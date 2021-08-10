Log in
08/10/2021
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Tinexta (TNXT): Growth in highly innovative areas 
10-Aug-2021 / 09:45 GMT/BST 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 10 August 2021 
 
Tinexta (TNXT): Growth in highly innovative areas 
Tinexta provides IT solutions, information and consulting services in niche markets, predominantly to corporate 
clients. It has leading or strong market positions in the majority of its businesses, which have structural growth 
drivers. Management's strategy of diversifying its services and geographic expansion via M&A and subsequent organic 
growth has generated improving financial metrics, while remaining shareholder friendly with respect to cash returns and 
a robust balance sheet. Our discounted cash flow (DCF)-based valuation is c ?41 per share. 
 
Tinexta's prospective EV/EBITDA multiples (19.2x, 15.5x and 12.9x) and P/E multiples (32.6x, 25.3x and 20.4x) for 
FY21e, FY22e and FY23e are at a premium to historical multiples, reflecting an improving business mix, growth rates and 
profitability. Our DCF points to a valuation of c ?41 per share. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Russell Pointon +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com 
Fiona Orford-Williams +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1225268 10-Aug-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225268&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 373 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2021 46,1 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net Debt 2021 214 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 1 660 M 1 951 M 1 950 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 209
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 36,02 €
Average target price 39,90 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.71.52%1 951
ACCENTURE PLC22.32%204 084
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.15.62%165 026
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.21%129 151
INFOSYS LIMITED31.41%94 350
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.20.89%90 116