  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Tinexta S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Tinexta S p A : The Board of Directors of Tinexta approved the results as at 30 June 2021

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

TINEXTA: THE GROWTH CONTINUES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

The Board of Directors of Tinexta approved the results as at 30 June 2021:

  • Revenues: €177.8 million, +43.6%
  • EBITDA: €40.3 million, +17.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: €42.3 million, +21.2%.
  • Net profit: €20.6 million, +29.5%.
  • Adjusted net profit: €20.4 million, +22.6%.
  • Free Cash Flow: €29.7 million (€67.5 million in the last twelve months to 30 June 2021)
  • Net Financial Position: €205.2 million
  • Guidance for 2021 confirmed
    • * * *

3 August 2021. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., leading company in Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing services, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, today approved the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2021. In the first half of 2021, Revenues amounted to Euro 177.8 million (+43.6%), EBITDA to Euro 40.3 million (+17.0%),

Adjusted EBITDA to Euro 42.3 million (21.2%) and Net profit stood at Euro 20.6 million (+29.5%).

Chairman Enrico Salza commented: "The Group today presents the results of a positive half-year, with an uninterrupted growth trend that confirms the validity of the development strategies and the solidity of the project. The desire to grow, supporting businesses and accompanying the implementation and perfection of the digital pact, necessary for the Country and its economic recovery, remains Tinexta's main horizon".

Chief Executive Officer Pier Andrea Chevallard added: "The first half of 2021 confirms the distinctive characteristics of the Tinexta Group, which position it at the heart of the economy's new growth phase, focused on digital. The results just approved highlight the growth of all Business Units with significant cash generation, thus enabling us to confirm the guidance shared with the market.

The first half of the year has also confirmed the effectiveness of the Group's M&A strategy, which concluded acquisition transactions, in Italy and abroad, that strengthen its competitive position, allowing it to seize the opportunities of a recovering economy, with a new, significant, international projection".

1

CONSOLIDATED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Summary economic data

1st Half

1st Half

Change

Change

(€'000s)

2021

20201

Revenues

177,813

123,817

53,996

43.6%

EBITDA

40,270

34,412

5,858

17.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

42,287

34,903

7,385

21.2%

Operating Profit

26,403

21,576

4,827

22.4%

Adjusted operating profit

31,071

25,053

6,018

24.0%

Net Profit

20,641

15,936

4,706

29.5%

Adjusted Net Profit

20,426

16,667

3,759

22.6%

Free cash flow

29,663

28,919

744

2.6%

The Group closed the first half of 2021 with Revenues of Euro 177.8 million. EBITDA amounted to Euro 40.3 million, equal to 22.6% of Revenues. Operating profit and Net profit amounted to Euro 26.4 million and Euro 20.6 million respectively, representing 14.8% and 11.6% of Revenues.

Revenues are up 43.6% compared to the first half of 2020, EBITDA is up 17.0%, EBIT up 22.4%, and Net Profit up 29.5%.

The results for the period include the contribution of the acquisitions: Corvallis S.r.l., Yoroi S.r.l., Queryo Advance S.r.l. (consolidated from 1 January 2021), Swascan S.r.l. (consolidated as of 1 October 2020), Euroquality S.A.S. and Europroject O.O.D. (consolidated as of 31 December 2020), Trix S.r.l. (incorporated at the end of December 2020) and Tinexta Cyber S.p.A. (incorporated in January 2021). The contributions from these companies are reported below as a change in the scope of consolidation.

Income statement for the first half of 2021, compared with the same period of the previous year.

Consolidated Income Statement

1st half 2021

%

1st Half 2020

%

Change

Change %

(€'000s)

Revenues

177,813

100.0%

123,817

100.0%

53,996

43.6%

Total Operating Costs*

136,640

76.8%

89,366

72.2%

47,274

52.9%

Costs of raw materials

5,970

3.4%

4,515

3.6%

1,456

32.2%

Service costs

56,111

31.6%

39,905

32.2%

16,207

40.6%

Personnel costs*

69,550

39.1%

40,201

32.5%

29,349

73.0%

Contract costs

4,050

2.3%

3,831

3.1%

219

5.7%

Other operating costs

958

0.5%

915

0.7%

44

4.8%

EBITDA before Stock Options

41,173

23.2%

34,451

27.8%

6,722

19.5%

Stock Option cost

903

0.5%

39

0.0%

864

2240,1%

EBITDA

40,270

22.6%

34,412

27.8%

5,858

17.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

42,287

23.8%

34,903

28.2%

7,385

21.2%

Amortisation and depreciation

12,754

7.2%

10,598

8.6%

2,155

20.3%

Provisions

444

0.2%

360

0.3%

84

23.2%

Impairment

670

0.4%

1,878

1.5%

-1,207

-64.3%

Operating Profit

26,403

14.8%

21,576

17.4%

4,827

22.4%

Financial income

83

0.0%

951

0.8%

-868

-91.3%

Financial charges

1,877

1.1%

1,370

1.1%

506

37.0%

Net Financial Charges

1,794

1.0%

419

0.3%

1,374

327.7%

Profit of equity-accounted investments

-180

-0.1%

91

0.1%

-271

-297.5%

1The comparable figures for the first half of 2020 have been restated in relation to the conclusion in the fourth quarter of 2020 of the activities to identify the fair values of the assets and liabilities of PrivacyLab S.r.l., which is consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 January 2020.

