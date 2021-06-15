Tinexta S p A : Resignation and new appointment of a member of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee

PRESS RELEASE

Resignation and new appointment of a member of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration

Committee

Roma, 15 June 2021 Tinexta S.p.A. announces that the independent director and member of the Remuneration Committee, Ms. Gail Catherine Anderson, has resigned from the position of director, for strictly personal reasons. Tinexta S.p.A. thanks Ms. Anderson for her contribution in favour of the Company.

The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A. met today and appointed by co-optation - in compliance with the provisions of art. 11 of the Articles of Association - Mr Gianmarco Montanari (whose curriculum vitae can be consulted on the website www.tinexta.com/ https://www.tinexta.com/shareholders-meeting-2021) who was the first candidate among those not elected in the shareholders' meeting of 27 April 2021 from the minority list (from which the resigning director was elected). The Board of Directors verified the existence of the independence requirements of the newly appointed director Gianmarco Montanari.

Therefore, the Remuneration Committee is now composed of the following members: Elisa Corghi (Chairman), Laura Benedetto and Gianmarco Montanari.

The Board of Directors has empowered the Chairman of the Board of Directors to take the necessary actions pursuant to law and the Articles of Association to replace the resigning director.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as at 31 December 2020: Revenues of € 269.1 million, EBITDA of € 77.9 million and Net Profit of € 37.9 million. Tinexta Group is one of Italy's top operators in its four business areas: Digital Trust, Cyber Security, Credit Information & Management, Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert S.p.A., Visura S.p.A., Sixtema S.p.A. and the Spanish company Camerfirma S.A., products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and financial companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. The Cyber Security Business Unit operates through the companies Yoroi, Swascan and Corvallis and constitutes one of the national poles in the research and provision of the most advanced solutions for data protection and security. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva S.p.A. and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making processes (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, credit assessment and recovery) while RE Valuta offers real estate services (appraisals and evaluations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub S.p.A. is a leader in consultancy in grants, loans and tax relief as well as industrial innovation, while Co.Mark S.p.A. provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. At 31 December 2020, the Group had 1,403 employees.

1