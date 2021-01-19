Tinexta S p A : , ruled on some mandatory changes to the Company Bylaws

PRESS RELEASE

Tinexta, ruled on some mandatory changes to the Company Bylaws

Rome, 19 January 2021 - The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., as of today, has decided on some mandatory amendments to the Articles of Association in order to adapt it to the provisions of n. 160 of 27 December 2019 on equal access to the administrative and control bodies of listed companies. The amendments concern Articles 10 and 20 of the Articles of Association relating to the methods of appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors and are aimed at ensuring gender balance in the composition of the Company's administrative and supervisory bodies in compliance with current legal provisions.

For more information, please refer to section https://www.tinexta.com/en_GB/altre-operazioni-documenti- informativi of the Company's website www.tinexta.com where the report drawn up by the directors pursuant to Article 72, paragraph 6 of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999 is available.

The minutes of the resolution, as well as the updated articles of association, will be available to the public within the terms provided for by the legislation in force at the registered office, on the website of the company www.tinexta.com, section AMENDMENTS BY THE ARTICLES of Association in https://www.tinexta.com/altre-operazioni-documenti-informativi],as well as at the authorized storage mechanism sdir NIS.

