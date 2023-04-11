Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tinexta S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:28:38 2023-04-11 am EDT
20.28 EUR   +1.40%
10:52aTinexta has purchased more than 41,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/03Tinexta purchased more than 34,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/27Tinexta purchased more than 45,600 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tinexta has purchased more than 41,000 of its own ordinary shares

04/11/2023 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tinexta Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 41,910 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR20.04, for a total value of EUR840,055.07.

As of today, the company holds 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 3.6 percent of its share capital.

Tinexta trades in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR20.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TINEXTA S.P.A.
10:52aTinexta has purchased more than 41,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/03Tinexta purchased more than 34,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/27Tinexta purchased more than 45,600 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
03/09Tinexta S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
03/09Tinexta increases profit in 2022; improves financial debt
AN
03/09Transcript : Tinexta S.p.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/07Tinexta, finalized closing sale of 95% of ReValuta to CRIF
AN
03/07CRIF S.p.A. acquired a 95% stake in RE Valuta s.p.a. from Tinexta S.p.A. for €48.2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 364 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2022 118 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2022 52,2 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,80x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 911 M 988 M 988 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 354
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,00 €
Average target price 29,53 €
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.-12.28%988
ACCENTURE PLC5.56%177 890
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.21%145 593
SIEMENS AG8.86%121 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.37%118 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.52%88 762
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer