Tinexta S p A : 04 Apr 2021  Tinexta - Lists of candidates for the GSM

PRESS RELEASE

Filing of the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Tinexta S.p.A.

Rome, 3 April 2021. With reference to the Tinexta S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting convened in Ordinary and Extraordinary call on 27 April 2021 at 2,30 pm, single call, notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association, the majority Shareholder Tecno Holding S.p.A., holder of 26,317,960 shares, corresponding to 55.75% of share capital, and a pool of minority shareholders, holder of 2,556,362 shares, corresponding to 5.41520% of share capital, have presented their the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors as per the third item on the Agenda and for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors as per the fourth item on the Agenda, each list supported by the related documentation. It should also be noted that at the time of the presentation of the lists, the majority shareholder also presented the proposals for resolutions on the duration, composition and remuneration of the corporate bodies.

The aforementioned lists are available to the public at the Company's registered office in Rome, Piazza Sallustio no 9, on the Company's website (www.tinexta.com) in the "Corporate Governance/2021 Shareholders' Meeting" section, and on the eMarket Storage authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2020: Revenues of €269.1 million, EBITDA equal to €77.9 million and Net Profit of €37.9 million. Tinexta Group is among the leading operators in Italy in four business areas: Digital Trust, Cybersecurity, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and solutions for digitalisation: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, electronic invoicing and certified electronic mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cybersecurity Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services in support of decision- making processes (chamber of commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision- making models, credit evaluation and recovery) and RE Valuta S.p.A. offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in subsidized finance and industrial innovation consultancy, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees