.7%
Net Profit
20,641
11.6%
15,936
12.9%
4,706
29.5%
of which minority interests
281
0.2%
201
0.2%
80
39.9%
Personnel costs are recognised net of the Stock Option cost, shown below, in order to better understand the composition of EBITDA before the Stock Options.
Revenues increased from Euro 123.8 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 177.8 million in the first half of 2021. The increase in Revenues attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation was 31.0% (Euro 38.4 million), organic growth was 12.6% (Euro 15.6 million).
Operating costs increased from Euro 89.4 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 136.6 million in the first half of 2021. The increase is attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation for 37.3% (Euro 33.4 million), the remaining 15.6% is attributable to organic growth (Euro 13.9 million).
EBITDA before stock options increased from Euro 34.5 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 41.2 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of Euro 6.7 million or 19.5%.
At 30 June 2021, costs of Euro 0.9 million relating to the 2020-2022 Stock Option Plan and costs of Euro 0.01 million relating to the 2021-2023 Stock Option Plan were accrued.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by Euro 7.4 million, or 21.2%, attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation for 15.0% (Euro 5.2 million) and organic growth for 6.1% (Euro 2.1 million).
The item Amortisation, depreciation, impairment and provisions includes Euro 2.7 million of amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations (Euro 3.0 million in the first half of 2020), mainly of Warrant Hub, Visura and Innolva.
Net financial costs in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 1.8 million and compared with Net Financial Expenses in the same period of 2020 of Euro 0.4 million. The increase in Net financial costs was affected by the non-recurring income recognised in the first half of 2020 for the renegotiation of loans amounting to Euro 0.7 million. The further increase in Financial expenses is attributable to the increase in bank debt in support of the acquisitions carried out.
Taxes, calculated on the basis of the rates set out for the year by current legislation, amounted to Euro 3.8 million (compared to Euro 5.3 million in the first half of 2020). The tax rate is 15.5% (25.0% in the first half of 2020), due to non-recurring tax income of Euro 3.4 million resulting from the redemption of statutory/taxable value differentials, as well as income of Euro 0.8 million from the rebate of the first advance payment of IRAP 2020, recognised as a result of the extension of the ceiling to the benefit provided by Law Decree 41/2021, the so-called 'Support Decree'. The first half of 2020 had also benefited from non-recurring tax income of Euro 1.1 million.
Net profit in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 20.6 million (of which Euro 0.3 million attributable to minority interests), compared with Euro 15.9 million in the first half of 2020.
Free Cash Flow in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 29.7 million (Euro 28.9 million in the same period of 2020). The Free Cash Flow generated in the last twelve months as of 30 June 2021 amounted to Euro 67.5 million.
Adjusted Group Results
The adjusted income statement results are calculated gross of non-recurring items, of the cost related to stock option plans, of the amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations and of the adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions, net of related tax effects. These indicators reflect the Group's economic performance, adjusted for non-recurring factors that are not strictly related to the activity and management of the "core business".
Adjusted Income Statement
1st half
%
1st half
%
Change
Change %
(€'000s)
2021
2020
Adjusted revenues
177,813
100.0%
123,743
100.0%
54,070
43.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
42,287
23.8%
34,903
28.2%
7,385
21.2%
Adjusted operating profit
31,071
17.5%
25,053
20.2%
6,018
24.0%
Adjusted net profit
20,426
11.5%
16,667
13.5%
3,759
22.6%
Adjusted results show an increase in revenue compared to the first half of 2020 of 43.7%, EBITDA of 21.2%, operating profit of 24.0% and net profit of 22.6%.
Non-recurring components
During the first half of 2021, non-recurring operating costs of Euro 1.1 million were recognised in connection with acquisitions of target companies.
Non-recurring taxes include non-recurring income totalling Euro 4.3 million, mainly related to the redeeming of statutory/fiscal value differentials and to IRAP benefits provided by the so-called "Support Decree".
In the first half of 2020, non-recurring revenues of Euro 0.1 million, non-recurring operating expenses of Euro
0.5 million, non-recurring financial income of Euro 0.7 million and non-recurring tax income of Euro 1.0 million were recognised.
Stock Option costs
The costs, amounting to Euro 0.9 million, relate to the 2020-2022 Stock Option Plan and to a minor extent to the 2021-2023 Stock Option Plan.
Amortisation of Other intangible assets from Business Combinations
Amortisation of other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations amounted to Euro 2.7 million (Euro 3.0 million in the same period previous year).
Adjustment of the contingent considerations connected to acquisitions
Adjustments of potential consideration related to acquisitions resulted in the recognition of net financial expenses of Euro 0.02 million (in the same period of the previous year financial income amounted to Euro 0.16 million).
RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Adjusted economic results by business segment.
Adjusted condensed Income
EBITDA
EBITDA
Change %
1st half
%
1st half
% 1st
Change
Statement by business segment
2021
1st half
2020
half 2020
Total
Organic
Scope of consolidation
2021
Revenues
Digital Trust
63,618
55,359
8,259
14.9%
14.9%
0.0%
Cyber Security
34,623
0
34,623
n.a.
0.0%
n.a.
Credit Information & Management
38,706
35,273
3,433
9.7%
9.7%
0.0%
Innovation & Marketing Services
41,664
33,700
7,964
23.6%
11.7%
12.0%
Other Segments (Parent Company)
1,178
1,060
118
11.2%
11.2%
0.0%
Intra-segment
-1,975
-1,648
-327
19.8%
4.3%
15.5%
Total adjusted revenues
177,813
123,743
54,070
43.7%
12.7%
31.0%
EBITDA
Digital Trust
15,604
24.5%
13,962
25.2%
1,642
11.8%
11.8%
0.0%
Cyber Security
3,487
10.1%
0
n.a.
3,487
n.a.
0.0%
n.a.
Credit Information & Management
11,424
29.5%
10,155
28.8%
1,269
12.5%
12.5%
0.0%
Innovation & Marketing Services
17,133
41.1%
14,952
44.4%
2,181
14.6%
2.8%
11.8%
Other Segments (Parent Company)
-5,360
n.a.
-4,167
n.a.
-1,194
-28.6%
-28.6%
0.0%
Total adjusted EBITDA
42,287
23.8%
34,903
28.2%
7,385
21.2%
6.1%
15.0%
EBITDA
EBITDA
Change %
Adjusted condensed Income
2nd
%
2nd
%
Change
quarter
2nd
Quarter
2nd
Statement by business segment
Total
Organic
Scope of consolidation
2021
quarter
2020
quarter
2021
2020
Revenues
Digital Trust
32,438
29,248
3,190
10.9%
10.9%
0.0%
Cyber Security
17,837
0
17,837
n.a.
0.0%
n.a.
Credit Information & Management
19,837
18,221
1,616
8.9%
8.9%
0.0%
Innovation & Marketing Services
25,519
21,706
3,813
17.6%
5.2%
12.4%
Other Segments (Parent Company)
609
535
74
13.9%
13.9%
0.0%
Intra-segment
-1,093
-878
-215
24.5%
-2.8%
27.3%
Total adjusted revenues
95,147
68,832
26,315
38.2%
8.8%
29.5%
EBITDA
Digital Trust
8,439
26.0%
8,043
27.5%
396
4.9%
4.9%
0.0%
Cyber Security
1,553
8.7%
0
n.a.
1,553
n.a.
0.0%
n.a.
Credit Information & Management
6,144
31.0%
6,572
36.1%
-427
-6.5%
-6.5%
0.0%
Innovation & Marketing Services
12,139
47.6%
11,556
53.2%
583
5.0%
-6.9%
12.0%
Other Segments (Parent Company)
-2,982
n.a.
-2,267
n.a.
-715
-31.5%
-31.5%
0.0%
Total adjusted EBITDA
25,293
26.6%
23,904
34.7%
1,389
5.8%
-6.5%
12.3%
Digital Trust
Adjusted revenues of the Digital Trust segment amounted to Euro 63.6 million. The increase compared to the first half of 2020 is 14.9% (Euro 8.3 million). During the first half of 2021, the growth in demand for digital and dematerialisation services continued, supporting both growth in standard products such as Certified Electronic Mail (Legalmail) and Digital Signature (LegalCert), and an increase in Off the Shelf revenues (Telematic Trust Solutions). The growth of the product linked to SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale -
5
