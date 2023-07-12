(Alliance News) - Tinexta Spa announced Wednesday that its subsidiary InfoCert Spa has exercised its option to purchase the remaining 40 percent of Oodrive SAS, in which it already holds 60 percent.

The consideration for the purchase of the 40 percent stake is approximately EUR30.6 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the option was exercisable following the approval of CertEurope's 2022 budget.

The transaction was financed using equity and does not change CertEurope's economic contribution to the consolidated results of the Tinexta group as the company has been 100 percent consolidated since its inclusion in the accounting scope.

Tinexta's stock closed Wednesday up 2.7 percent at EUR16.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

