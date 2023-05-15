Advanced search
    TIO   US55328R1095

TINGO GROUP, INC.

(TIO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:34:36 2023-05-15 am EDT
3.190 USD   +10.00%
Tingo : Conference Call presentation Q1 2023
PU
Earnings Flash (TIO) TINGO GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $851.2M, vs. Street Est of $385M
MT
Tingo Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
Tingo : Conference Call presentation Q1 2023

05/15/2023 | 07:15am EDT
NASDAQ: TIO

A Diverse Fintech & Agri-Fintech Group

Making a Difference Delivering

Financial Inclusion and Food Security

Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference

Call

May 15, 2023

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein contain, and certain oral statements made by representatives of Tingo Group and its affiliates, from time to time may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Tingo Group and its subsidiaries actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees or predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Tingo Group's expectations with respect to future performance.

The statements contained in this report that are not purely historical are forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Most of these factors are outside of the control of Tingo Group and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Tingo Group's common stock on Nasdaq; (2) the risk that the integration of the business of Tingo Mobile and its affiliated companies with the historical business of Tingo Group disrupts current plans and operations of Tingo Group; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Tingo Mobile and its affiliated companies, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Tingo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (6) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks; and (7) the ability of Tingo Foods to recognize benefits associated with its partnership with Evtec Energy PLC, and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Tingo Group annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings with the SEC made by Tingo Group. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are referred to the most recent reports filed with the SEC by Tingo Group. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of our securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of our securities in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of our securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.

Agenda

  • Introduction and Recent Announcements ……………….
  • Product Timelines and Updates, and Partnerships …..
  • Financial Results ……………………………………………………..
  • Closing Summary and Q&A .…………………………………….

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Darren Mercer

Dozy Mmobuosi

Kevin Chen

Darren Mercer

Darren Mercer

Group CEO

  • Founded Tingo Group's fintech & insurance businesses
  • 15 years tech business in China
  • Previously 20 years in investment banking at Henry Cook Lumsden and Albert E Sharp

Dozy Mmobuosi

Tingo Mobile and Tingo Foods

Founder & CEO

  • Founded Tingo Mobile PLC
  • Founded Tingo Foods PLC
  • Launched Nigeria's 1st SMS Banking Solution
  • Co-sponsorfor Africa Acquisition Corp Inc.

Kevin Chen

Group CFO

  • Former CFO & Board Director at China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF)
  • Audit Manager at Ernst & Young
  • MBA, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern
  • AICPA, CMA

Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Corporate Overview

Following completion of acquisition of Tingo Mobile on November 30, 2022, Tingo Group is a diverse Fintech and Agri-Fintech group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East:

  • Tingo Mobile is a leading fintech and agri-fintech business operating in Africa
  • Tingo Foods processes crops into finished products from its large farming member base
  • Tingo DMCC trades and exports agricultural commodities and finished food products
  • TingoPay Super-App, in partnership with Visa, provides payment services, e-wallet and a range of value-added services to customers, and merchant services to businesses
  • MICT insurance and financial services fintech verticals currently focus on Southeast Asia
  • Tingo Group has significant opportunities to expand internationally

Timeline

Key Highlights1

$851.2M

$386.9M

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

$262.5M

$372.1M

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Income Before Tax

EBITDA2

$780.2M

12.0M

Cash Balance at

Nwassa Agri Fintech

Mar 31, 2023

Platform Customers

at Mar 31, 2023

Fintech company providing a range of B2B and B2C proprietary platforms and technology in Southeast Asia

2020

Following the completion of extensive due diligence through EY, Dentons etc., MICT acquired 100% of Tingo Mobile Ltd3

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 9, 2023

MICT acquired 100% Tingo Foods PLC4, before subsequently changing name MICT, Inc. (MICT) to Tingo Group, Inc.

(1)

Pro Forma Financial Information is estimated based on unaudited management accounts

(3) See Dec 1, 2022, press release and transaction structure in the attached Appendix

(2)

See EBITDA reconciliation in the attached Appendix. EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP measure of financial performance

(4) See Feb 9, 2023, press release in attached Appendix

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Our Mission

Group Mission

Foster digital and financial inclusion through

technology platforms to drive social

and economic upliftment

Agri-Fintech Mission

Make a difference improving global food supply and tackling the world's food security crisis; by delivering farmer empowerment, improved crop yields, reduced spoilage and better access to markets.

Agri-Fintech Mission For Africa

Support Africa and its farmers to achieve

sustainable food self-sufficiency, bringing an end to

Africa's food insecurity and poverty

Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
