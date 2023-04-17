Advanced search
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
2023-04-17
19.97 EUR   -0.94%
12:08pTinexta S P A : participates in the MID & SMALL Conference 2023
PU
04/11Tinexta has purchased more than 41,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/03Tinexta purchased more than 34,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
Tinexta S p A : participates in the MID & SMALL Conference 2023

04/17/2023
Mid & Small Conference 2023

Company Presentation

London - April 2023

Welcome & Agenda

Disclaimer

This company presentation includes:

  • forward-lookingdata based on internal management assumptions that are subject to material changes, including changes due to external factors beyond the Group's control
  • management data, when presented, are identified as such

Business unit data are divisional and do not include the elimination of intra-BU items, which are instead eliminated at a Group level.

For detailed information on Tinexta S.p.A., it is recommended to refer to the company's documentation, including the latest interim reports and the Company's financial statements.

2

1

Company Overview

Company Overview

Management Team

Oddone Pozzi

Chief Financial Officer

  • Group CFO and Board Member Mondadori Group
  • Co-CEOGiochi Preziosi
  • CFO Ventaglio Group
  • Chief of Administration, Control & Services Enel Business Area Gas
  • Degree in Economics & Commerce from Bocconi University

Pier Andrea Chevallard

GM & Chief Executive Officer

  • Former CEO of Tecno Holding
  • General Secretary of the Milan Chamber of Commerce
  • Director of Promos (Specialized structure of the Milan Chamber of Commerce to promote international commerce)
  • Managing Director of Parcam.
  • Member of the Board of Directors of Fiera Milano
  • Degree in Political Science from the University of Turin

Josef Mastragostino

Chief Investor Relations Officer

  • Head of Investor Relations Gamenet & PMO
  • IGT (Director Investor Relations)
  • TREVI Group (Investor Relations Manager)
  • Lottomatica (Investor Relations).
  • BBA from City University of New York, MS from LUISS University, MBA from Cornell University, and Value Investing Columbia Business School, Columbia University in New York

4

2009

Group's beginning

2016

> Tecno Holding, an

institutional shareholder

(Chambers of Commerce of

Italy)

>

Acquisition of InfoCert

Consolidation

> Entrance in the STAR

2020

> Acquisitions of Visura,

Innolva, ReValuta,Co.Mark,

Warrant Hub

segment of Euronext Milano (Borsa Italiana)

Cybersecurity

2022

M&A development

> Acquisition of: Evalue, Enhancers,

> Acquisition of:

Plannet, Lan&Wan

Corvallis,Yoroi and Swascan

> Disposal of the Credit Info Mgmt

> Tinexta Cyber was born

division

> Intesa San Paolo enters Warrant Hub

> Signing for 20% of Defence Tech

2014

2015

EBITDA: €11M

EBITDA: €25M

Leverage: 5.1x

Leverage: 1.9x

Employees: 584

Employees: 612

2017

EBITDA: €41M

Leverage: 2.6x

Employees: 1,187

2020

EBITDA: €78M

Leverage: 1.2x

Employees: 1,403

2021

2022

EBITDA Adj.: €99M

EBITDA Adj.: €95M

Leverage: 1.97x

Leverage: 0.82x

Employees: 2,393

Employees: 2,354

AIM

2014

>

Entrance in the AIM

2017

segment of Borsa Italiana

Internationalization

  • Acquisition of Camerfirma
  • Integration of companies: France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria

European expansion

Evolution

2021

>

Acquisition of: Queryo Advance,

2023

> Acquisition of Ascertia

ForValue, CertEurope

>

Partnership with Leonardo

>

Bregal Milestone enters Infocert

5

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 16:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
