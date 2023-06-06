Advanced search
    TIO   US55328R1095

TINGO GROUP, INC.

(TIO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
1.320 USD   -48.24%
05:57pLost Money in Tingo Group, Inc.?
BU
04:31pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:21pTingo Group Says it 'Refutes All the Allegations and Misinformation' in Hindenburg Research Report
MT
Lost Money in Tingo Group, Inc.?

06/06/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of Tingo Group, Inc. dropped over 56% on June 6, 2023, after a Hindenburg report alleged the company has “completely fabricated financials” and has lied about numerous business partnerships and products. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Tingo Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Tingo Group (NASDAQ: TIO).

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On June 6, 2023, shares of Tingo Group, a global Fintech and Agri-Fintech group, dropped over 56% after Hindenburg Research published a scathing report alleging the company is an “exceptionally obvious scam.” Hindenburg claims that Tingo Group’s cash flow and balance sheet statements “do not reconcile and show major errors indicating a complete lack of financial controls, [including that] its cash flow statements regularly subtract items from cash that should be added and vice versa. The financial reporting errors “also seem to apply to Tingo’s audited annual financial statements, which were recently given an unqualified audit opinion by Deloitte Israel,” as alleged by Hindenburg. The report also raised questions about the company’s founder and CEO, who allegedly made misleading claims about his personal past and Tingo’s business accomplishments.

Following this news, Tingo’s stock price dropped 56% on June 6, 2023, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Tingo Group Investors Do?

If you invested in Tingo Group, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Tingo Group, Inc. has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Class Action Practice Group of the Year,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Women Lawyers in California.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 631 M - -
Net income 2023 957 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 0,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 418 M 418 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
