(Alliance News) - Tinexta Spa announced that it has finalized, through its subsidiary Warrant Hub Spa, the signing preparatory to the acquisition of 73.9 percent of the capital of ABF Group SAS.

ABF Group, headquartered in Tours, France, was founded in 2004 and carries out, through a network of business partners and highly qualified professionals, consulting activities for SMEs to develop territorial projects supported by public funding for innovation. ABF Group is also present in the Europlanning and tax incentives market.

The closing is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Tinexta closed Thursday's session 1.4 percent in the red at EUR18.53 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.