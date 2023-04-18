Tinexta has purchased 5,500 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Tinexta Spa announced Monday that it purchased 5,500 of its own ordinary shares between April 10 and April 14.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR20.24 approximately, for a total value of EUR111,301.50.

As of today, the company holds 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 3.7 percent of its share capital.

Tinexta trades in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR19.85 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

