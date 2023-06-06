Advanced search
    TIO   US55328R1095

TINGO GROUP, INC.

(TIO)
03:27:29 2023-06-06
1.280 USD   -49.80%
03:06pTingo Group Refutes Malicious and Misleading Allegations in Hindenburg Research Report
GL
02:39pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:15pTop Midday Decliners
MT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) on Behalf of Investors

06/06/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tingo Group, Inc. (“Tingo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 6, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Tingo “is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials.” The report stated that Tingo’s founder, “Dozy” Mmobuosi “appears to have fabricated his biographical claim to have developed the first mobile payment app in Nigeria,” amongst other “numerous red flags” with his background. The report further detailed evidence of Tingo as a “fraud,” including websites with nonfunctioning links, fake testimonials, and stock photos, as well as farming cooperatives with supposed contractual relationships with the Company having no knowledge of Tingo, or stating that Tingo “are scammers.”

On this news, Tingo’s stock price fell as much as 80% during intraday trading on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tingo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TINGO GROUP, INC.
02:02pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) on ..
BU
01:58pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:38pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tin..
BU
12:05pTio Investor News : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tingo Group, Inc. Investors..
NE
11:33aTingo Group 'Fabricated' Its Financials, Short-Seller Hindenburg Says
MT
09:54aTio Investor News : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tingo Group, Inc. Investor..
BU
06/05Tingo Group Special Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on June 7, 2023, with Q&A Sessio..
GL
Analyst Recommendations on TINGO GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 631 M - -
Net income 2023 957 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 1,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 418 M 418 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Tingo Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TINGO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 11,75 $
Spread / Average Target 361%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Christian Mercer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hao Chen Chief Financial Officer
John M. Scott Group Chairman
Robert John Benton Independent Non-Executive Director
David Austin Trippier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINGO GROUP, INC.0.00%418
INTUIT INC.13.78%124 022
ADYEN N.V.22.65%52 453
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.38%32 406
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.71.39%13 362
WORLDLINE-0.05%11 020
