    322   KYG8878S1030

TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.

(322)
  Report
Tingyi Cayman Islands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/7/2021

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

July 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

Date Submitted:

05

August 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00322

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

7,000,000,000

USD

0.005

USD

35,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

USD

0

Balance at close of the month

7,000,000,000

USD

0.005

USD

35,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

USD

35,000,000

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00322

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

5,627,126,360

Increase / decrease (-)

450,000

Balance at close of the month

5,627,576,360

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00322

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Exercise price HK$20.54

6,296,000

0

6,296,000

0

6,296,000

6,296,000

per ordinary share

General Meeting approval

20 March 2008

date (if applicable)

2).

Exercise price HK$20.16

7,766,000

0

7,766,000

0

7,766,000

7,766,000

per ordinary share

General Meeting approval

20 March 2008

date (if applicable)

3).

Exercise price HK$22.38

8,961,000

0

8,961,000

0

8,961,000

8,961,000

per ordinary share

General Meeting approval

20 March 2008

date (if applicable)

4).

Exercise price HK$16.22

13,534,000

0

13,534,000

0

13,534,000

13,534,000

per ordinary share

General Meeting approval

20 March 2008

date (if applicable)

5).

Exercise price HK$7.54

5,252,000

Exercised

-450,000

4,802,000

450,000

4,802,000

4,802,000

General Meeting approval

20 March 2008

date (if applicable)

6).

Exercise price HK$10.2

10,250,000

0

10,250,000

0

10,250,000

10,250,000

per share

General Meeting approval

20 March 2008

date (if applicable)

7).

Exercise price HK$16.18

6,263,000

0

6,263,000

0

6,263,000

6,263,000

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

General Meeting approval

26 April 2018

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

450,000

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD

3,393,000

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

450,000

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
