Tinexta S p A : participates in the MID & SMALL Conference 2023
Mid & Small Conference 2023
Company Presentation
London - April 2023
Welcome & Agenda
Disclaimer
This company presentation includes:
-
forward-lookingdata based on internal management assumptions that are subject to material changes, including changes due to external factors beyond the Group's control
-
management data, when presented, are identified as such
Business unit data are divisional and do not include the elimination of intra-BU items, which are instead eliminated at a Group level.
For detailed information on Tinexta S.p.A., it is recommended to refer to the company's documentation, including the latest interim reports and the Company's financial statements.
Company Overview
Management Team
Oddone Pozzi
Chief Financial Officer
-
Group CFO and Board Member Mondadori Group
-
Co-CEOGiochi Preziosi
-
CFO Ventaglio Group
-
Chief of Administration, Control & Services Enel Business Area Gas
-
Degree in Economics & Commerce from Bocconi University
Pier Andrea Chevallard
GM & Chief Executive Officer
-
Former CEO of Tecno Holding
-
General Secretary of the Milan Chamber of Commerce
-
Director of Promos (Specialized structure of the Milan Chamber of Commerce to promote international commerce)
-
Managing Director of Parcam.
-
Member of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano
-
Degree in Political Science from the University of Turin
Josef Mastragostino
Chief Investor Relations Officer
-
Head of Investor Relations Gamenet & PMO
-
IGT (Director Investor Relations)
-
TREVI Group (Investor Relations Manager)
-
Lottomatica (Investor Relations).
-
BBA from City University of New York, MS from LUISS University, MBA from Cornell University, and Value Investing Columbia Business School, Columbia University in New York
2009
|
Group's beginning
|
2016
|
> Tecno Holding, an
|
institutional shareholder
|
(Chambers of Commerce of
|
|
|
|
Italy)
|
|
|
>
|
Acquisition of InfoCert
|
Consolidation
|
> Entrance in the STAR
|
2020
> Acquisitions of Visura,
Innolva, ReValuta,Co.Mark,
Warrant Hub
segment of Euronext Milano (Borsa Italiana)
|
Cybersecurity
|
2022
|
M&A development
|
|
> Acquisition of: Evalue, Enhancers,
|
> Acquisition of:
|
Plannet, Lan&Wan
|
Corvallis,Yoroi and Swascan
|
> Disposal of the Credit Info Mgmt
|
|
> Tinexta Cyber was born
|
division
|
|
|
|
> Intesa San Paolo enters Warrant Hub
|
|
|
> Signing for 20% of Defence Tech
|
|
|
2014
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA: €11M
|
|
EBITDA: €25M
|
|
|
|
Leverage: 5.1x
|
|
Leverage: 1.9x
|
|
|
|
Employees: 584
|
|
Employees: 612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
EBITDA: €41M
Leverage: 2.6x
Employees: 1,187
2020
EBITDA: €78M
Leverage: 1.2x
Employees: 1,403
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Adj.: €99M
|
|
|
EBITDA Adj.: €95M
|
|
Leverage: 1.97x
|
|
|
Leverage: 0.82x
|
|
Employees: 2,393
|
|
|
Employees: 2,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AIM
|
2014
|
>
|
Entrance in the AIM
|
2017
|
|
|
|
segment of Borsa Italiana
|
Internationalization
-
Acquisition of Camerfirma
-
Integration of companies: France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria
|
European expansion
|
Evolution
|
2021
|
>
|
Acquisition of: Queryo Advance,
|
2023
|
> Acquisition of Ascertia
|
|
|
|
|
ForValue, CertEurope
|
|
|
|
>
|
Partnership with Leonardo
|
|
|
|
>
|
Bregal Milestone enters Infocert
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
