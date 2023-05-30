TINGO GROUP SHARES RISE 14.7% AFTER SUBSIDIARY COMPLETES FIR…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Yield stocks
Multibaggers
Quality stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Vegan Market
Hydrogen
Strategic Metals
Warren Buffett
The Internet of Things
Fintechs
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Financial Data
Luxury
Wind energy
Hydrogen
Strategic Metals
The genomic revolution
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Tingo Group, Inc.
News
Summary
TIO
US55328R1095
TINGO GROUP, INC.
(TIO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
10:01:24 2023-05-30 am EDT
4.155
USD
+22.21%
09:44a
Tingo group shares rise 14.7% after subsidiary completes fir…
RE
08:17a
Tingo DMCC Commences Delivery of Significant Pipeline of Export Orders, Completing First $348 Million of Sales
GL
05/24
Tingo Mobile Awarded A1 Credit Rating Together with Positive Rating Outlook from Globally Recognized Credit Rating Agency, DataPro
GL
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
TINGO GROUP SHARES RISE 14.7% AFTER SUBSIDIARY COMPLETES FIR…
05/30/2023 | 09:44am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RPT-TINGO GROUP SHARES RISE 14.7% AFTER SUBSIDIARY COMPLETES FIRST BATCH OF EXPORT DEALS
© Reuters 2023
All news about TINGO GROUP, INC.
09:44a
Tingo group shares rise 14.7% after subsidiary completes fir…
RE
08:17a
Tingo DMCC Commences Delivery of Significant Pipeline of Export Orders, Completing Firs..
GL
05/24
Tingo Mobile Awarded A1 Credit Rating Together with Positive Rating Outlook from Global..
GL
05/22
Tingo Group Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
GL
05/17
Taglich Brothers Adjusts Tingo Group's Price Target to $11.75 From $6.25, Keeps Specula..
MT
05/15
Transcript : Tingo Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
05/15
Tingo Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15
Tingo : Conference Call presentation Q1 2023
PU
05/15
Earnings Flash (TIO) TINGO GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $851.2M, vs. Street Est of $385M
MT
05/15
Tingo Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TINGO GROUP, INC.
05/17
Taglich Brothers Adjusts Tingo Group's Price Target to $11.75 From $6.25, Keeps Specula..
MT
2021
MICT : Alliance Global Starts MICT at Buy With $4.25 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
4 631 M
-
-
Net income 2023
957 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
1,86x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
557 M
557 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,08x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
66,5%
More Financials
Chart TINGO GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINGO GROUP, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3,40 $
Average target price
11,75 $
Spread / Average Target
246%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Christian Mercer
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hao Chen
Chief Financial Officer
John M. Scott
Group Chairman
Robert John Benton
Independent Non-Executive Director
David Austin Trippier
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TINGO GROUP, INC.
0.00%
557
INTUIT INC.
7.50%
117 185
ADYEN N.V.
16.21%
49 687
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
-19.73%
32 264
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
56.63%
11 738
WORLDLINE
2.96%
11 350
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
Slave