2

Profit before tax

24,429

13.7%

21,248

17.2%

3,181

15.0%

Income taxes

3,787

2.1%

5,312

4.3%

-1,525

-28.7%

Net Profit

20,641

11.6%

15,936

12.9%

4,706

29.5%

of which minority interests

281

0.2%

201

0.2%

80

39.9%

  • Personnel costs are recognised net of the Stock Option cost, shown below, in order to better understand the composition of EBITDA before the Stock Options.

Revenues increased from Euro 123.8 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 177.8 million in the first half of 2021. The increase in Revenues attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation was 31.0% (Euro 38.4 million), organic growth was 12.6% (Euro 15.6 million).

Operating costs increased from Euro 89.4 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 136.6 million in the first half of 2021. The increase is attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation for 37.3% (Euro 33.4 million), the remaining 15.6% is attributable to organic growth (Euro 13.9 million).

EBITDA before stock options increased from Euro 34.5 million in the first half of 2020 to Euro 41.2 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of Euro 6.7 million or 19.5%.

At 30 June 2021, costs of Euro 0.9 million relating to the 2020-2022 Stock Option Plan and costs of Euro 0.01 million relating to the 2021-2023 Stock Option Plan were accrued.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by Euro 7.4 million, or 21.2%, attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation for 15.0% (Euro 5.2 million) and organic growth for 6.1% (Euro 2.1 million).

The item Amortisation, depreciation, impairment and provisions includes Euro 2.7 million of amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations (Euro 3.0 million in the first half of 2020), mainly of Warrant Hub, Visura and Innolva.

Net financial costs in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 1.8 million and compared with Net Financial Expenses in the same period of 2020 of Euro 0.4 million. The increase in Net financial costs was affected by the non-recurring income recognised in the first half of 2020 for the renegotiation of loans amounting to Euro 0.7 million. The further increase in Financial expenses is attributable to the increase in bank debt in support of the acquisitions carried out.

Taxes, calculated on the basis of the rates set out for the year by current legislation, amounted to Euro 3.8 million (compared to Euro 5.3 million in the first half of 2020). The tax rate is 15.5% (25.0% in the first half of 2020), due to non-recurring tax income of Euro 3.4 million resulting from the redemption of statutory/taxable value differentials, as well as income of Euro 0.8 million from the rebate of the first advance payment of IRAP 2020, recognised as a result of the extension of the ceiling to the benefit provided by Law Decree 41/2021, the so-called 'Support Decree'. The first half of 2020 had also benefited from non-recurring tax income of Euro 1.1 million.

Net profit in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 20.6 million (of which Euro 0.3 million attributable to minority interests), compared with Euro 15.9 million in the first half of 2020.

Free Cash Flow in the first half of 2021 amounted to Euro 29.7 million (Euro 28.9 million in the same period of 2020). The Free Cash Flow generated in the last twelve months as of 30 June 2021 amounted to Euro 67.5 million.

Adjusted Group Results

The adjusted income statement results are calculated gross of non-recurring items, of the cost related to stock option plans, of the amortisation of Other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations and of the adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions, net of related tax effects. These indicators reflect the Group's economic performance, adjusted for non-recurring factors that are not strictly related to the activity and management of the "core business".

3

Adjusted Income Statement

1st half

%

1st half

%

Change

Change %

(€'000s)

2021

2020

Adjusted revenues

177,813

100.0%

123,743

100.0%

54,070

43.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

42,287

23.8%

34,903

28.2%

7,385

21.2%

Adjusted operating profit

31,071

17.5%

25,053

20.2%

6,018

24.0%

Adjusted net profit

20,426

11.5%

16,667

13.5%

3,759

22.6%

Adjusted results show an increase in revenue compared to the first half of 2020 of 43.7%, EBITDA of 21.2%, operating profit of 24.0% and net profit of 22.6%.

Non-recurring components

During the first half of 2021, non-recurring operating costs of Euro 1.1 million were recognised in connection with acquisitions of target companies.

