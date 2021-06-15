Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tinexta S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tinexta S p A : Resignation and new appointment of a member of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee

06/15/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Resignation and new appointment of a member of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration

Committee

Roma, 15 June 2021 Tinexta S.p.A. announces that the independent director and member of the Remuneration Committee, Ms. Gail Catherine Anderson, has resigned from the position of director, for strictly personal reasons. Tinexta S.p.A. thanks Ms. Anderson for her contribution in favour of the Company.

The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A. met today and appointed by co-optation - in compliance with the provisions of art. 11 of the Articles of Association - Mr Gianmarco Montanari (whose curriculum vitae can be consulted on the website www.tinexta.com/ https://www.tinexta.com/shareholders-meeting-2021) who was the first candidate among those not elected in the shareholders' meeting of 27 April 2021 from the minority list (from which the resigning director was elected). The Board of Directors verified the existence of the independence requirements of the newly appointed director Gianmarco Montanari.

Therefore, the Remuneration Committee is now composed of the following members: Elisa Corghi (Chairman), Laura Benedetto and Gianmarco Montanari.

The Board of Directors has empowered the Chairman of the Board of Directors to take the necessary actions pursuant to law and the Articles of Association to replace the resigning director.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2020: Revenues of € 269.1 million, EBITDA of € 77.9 million and Net Profit of € 37.9 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's top operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. At 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees.

1

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Media Advisor

Specialist

Josef Mastragostino

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

investor@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milan

Chief External Relations & Communication

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Officer

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Alessandra Ruzzu

s.bassi@barabino.it

alessandra.ruzzu@tinexta.com

Press Office

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

2

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 16:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TINEXTA S.P.A.
12:40pTINEXTA S P A  : 15 Jun  2021 Tinexta - Resignation and new Appointment of a Mem..
PU
12:40pTINEXTA S P A  : Resignation and new appointment of a member of the Board of Dir..
PU
05/24TINEXTA S P A  : Public Disclosure Requirements
PU
05/24TINEXTA S P A  : 24 May 2021 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
PU
05/24TINEXTA S P A  : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back..
PU
05/13TINEXTA S P A  : 12 May 2021 Tinexta - 1Q 2021 Results
PU
05/12TINEXTA S P A  : Significant growth in Group Results in First Quarter 2021
PU
05/10TINEXTA S P A  : 10 May 2021 Tinexta - Buy-Back Program Information
PU
05/10TINEXTA S P A  : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back..
PU
04/27TINEXTA S P A  : 27 Apr 2021 Tinexta - Shareholders' Meeting April 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 372 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2021 46,9 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net Debt 2021 178 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 1 362 M 1 651 M 1 651 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,07 €
Last Close Price 29,52 €
Spread / Highest target -1,76%
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.40.57%1 651
ACCENTURE PLC9.38%181 611
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.45%165 615
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.18%134 055
INFOSYS LIMITED16.40%84 813
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.13.31%84 750