Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tingo Group, Inc. (“Tingo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 6, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Tingo “is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials.” The report stated that Tingo’s founder, “Dozy” Mmobuosi “appears to have fabricated his biographical claim to have developed the first mobile payment app in Nigeria,” amongst other “numerous red flags” with his background. The report further detailed evidence of Tingo as a “fraud,” including websites with nonfunctioning links, fake testimonials, and stock photos, as well as farming cooperatives with supposed contractual relationships with the Company having no knowledge of Tingo, or stating that Tingo “are scammers.”

On this news, Tingo’s stock price fell as much as 80% during intraday trading on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tingo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005966/en/