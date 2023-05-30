Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tingo Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIO   US55328R1095

TINGO GROUP, INC.

(TIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:01:24 2023-05-30 am EDT
4.155 USD   +22.21%
09:44aTingo group shares rise 14.7% after subsidiary completes fir…
RE
08:17aTingo DMCC Commences Delivery of Significant Pipeline of Export Orders, Completing First $348 Million of Sales
GL
05/24Tingo Mobile Awarded A1 Credit Rating Together with Positive Rating Outlook from Globally Recognized Credit Rating Agency, DataPro
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TINGO GROUP SHARES RISE 14.7% AFTER SUBSIDIARY COMPLETES FIR…

05/30/2023 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RPT-TINGO GROUP SHARES RISE 14.7% AFTER SUBSIDIARY COMPLETES FIRST BATCH OF EXPORT DEALS


© Reuters 2023
All news about TINGO GROUP, INC.
09:44aTingo group shares rise 14.7% after subsidiary completes fir…
RE
08:17aTingo DMCC Commences Delivery of Significant Pipeline of Export Orders, Completing Firs..
GL
05/24Tingo Mobile Awarded A1 Credit Rating Together with Positive Rating Outlook from Global..
GL
05/22Tingo Group Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
GL
05/17Taglich Brothers Adjusts Tingo Group's Price Target to $11.75 From $6.25, Keeps Specula..
MT
05/15Transcript : Tingo Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
05/15Tingo Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15Tingo : Conference Call presentation Q1 2023
PU
05/15Earnings Flash (TIO) TINGO GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $851.2M, vs. Street Est of $385M
MT
05/15Tingo Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TINGO GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 631 M - -
Net income 2023 957 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 1,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 557 M 557 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart TINGO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tingo Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINGO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,40 $
Average target price 11,75 $
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Christian Mercer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hao Chen Chief Financial Officer
John M. Scott Group Chairman
Robert John Benton Independent Non-Executive Director
David Austin Trippier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINGO GROUP, INC.0.00%557
INTUIT INC.7.50%117 185
ADYEN N.V.16.21%49 687
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.73%32 264
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.56.63%11 738
WORLDLINE2.96%11 350
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer