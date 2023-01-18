Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tinexta S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:28 2023-01-17 am EST
25.88 EUR   +1.97%
Tinexta announces agreement to acquire 65% Ascertia

01/18/2023 | 02:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Tinexta Spa announced Wednesday the signing of a binding agreement to acquire a 65 percent stake in Ascertia Limited through its subsidiary InfoCert Spa.

Ascertia is a leading player in the digital trust market based in London and also operates in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

The transaction involves the purchase of 65 percent of Ascertia's capital for a consideration of EUR18.3 million plus net financial position, which corresponds to an enterprise value of the company of EUR28.2 million.

Also covered by the agreement are two earn-outs estimated at a total of EUR6.3 million, based on 2023 and 2024 performance, respectively, and a put/call on the remaining 35 percent, exercisable upon approval of the 2025 financial statements, resulting in the recognition of an estimated EUR13.1 million in debt.

On the date of the closing, a shareholders' agreement, already defined between the parties, will be signed, containing provisions relating to the governance of the Ascertia group and the circulation of shares in Ascertia as well as agreements relating to relations with Ascertia's top management.

The total investment for 100 percent of the company, Tinexta explains, is estimated at EUR37.7 million.

Ascertia is recognized by Gartner as a key player in Public Key Infrastructure, infrastructure needed to implement public key cryptography solutions to protect communications, authentications and the integrity of digital transactions. The company also offers digital signature products compliant with the eIDAS regulation and ETSI standards and counts central banks, government agencies, financial organizations, corporations and large enterprises among its customers. The company has also established well-established business relationships with major partners globally, which are an important accelerator of penetration into new geographies.

In the last fiscal year, ending March 31, 2022, the Ascertia Group reported pro forma revenues of EUR8.1 million, up 15 percent year-on-year, and pro forma adjusted Ebitda of EUR1.4 million, with an Ebitda margin of 17 percent.

Through this transaction, Tinexta thus grasps several strategic objectives, "with the development of industrial and commercial synergies, in particular: the strengthening of its international presence, with the entry into the English, Middle East and North African markets, the integration of new technological competencies in the InfoCert perimeter, in particular thanks

to Ascertia's specialization in PKI, which will enable it to offer customers a broader and more innovative portfolio of offerings, the possibility of reaching new markets by taking advantage of the extensive sales network developed by Ascertia, and a more technological and jurisdiction-free proposition of offerings," a note said.

Tinexta on Tuesday closed in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR25.88 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.51% 489.16 Real-time Quote.6.69%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.54% 163.05 Real-time Quote.6.62%
TINEXTA S.P.A. 1.97% 25.88 Delayed Quote.13.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 364 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2022 97,2 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 52,2 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 1 180 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 276
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,88 €
Average target price 29,35 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.13.51%1 275
ACCENTURE PLC5.73%177 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.38%149 425
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.05%131 903
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%101 782
INFOSYS LIMITED1.15%77 751