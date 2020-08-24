Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.    322   KYG8878S1030

TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.

(322)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding First-Half Profit Rises 58%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:25am EDT

By Ben Otto

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.'s net profit in the first half soared 58% on record instant noodle sales and higher profit margins, as the Covid-19 crisis promoted household consumption.

Net profit in the period was 2.38 billion yuan ($344 million), up from CNY1.50 billion a year ago, the Shanghai-based instant noodle and beverage maker said Monday.

Revenue rose 8.0% from a year earlier to CNY32.93 billion, it said.

The company noted that the "middle and late stages" of the Covid-19 crisis "have been accompanied by the growing needs of household consumption."

It added that its instant noodle and beverage businesses "could take on a favorable development momentum" as the domestic economy continues to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP. 0.20% 25.05 End-of-day quote.-3.65%
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP. -0.30% 13.26 End-of-day quote.-0.30%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.16% 6.9024 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
05:25aTingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding First-Half Profit Rises 58%
DJ
04:50aTINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS : Presentation on 2020 interim results
PU
04:37aTINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS : Interim results for the six months ended 30th june 2020
PU
08/20Former Zoox employees sue, alleging rival offer was better than Amazon's
RE
06/10TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividen..
FA
03/23Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding 2019 Net Profit Climbed More Than 35%
DJ
2019TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS : List of directors and chief executive officer and their ..
PU
2019TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS : Proxy form of holders of shares for use at the extraordi..
PU
2019TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 164 M - -
Net income 2020 458 M - -
Net cash 2020 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 4,51%
Capitalization 9 623 M 9 622 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 58 182
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1,97 $
Last Close Price 1,71 $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun-Hsien Wei Chief Executive Officer
Hong Ming Wei Chairman
Kuo Wei Liu Chief Financial Officer
Richard Chen Chief Research & Development Officer
Junichiro Ida Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-0.30%9 622
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-14.58%203 088
KEURIG DR PEPPER-0.07%40 710
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-15.29%11 234
COCA-COLA HBC AG-21.33%9 620
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.05%8 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group