Tinexta has purchased more than 41,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Tinexta Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 41,910 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR20.04, for a total value of EUR840,055.07.

As of today, the company holds 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for 3.6 percent of its share capital.

Tinexta trades in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR20.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.