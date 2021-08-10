Edison Investment Research Limited Tinexta (TNXT): Growth in highly innovative areas 10-Aug-2021 / 09:45 GMT/BST ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 10 August 2021 Tinexta (TNXT): Growth in highly innovative areas Tinexta provides IT solutions, information and consulting services in niche markets, predominantly to corporate clients. It has leading or strong market positions in the majority of its businesses, which have structural growth drivers. Management's strategy of diversifying its services and geographic expansion via M&A and subsequent organic growth has generated improving financial metrics, while remaining shareholder friendly with respect to cash returns and a robust balance sheet. Our discounted cash flow (DCF)-based valuation is c ?41 per share. Tinexta's prospective EV/EBITDA multiples (19.2x, 15.5x and 12.9x) and P/E multiples (32.6x, 25.3x and 20.4x) for FY21e, FY22e and FY23e are at a premium to historical multiples, reflecting an improving business mix, growth rates and profitability. Our DCF points to a valuation of c ?41 per share. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Russell Pointon +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com Fiona Orford-Williams +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

