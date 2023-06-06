Lost Money in Tingo Group, Inc.?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of Tingo Group, Inc. dropped over 56% on June 6, 2023, after a Hindenburg report alleged the company has “completely fabricated financials” and has lied about numerous business partnerships and products. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Tingo Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Tingo Group (NASDAQ: TIO).

On June 6, 2023, shares of Tingo Group, a global Fintech and Agri-Fintech group, dropped over 56% after Hindenburg Research published a scathing report alleging the company is an “exceptionally obvious scam.” Hindenburg claims that Tingo Group’s cash flow and balance sheet statements “do not reconcile and show major errors indicating a complete lack of financial controls, [including that] its cash flow statements regularly subtract items from cash that should be added and vice versa. The financial reporting errors “also seem to apply to Tingo’s audited annual financial statements, which were recently given an unqualified audit opinion by Deloitte Israel,” as alleged by Hindenburg. The report also raised questions about the company’s founder and CEO, who allegedly made misleading claims about his personal past and Tingo’s business accomplishments.

Following this news, Tingo’s stock price dropped 56% on June 6, 2023, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Tingo Group Investors Do?

If you invested in Tingo Group, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Tingo Group, Inc. has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

