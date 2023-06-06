Advanced search
    TIO   US55328R1095

TINGO GROUP, INC.

(TIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  18:55:02 06/06/2023 BST
1.105 USD   -56.67%
06:38pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tingo Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
05:05pTio Investor News : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tingo Group, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - TIO
NE
04:33pTingo Group 'Fabricated' Its Financials, Short-Seller Hindenburg Says
MT
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tingo Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

06/06/2023 | 06:38pm BST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tingo Group, Inc. (“Tingo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TIO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tingo is the subject of a report by Hindenburg Research published on June 6, 2023, titled: “Tingo Group: Fake Farmers, Phones, and Financials-The Nigerian Empire That Isn’t.” The report alleges that the Company is, “an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials.” Amongst other allegations, the report claims that the Company’s image of a planned facility is actually a “rendering of an oil refinery from a stock photo website.” Hindenburg also claims that “Tingo’s cash flow and balance sheet statements do not reconcile and show major errors indicating a complete lack of financial controls. Its cash flow statements regularly subtract items from cash that should be added and vice versa.” Based on this news, shares of Tingo dropped more than 54% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TINGO GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 631 M - 3 731 M
Net income 2023 957 M - 771 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 1,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 418 M 418 M 337 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart TINGO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tingo Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINGO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 11,75 $
Spread / Average Target 361%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Christian Mercer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hao Chen Chief Financial Officer
John M. Scott Group Chairman
Robert John Benton Independent Non-Executive Director
David Austin Trippier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINGO GROUP, INC.0.00%418
INTUIT INC.13.78%124 022
ADYEN N.V.22.65%52 453
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.38%32 406
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.71.39%13 362
WORLDLINE-0.05%11 020
