Tingo : Conference Call presentation Q1 2023

Certain statements made herein contain, and certain oral statements made by representatives of Tingo Group and its affiliates, from time to time may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Tingo Group and its subsidiaries actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees or predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Tingo Group's expectations with respect to future performance.
The statements contained in this report that are not purely historical are forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Most of these factors are outside of the control of Tingo Group and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Tingo Group's common stock on Nasdaq; (2) the risk that the integration of the business of Tingo Mobile and its affiliated companies with the historical business of Tingo Group disrupts current plans and operations of Tingo Group; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Tingo Mobile and its affiliated companies, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Tingo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (6) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks; and (7) the ability of Tingo Foods to recognize benefits associated with its partnership with Evtec Energy PLC, and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Tingo Group annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings with the SEC made by Tingo Group. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are referred to the most recent reports filed with the SEC by Tingo Group. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of our securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of our securities in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of our securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.
2
Agenda
Introduction and Recent Announcements ……………….
Product Timelines and Updates, and Partnerships …..
Financial Results ……………………………………………………..
Closing Summary and Q&A .…………………………………….
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Darren Mercer
Dozy Mmobuosi
Kevin Chen
Darren Mercer
Darren Mercer
Group CEO
Founded Tingo Group's fintech & insurance businesses
15 years tech business in China
Previously 20 years in investment banking at Henry Cook Lumsden and Albert E Sharp
Dozy Mmobuosi
Tingo Mobile and Tingo Foods
Founder & CEO
Founded Tingo Mobile PLC
Founded Tingo Foods PLC
Launched Nigeria's 1st SMS Banking Solution
Co-sponsorfor Africa Acquisition Corp Inc.
Kevin Chen
Group CFO
Former CFO & Board Director at China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF)
Audit Manager at Ernst & Young
MBA, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern
AICPA, CMA
Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
3
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Corporate Overview
Following completion of acquisition of Tingo Mobile on November 30, 2022, Tingo Group is a diverse Fintech and Agri-Fintech group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East:
Tingo Mobile is a leading fintech and agri-fintech business operating in Africa
Tingo Foods processes crops into finished products from its large farming member base
Tingo DMCC trades and exports agricultural commodities and finished food products
TingoPaySuper-App, in partnership with Visa, provides payment services, e-wallet and a range of value-added services to customers, and merchant services to businesses
MICT insurance and financial services fintech verticalscurrently focus on Southeast Asia
Tingo Group has significant opportunities to expand internationally
Timeline
Key Highlights1
$851.2M
$386.9M
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Revenue
Gross Profit
$262.5M
$372.1M
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Income Before Tax
EBITDA2
$780.2M
12.0M
Cash Balance at
Nwassa Agri Fintech
Mar 31, 2023
Platform Customers
at Mar 31, 2023
Fintech company providing a range of B2B and B2C proprietary platforms and technology in Southeast Asia
2020
Following the completion of extensive due diligence through EY, Dentons etc., MICT acquired 100% of Tingo Mobile Ltd3
Nov 30, 2022
Feb 9, 2023
MICT acquired 100% Tingo Foods PLC4, before subsequently changing name MICT, Inc. (MICT) to Tingo Group, Inc.
(1)
Pro Forma Financial Information is estimated based on unaudited management accounts
(3) See Dec 1, 2022, press release and transaction structure in the attached Appendix
(2)
See EBITDA reconciliation in the attached Appendix. EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP measure of financial performance
(4) See Feb 9, 2023, press release in attached Appendix
4
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Our Mission
Group Mission
Foster digital and financial inclusion through
technology platforms to drive social
and economic upliftment
Agri-Fintech Mission
Make a difference improving global food supply and tackling the world's food security crisis; by delivering farmer empowerment, improved crop yields, reduced spoilage and better access to markets.
Agri-Fintech Mission For Africa
Support Africa and its farmers to achieve
sustainable food self-sufficiency, bringing an end to
Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 11:14:05 UTC.