TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
Tinexta: closing of the acquisition Yoroi, a leading group specialized in cybersecurity

01/26/2021 | 11:46am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA

Tinexta: closing of the acquisition Yoroi, a leading group specialized in cybersecurity

Rome, 26 January 2021 - Following the press release of 12 October 2020, Tinexta Group announces that today it has completed the acquisition of 60% of Yoroi's share capital, one of the leading players in the cybersecurity industry with its brands; Cybaze, Emaze e @Mediaservice.net.

The acquisition is part of the project aimed at the creation by Tinexta of a new Italian center of digital security services, which supports the other businesses of the Group, in particular that of digital identity.

The price for the 60% of share is equal to € 19,1 million, plus an earnout that will eventually be paid after the approval of the company's 2020 financial statements if the conditions will be met. According to the agreements, the option rights regarding the minority stakes of the share capital may be exercised in 2024.

As part of Tinexta's new Cybersecurity business unit ("BU"), in addition to the further development of Yoroi's R&D skills, the dedicated team will be responsible for providing cutting-edge answers to companies and organizations that need to contain and manage all cyber risks, in order to prevent or reduce the damage potentially resulting from a cyber-attack.

Following today's transaction, the results of the acquired company will be consolidated starting from January 1, 2021.

TINEXTA

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following consolidated results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of € 258.7 million, EBITDA equal to € 71.3 million and Net Profit of € 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and solutions for digitization: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, e-mail invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and finance companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. In the Credit Information

  • Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information. aggregated reports. synthetic ratings. decision models. credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation and Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. On 12 October 2020, it was announced the creation of a new Cybersecurity Business Unit. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

For further information:

Tinexta S.p.A.

Corporate & Financial

Media Advisor

Specialist

Communications; Investor Relations

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Oddone Pozzi

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122

investor@tinexta.com

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Milano

Press Office

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Carla Piro Mander

s.bassi@barabino.it

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

carla.piro@tinexta.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:45:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 269 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2020 37,9 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net Debt 2020 95,3 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 1,25%
Capitalization 927 M 1 124 M 1 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 339
Free-Float 42,6%
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,50 €
Last Close Price 20,00 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.-4.76%1 124
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.86%179 292
SAP SE-1.59%152 384
SERVICENOW INC.-2.28%104 913
INTUIT INC.-1.43%103 360
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.94%45 595
