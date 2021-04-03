Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Tinexta S.p.A.    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tinexta S p A : 04 Apr 2021  Tinexta - Lists of candidates for the GSM

04/03/2021 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Filing of the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Tinexta S.p.A.

Rome, 3 April 2021. With reference to the Tinexta S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting convened in Ordinary and Extraordinary call on 27 April 2021 at 2,30 pm, single call, notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association, the majority Shareholder Tecno Holding S.p.A., holder of 26,317,960 shares, corresponding to 55.75% of share capital, and a pool of minority shareholders, holder of 2,556,362 shares, corresponding to 5.41520% of share capital, have presented their the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors as per the third item on the Agenda and for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors as per the fourth item on the Agenda, each list supported by the related documentation. It should also be noted that at the time of the presentation of the lists, the majority shareholder also presented the proposals for resolutions on the duration, composition and remuneration of the corporate bodies.

The aforementioned lists are available to the public at the Company's registered office in Rome, Piazza Sallustio no 9, on the Company's website (www.tinexta.com) in the "Corporate Governance/2021 Shareholders' Meeting" section, and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2020: Revenues of €269.1 million, EBITDA equal to €77.9 million and Net Profit of €37.9 million. Tinexta Group is among the leading operators in Italy in four business areas: Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and solutions for digitalisation: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, electronic invoicing and certified electronic mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cybersecurity Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services in support of decision- making processes (chamber of commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision- making models, credit evaluation and recovery) and RE Valuta S.p.A. offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in subsidized finance and industrial innovation consultancy, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTATTI

Corporate & Financial Communications

Media Advisor

Specialist

Oddone Pozzi

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano

Ufficio Stampa

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Carla Piro Mander

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

s.bassi@barabino.it

carla.piro@tinexta.com

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 08:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TINEXTA S.P.A.
04:56aTINEXTA S P A  : 04 Apr 2021  Tinexta - Lists of candidates for the GSM
PU
03/31PUBLIC DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS : Filing the Annual Report and material for the S..
PU
03/29TINEXTA S P A  : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back..
PU
03/22TINEXTA S P A  : 22 Mar 2021 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
PU
03/22TINEXTA S P A  : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back..
PU
03/18TINEXTA S P A  : 18 Mar 2021 Tinexta - Public Disclosure Requirements Shareholde..
PU
03/18PUBLIC DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS : Filing of documents for the Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
03/18TINEXTA S P A  : Notice of Calling of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder..
PU
02/23TINEXTA S P A  : 23 Feb 2021 Tinexta - The BoD approves the 2020 Preliminary Res..
PU
02/23TINEXTA S P A  : The Board approved the 2020 Preliminary Results and the 2021-20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 341 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2021 41,7 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2021 170 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 1 068 M 1 256 M 1 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,17 €
Last Close Price 23,08 €
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.9.90%1 256
ORACLE CORPORATION11.01%207 067
SAP SE-0.41%148 078
INTUIT INC.4.05%108 230
SERVICENOW, INC.-7.89%99 425
DOCUSIGN, INC.-7.20%39 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