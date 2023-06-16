Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tingo Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIO   US55328R1095

TINGO GROUP, INC.

(TIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
1.230 USD   +11.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIO Jakubowitz Law Reminds Tingo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tingo-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40888&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Tingo between December 1, 2022 and June 6, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 7, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Tingo Group, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Mmobuosi fabricated biographical claims about himself; (2) Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (3) Tingo inflated its food division margins; (4) Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility's construction; (5) Tingo inflated its food inventory; (6) Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (7) Tingo did not generate $128 million in revenue for its handset leasing, call and data segments as it claimed; (8) Tingo's Mobile operation in Nigeria was delinquent on its tax obligations; (9) Tingo photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator's website; (10) Tingo did not generate $125.3 million in revenue from its online marketplace called NWASSA; (11) Tingo's agricultural export business was not on track to deliver $1.34 billion in exports by Q3 2023; (12) Tingo lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (13) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tio-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-tingo-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-7-2023-301852705.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
