Tingo : Conference Call presentation Q1 2023

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein contain, and certain oral statements made by representatives of Tingo Group and its affiliates, from time to time may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Tingo Group and its subsidiaries actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees or predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Tingo Group's expectations with respect to future performance.

The statements contained in this report that are not purely historical are forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Most of these factors are outside of the control of Tingo Group and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Tingo Group's common stock on Nasdaq; (2) the risk that the integration of the business of Tingo Mobile and its affiliated companies with the historical business of Tingo Group disrupts current plans and operations of Tingo Group; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Tingo Mobile and its affiliated companies, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Tingo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (6) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks; and (7) the ability of Tingo Foods to recognize benefits associated with its partnership with Evtec Energy PLC, and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Tingo Group annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings with the SEC made by Tingo Group. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are referred to the most recent reports filed with the SEC by Tingo Group. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of our securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of our securities in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of our securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.