Non-recurring taxes include non-recurring income totalling Euro 4.3 million, mainly related to the redeeming of statutory/fiscal value differentials and to IRAP benefits provided by the so-called "Support Decree".

In the first half of 2020, non-recurring revenues of Euro 0.1 million, non-recurring operating expenses of Euro

0.5 million, non-recurring financial income of Euro 0.7 million and non-recurring tax income of Euro 1.0 million were recognised.

Stock Option costs

The costs, amounting to Euro 0.9 million, relate to the 2020-2022 Stock Option Plan and to a minor extent to the 2021-2023 Stock Option Plan.

Amortisation of Other intangible assets from Business Combinations

Amortisation of other intangible assets arising from the allocation of the price paid in the Business Combinations amounted to Euro 2.7 million (Euro 3.0 million in the same period previous year).

Adjustment of the contingent considerations connected to acquisitions

Adjustments of potential consideration related to acquisitions resulted in the recognition of net financial expenses of Euro 0.02 million (in the same period of the previous year financial income amounted to Euro 0.16 million).

4

RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Adjusted economic results by business segment.

Adjusted condensed Income

EBITDA

EBITDA

Change %

1st half

%

1st half

% 1st

Change

Statement by business segment

2021

1st half

2020

half 2020

Total

Organic

Scope of consolidation

2021

Revenues

Digital Trust

63,618

55,359

8,259

14.9%

14.9%

0.0%

Cyber Security

34,623

0

34,623

n.a.

0.0%

n.a.

Credit Information & Management

38,706

35,273

3,433

9.7%

9.7%

0.0%

Innovation & Marketing Services

41,664

33,700

7,964

23.6%

11.7%

12.0%

Other Segments (Parent Company)

1,178

1,060

118

11.2%

11.2%

0.0%

Intra-segment

-1,975

-1,648

-327

19.8%

4.3%

15.5%

Total adjusted revenues

177,813

123,743

54,070

43.7%

12.7%

31.0%

EBITDA

Digital Trust

15,604

24.5%

13,962

25.2%

1,642

11.8%

11.8%

0.0%

Cyber Security

3,487

10.1%

0

n.a.

3,487

n.a.

0.0%

n.a.

Credit Information & Management

11,424

29.5%

10,155

28.8%

1,269

12.5%

12.5%

0.0%

Innovation & Marketing Services

17,133

41.1%

14,952

44.4%

2,181

14.6%

2.8%

11.8%

Other Segments (Parent Company)

-5,360

n.a.

-4,167

n.a.

-1,194

-28.6%

-28.6%

0.0%

Total adjusted EBITDA

42,287

23.8%

34,903

28.2%

7,385

21.2%

6.1%

15.0%

EBITDA

EBITDA

Change %

Adjusted condensed Income

2nd

%

2nd

%

Change

quarter

2nd

Quarter

2nd

Statement by business segment

Total

Organic

Scope of consolidation

2021

quarter

2020

quarter

2021

2020

Revenues

Digital Trust

32,438

29,248

3,190

10.9%

10.9%

0.0%

Cyber Security

17,837

0

17,837

n.a.

0.0%

n.a.

Credit Information & Management

19,837

18,221

1,616

8.9%

8.9%

0.0%

Innovation & Marketing Services

25,519

21,706

3,813

17.6%

5.2%

12.4%

Other Segments (Parent Company)

609

535

74

13.9%

13.9%

0.0%

Intra-segment

-1,093

-878

-215

24.5%

-2.8%

27.3%

Total adjusted revenues

95,147

68,832

26,315

38.2%

8.8%

29.5%

EBITDA

Digital Trust

8,439

26.0%

8,043

27.5%

396

4.9%

4.9%

0.0%

Cyber Security

1,553

8.7%

0

n.a.

1,553

n.a.

0.0%

n.a.

Credit Information & Management

6,144

31.0%

6,572

36.1%

-427

-6.5%

-6.5%

0.0%

Innovation & Marketing Services

12,139

47.6%

11,556

53.2%

583

5.0%

-6.9%

12.0%

Other Segments (Parent Company)

-2,982

n.a.

-2,267

n.a.

-715

-31.5%

-31.5%

0.0%

Total adjusted EBITDA

25,293

26.6%

23,904

34.7%

1,389

5.8%

-6.5%

12.3%

Digital Trust

Adjusted revenues of the Digital Trust segment amounted to Euro 63.6 million. The increase compared to the first half of 2020 is 14.9% (Euro 8.3 million). During the first half of 2021, the growth in demand for digital and dematerialisation services continued, supporting both growth in standard products such as Certified Electronic Mail (Legalmail) and Digital Signature (LegalCert), and an increase in Off the Shelf revenues (Telematic Trust Solutions). The growth of the product linked to SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale -

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
