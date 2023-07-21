(Alliance News) - Tinexta Spa announced that it has finalized the acquisition of 65 percent of Ascertia Ltd for EUR21.4 million.

Ascertia is a key player in the digital trust market, with headquarters in London and companies in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, and was taken over through its subsidiary InfoCert.

Thus, the international presence of the Tinexta group is strengthened, "reaching new markets thanks to Ascertia's network of international clients and partners while integrating new technological competencies, particularly in public key infrastructure and electronic signature, which complement the digital trust solutions offered by InfoCert," the company explained.

Tinexta's stock is down 0.6 percent at EUR16.55 per share.

