TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/19 11:35:29 am
20.65 EUR   +1.23%
01:34pTINEXTA S P A : ruled on some mandatory changes to the Company Bylaws
PU
08:43aTINEXTA S.P.A. : The technical configuration is positive
2020REPLACEMENT : Financial Calen
PU
Tinexta S p A : , ruled on some mandatory changes to the Company Bylaws

01/19/2021 | 01:34pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Tinexta, ruled on some mandatory changes to the Company Bylaws

Rome, 19 January 2021 - The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., as of today, has decided on some mandatory amendments to the Articles of Association in order to adapt it to the provisions of n. 160 of 27 December 2019 on equal access to the administrative and control bodies of listed companies. The amendments concern Articles 10 and 20 of the Articles of Association relating to the methods of appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors and are aimed at ensuring gender balance in the composition of the Company's administrative and supervisory bodies in compliance with current legal provisions.

For more information, please refer to section https://www.tinexta.com/en_GB/altre-operazioni-documenti- informativi of the Company's website www.tinexta.com where the report drawn up by the directors pursuant to Article 72, paragraph 6 of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999 is available.

The minutes of the resolution, as well as the updated articles of association, will be available to the public within the terms provided for by the legislation in force at the registered office, on the website of the company www.tinexta.com, section AMENDMENTS BY THE ARTICLES of Association in https://www.tinexta.com/altre-operazioni-documenti-informativi],as well as at the authorized storage mechanism sdir NIS.

***

TINEXTA

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of € 258.7 million, EBITDA equal to € 71.3 million and Net Profit of € 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and solutions for digitization: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, e-mail invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and finance companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information. aggregated reports. synthetic ratings. decision models. credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation

  • Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation and Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. On 12 October 2020, it was announced the creation of a new Cybersecurity Business Unit. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Sito web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Corporate & Financial Communications;

Media Advisor

Specialist

Investor Relations

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Oddone Pozzi

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano

investor@tinexta.com

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Press Office

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Carla Piro Mander

s.bassi@barabino.it

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:33:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 269 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2020 37,9 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net Debt 2020 95,3 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 946 M 1 142 M 1 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 42,6%
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,50 €
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.-2.86%1 142
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.50%181 882
SAP SE-3.71%148 479
INTUIT INC.-2.33%102 416
SERVICENOW INC.-6.72%100 209
DOCUSIGN, INC.12.14%46 505
