Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tingo Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIO   US55328R1095

TINGO GROUP, INC.

(TIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:43 2023-06-20 pm EDT
1.365 USD   +6.64%
03:45pTingo Group, Inc. (tio) Class Action Alert : Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Tingo Group, Inc.
BU
06/19Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Tingo Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2023
PR
06/17ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tingo Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIO
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Tingo Group, Inc.

06/20/2023 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) securities between December 1, 2022 and June 6, 2023. Tingo purports to be a holding company that operates in the areas of financial technology and agri-fintech through its subsidiaries and entities, both wholly-owned and controlled through variable interest entity (“VIE”) arrangements in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that defendant Mmobuosi fabricated biographical claims about himself; (2) that Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (3) that Tingo inflated its food division margins; (4) that Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility’s construction; (5) that Tingo inflated its food inventory; (6) that Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (7) that Tingo did not generated $128 million in revenue for its handset leasing, call and data segments as it claimed; (8) that Tingo’s Mobile operation in Nigeria was delinquent on its tax obligations; (9) that Tingo photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator’s website; (10) that Tingo did not generate $125.3 million in revenue from NWASSA; (11) that Tingo’s agricultural export business was not on track to deliver $1.34 billion in exports by Q3 2023; (12) that Tingo lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (13) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 6, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report titled “Tingo Group: Fake Farmers, Phones, and Financials—The Nigerian Empire That Isn’t.” Therein, Hindenburg disclosed, among other things, that Tingo “is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials” and that the Company had made several false representations about its businesses. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.23, or 48.2%, to close at $1.32 per share on June 6, 2023.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Tingo Group, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by August 7, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Tingo Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TINGO GROUP, INC.
03:45pTingo Group, Inc. (tio) Class Action : Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Lead Plaintiff ..
BU
06/19Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Tingo Investors of a Lead Plai..
PR
06/17ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tingo Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to ..
PR
06/17Tingo Shareholder Notice : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages In..
PR
06/17Tio Investor Deadline : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Tingo Group, Inc. ..
BU
06/16TIO Jakubowitz Law Reminds Tingo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7,..
PR
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tingo Group, Inc. - TI..
PR
06/14Tingo Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been F..
BU
06/14Lost Money in Tingo Group, Inc.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ..
BU
06/14Investigation Notice : Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses of $25,000 o..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TINGO GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 146 M - -
Net income 2022 -47,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 210 M 210 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart TINGO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tingo Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINGO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,28
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Christian Mercer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hao Chen Chief Financial Officer
John M. Scott Group Chairman
Robert John Benton Independent Non-Executive Director
David Austin Trippier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINGO GROUP, INC.0.00%210
INTUIT INC.16.91%127 436
ADYEN N.V.21.75%53 109
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.26%32 453
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.114.99%15 764
WORLDLINE-7.23%10 434
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer